Brice Cherry: Steal this signal -- Rhule, Bears still have long way to go
Brice Cherry
If Baylor really was stealing signals, the Bears need to take a remedial shoplifting course. They’ve got to get a lot better at thievery.
Truth is, they’ve still got to get a lot better at everything.
In a game that was ripe for the picking, the Bears failed to stretch out and seize the prize that hung so tantalizingly before them. TCU outslugged a lethargic Baylor team that routinely couldn’t seem to get out of its own way on Saturday at McLane Stadium, leaving the Bears sitting on the precipice of another bowl-less winter. The Frogs whipped out their Sharpie and scribbled all over Baylor’s Senior Day yearbook. The message? “Not today, baby!”
And, probably, not next week either.
Baylor, right now, is an Almost Team. The Bears are almost good enough to be average enough to make a bowl game. The ball almost bounced their way on a punt block, but instead dribbled out of bounds. They almost had TCU’s Jalen Reagor dead to rights on a tunnel screen – well, almost about six different times – but the slippery Frog squirted free for the biggest play of the game. The Bears almost connected for a long pass to Denzel Mims at the end of the game, but the ball just eluded the receiver’s grasp.
The Bears are almost talented enough, almost strong enough, almost smart enough. But they’re not quite there yet.
That includes the coaching staff. As the Bears repeatedly took out their hunting rifle and shot themselves in their own claw, the cold, hard truth was plainly visible. They weren’t just getting outplayed, they were getting outcoached. Gary Patterson bamboozled, befuddled and hoodwinked Matt Rhule and his mates, and that’s another area where Baylor absolutely must get better.
And Rhule knows it.
“It’s always a fine line when you sit up here, because you never want to sound like you’re blaming the players, because I’m not,” Rhule said. “I point out, like, hey, we have to do this better, that better. But at the end of the day, I think it’s our job (as coaches) just to keep improving and keep getting better.”
Rhule didn’t think they were, but the Bears looked ill-prepared against TCU. Offensively, they were a mess. A hot mess, even. Maybe that blackout was supposed to apply to the scoreboard?
Now, let’s acknowledge that it’s easier to move the ball and score points when the offensive line isn’t getting shoved around like a bunch of teddy bears. TCU’s defense deserves its share of credit for Baylor’s issues. But offensive coordinators Jeff Nixon and Glenn Thomas didn’t exactly help the team out with their play-calling. Many times, their choices were so conservative that you had to wonder if it wasn’t Richard Nixon and Glenn Beck in the booth.
On the flip side, TCU came up with the savviest play call of the game on a fourth-down reverse to Reagor that resulted in a 37-yard touchdown – the game-winner, as it turned out.
“I feel like we’re still a young team,” Baylor linebacker Clay Johnston said. “We’ve just got to continue to mature, just develop guys and grow, when it comes to this scheme. Just continue to trust these coaches and do our job.”
In the gloomy aftermath, Rhule and his players tried to put the best face on things. Yes, there is another game to play. Yes, the Bears could still clinch a bowl appearance with a win over Texas Tech at Jerryworld in Arlington next Saturday.
“Everything happens for a reason, man, and like I said, maybe we’re supposed to go win it on the last game of the year,” Rhule said.
Maybe. But Baylor had a golden chance to never let it come to that. As TCU’s defense continued to stuff and stifle the Bears at every turn, the Frogs educated the Bears to the fact that they’ve still got a long way to go before they’re a legitimately good team.
Baylor didn’t even need to steal the signal to get that message.
