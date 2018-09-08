SAN ANTONIO – When Matt Rhule mentioned that he wanted his team to be more physical, he meant it.
In fact, the Baylor coach set the example.
No, Rhule didn’t participate in the pregame “Oklahoma Drill” or unleash a hit on an unsuspecting ball carrier, at least not that I saw. (Though it wouldn’t completely surprise me). But he did bring a physical mindset to the field through his game plan.
After all, aggression leads to physicality, right?
“Every game is a little bit different. But I told our guys going into this game that we were going to empty everything we had,” Rhule said.
In Baylor’s 37-20 win over UTSA on Saturday night at the Alamodome, Rhule showed a boldness heretofore unmatched in his previous 13 games as BU coach. If the game plan had a face, it would belong to Bruce Willis’s character John McLane from the movie “Die Hard.” Tough. Gritty. Brave. And willing to do whatever it took to survive.
Now, like John McLane, the Bears lived to fight another day. But probably not without a few scars.
Against the Roadrunners, Rhule opted to ride-or-die with the aggressive approach. The Bears caught everyone off guard with an onside kick following a second-quarter touchdown. Then, on the ensuing drive, they dialed up some chicanery – I’m a lifelong fan of chicanery – on a double-reverse pass to quarterback Charlie Brewer.
That play bore a resemblance to the Philadelphia Eagles’ now-famous “Philly Special” from the Super Bowl earlier this year. And perhaps that shouldn’t have been a stunner – Rhule is a Philly guy, you know.
“Wasn’t quite the Philly Special, but similar,” Rhule said later, chuckling.
There is a razor-thin line between being courageous and outrageous, however, and Baylor occasionally tip-toed over that line. At the end of the first half, Rhule played with fire and suffered a third-degree burn to show for it. With 52 seconds on the clock and a two-touchdown lead, the Bears could have taken a couple of knees or even a straightforward run or two, and been in great shape for the second half. Instead, they dropped back to pass, UTSA knocked the ball loose from Jalan McClendon, and the Roadrunners recovered the fumble and subsequently scored a gift-wrapped touchdown moments later.
That’s just reckless. Sometimes, the right play is to lay it up instead of going for the green. No need to get greedy or create an identity there – longtime Baylor fans know where forgoing a knee can lead.
In an amazing trick of glass-half-full optimism, Rhule viewed the less-than-desirable outcome as an opportunity, not a setback.
“We gave up that touchdown right before the half, and I told them at halftime, ‘Boy, aren’t we lucky that this happened to us?’” Rhule said. “Just an opportunity to find out if we could battle back from adversity.”
Making bold decisions typically plays well in the locker room. Players, by and large, like to go for it on fourth down, they like to break out the razzle-dazzle and try to catch the other team napping.
“It’s great,” said receiver Jalen Hurd, when asked about Rhule’s aggressive approach. “He said he was going to do it, and he did it. We all enjoy it.”
But players also like winning, and sometimes it’s the coaches’ job to show restraint, to tug back on the reins a bit, in order to better set up a victory.
Again, Baylor’s aggression paid off at times, as in the case of the onside kick and the trick-play pass to Brewer. It also proved costly at other junctures, as with the McClendon fumble or on a couple of unsportsmanlike conduct penalties in the second half. (Players have to show restraint at times, too, and not woof at a guy after you’ve made a catch).
Ultimately, you’ve got to strike a balance. It’s the essence of football. You want to be bold, but controlled. You want to be assertive, but not foolhardy. You want to learn from your mistakes rather than sulk about them. It’s obviously not always easy to do at 100 miles an hour when 11 other nostrils-flared, anger management patients are targeting you, but that’s the game.
The onside kick? That wasn’t just a whim. It was something Baylor’s coaches spotted on film – something the BU players knew was in the game plan. It doesn’t always work, but sometimes it does.
“I told the defense, ‘Hey, we’re going surprise onside, and if we don’t get it, I expect you guys to be excited to go play,’” Rhule said.
On this day, Baylor survived. And – maybe – it learned about the line that it can and can’t cross.
“When you play a team that’s tough and has moxie like they (UTSA) do, it’s not about panicking, it’s not about getting complacent, it’s about playing,” Rhule said. “I told them at the half, I’d probably normally take a knee (at the end of the first half). And we thought we had a shot down the sideline to (Denzel) Mims, and we did. We sack-fumbled, and they went out there and scored, and I’m just proud of our guys to not quit, to not complain, to keep playing.”
Yippie-ki-yay, mother-lover.