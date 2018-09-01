During a timeout early in the second quarter, the McLane Stadium disc jockey dialed up the 2011 LMFAO pop hit, “Party Rock Anthem,” which memorably features the line, “Every day I’m shuffling.” Seconds later, the big screen beckoned fans to join in a giant shell game, using helmets as the cloaks.
The choices were apropos for the moment, given Matt Rhule’s tendency to shuffle his quarterbacks in and out of the game.
It begs the question – should the Bears be doing the QB shuffle?
My thought on the matter: maybe? (And, yes, the question mark is a required punctuation mark in this instance.)
Everyone knows the age-old football truism that if you’ve got two “starting” quarterbacks, you really don’t have any. Yet as with most “isms,” it’s only mostly true. Just because something rarely works doesn’t mean it never works.
Quarterback platoons certainly aren’t ideal, as it never really lets a guy sustain a hot hand. It’s kind of like taking a pot of water and removing it from the burner just as it’s starting to bubble. And then expecting the new pot of room-temperature water to immediately start percolating.
Rhule alternated his quarterbacks Charlie Brewer and Jalan McClendon throughout Baylor’s season-opening 55-27 win over Abilene Christian on Saturday. And it worked – kind of. Personally, I think it would make a little more sense to settle on one guy as the primary QB, then maybe bring in the other guy later in the game for several series, especially if you’ve built a comfortable lead.
But if you’re Rhule and the Bears, it’s a good “problem” to have. Considering the injuries that Baylor has suffered over the past couple of seasons at QB, it’s nice to know that Baylor has two legitimate options.
Successful quarterback platoons aren’t unheard of. Remember the 2006 Florida Gators? Florida used both Chris Leak and some guy named Tim Tebow that season, and all the Gators did was win the SEC East, win the SEC championship game and win the national championship. If you’re scoring at home, that’s a lot of winning.
More often, though, the tag team system doesn’t work that well. Playing quarterback is a solo gig, not a duet.
Now, against ACU, both Brewer and McClendon showed why Rhule labored over this call. They’re both starter-caliber players. Like waiters at your favorite sit-down restaurant who are serving a “big top” table, they both bring something to the proverbial table. One’s carrying the fajitas, the other guy is toting the taco plate, but they both possess a bit of sizzle.
McClendon didn’t play much in his three years at North Carolina State, and after seeing him play Saturday, I’ve got to wonder why. He displayed a velvet touch on his passes. The ball he dropped in to Trestan Ebner on a first-half completion was ridiculously good. McClendon lobbed a perfect rainbow to the other side of the field, over the ACU defender’s head, where only Ebner could make a play on it.
Brewer, meanwhile, earned the right to start the opener, based on how he played as a true freshman last fall. He’s equal parts flash and dash, but also a student of the game. He’s still learning – he probably should have looked elsewhere on the tipped interception he flung on a deep attempt to Jalen Hurd – but he can make plays at this level. I have little doubt of that. (Remember his Chuckie Comeback debut last year?)
But his on-the-job training probably would go smoother if he’s given the keys full-time. And, similarly, McClendon could rock into a more comfortable rhythm if he were on the field for every possession. Stop-and-start is no way to travel, as many an I-35 motorist knows.
Incidentally, the officials didn’t help the stilted flow of the game by reviewing seemingly every other play. It was interminable, agonizing. Such debacles turn young fans off to football. But that’s a column for another day. (A day coming soon, trust me).
As for the Charlie or Jalan question, it’s a debate that figures to rage all season for Baylor. Again, maybe Rhule can make the platoon system work. But it seems that a better option would be to single out one guy and let him go – then live with that decision.
Remember that JumboTron shell game? I recently experienced the up-close-and-personal version. A week ago, I needed a haircut, so I headed over to my buddy Keith’s barber shop. While there, a fellow patron approached me and tried to coax me into playing – he had a towel, a ball and three small cups, not to mention a wad of cash. He slow-played it at first, asked me to point out where the ball was, and I naturally pointed it out correctly. He started to hand over some money, but I declined, knowing where this was leading.
At some point, I heard my phone buzz. “Don’t play the game,” Keith messaged me.
Sound advice. Advice that Matt Rhule may be wise to heed.