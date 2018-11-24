Brice Cherry: One small step for the Bears, one giant leap for Baylor Nation
ARLINGTON – How do Cheez-Its taste to you, Baylor fans?
Doesn’t a sashay down Beale Street in Memphis sound nice? I’d venture a guess that even a short trip to TCU’s Amon Carter Stadium in Fort Worth would feel like reason to celebrate.
All of those are possible bowl destinations for Baylor. It doesn’t matter so much the where at this point, what truly matters is the what and the why and the how and the who.
The who – those plucky, can’t-kill-em Baylor Bears. Yes, the same Bears who muddled to a 1-11 record in Matt Rhule’s debut season in 2017. Those same Bears who everybody wrote off after losses to Duke and to Texas and to TCU. Those same Bears will, surprise-surprise, be part of college football’s postseason.
Now, when I say everybody wrote ‘em off, I’m including yours truly, too. Cheez-Its have a delicious, cheesy snap to them. Guess what doesn’t taste as sweet? Humble pie.
I’ll freely scarf down a big, ol’ honking slice. After a listless Baylor team fell to Duke, 40-27, on its home turf in mid-September, I made a not-so-bold prediction (at least to me) that the Bears would be home for the holidays.
“Any Baylor fans who were holding off making Christmas plans in the hopes that the Bears might be traveling to a bowl game around the same time, delay no longer,” I wrote at the time. “No bowl is forthcoming.”
I just didn’t see four more wins on Baylor’s schedule. But I was wrong. (News flash — won’t be the last time).
Baylor’s 35-24 win over Texas Tech in the Bubble Bowl at Jerryworld on Saturday – both teams needed a victory to reach the six-win plateau – represented a quantum leap ahead for the BU program.
“I think it speaks to the character and who those guys are,” Rhule said. “You know, no one really knows what it’s like when you win one game or two games. Unfortunately, I’ve been there. … All you hear is negativity, and it’s natural. Even as the head coach, you start to question, will that work? Will that really work? Either you break, fracture, or come together. What I saw last year was a team that was coming together.”
Now, let’s not overstate the importance of making a bowl game. It’s not always a big deal that a college football team reaches the 6-6 mark and makes one of the eight-jillion bowl games (actually 40) that dot the calendar throughout December and early January. If Nick Saban went 6-6, the folks in Tuscaloosa would be gathering up the torches and pitchforks.
But it is a big deal for this Baylor program. It is a big deal when your team was coming off a year when you lost to everybody but sad-sack Kansas. It’s a big deal, considering the stain of scandal that everyone in a green-and-gold polo shirt has been trying to wash away for the past three years.
It means something in Bear Country.
What does it mean, exactly? It means validation. It means progress. It means Baylor is on the right track.
“It’s another step forward,” Baylor athletic director Mack Rhoades said. “Certainly, I don’t think anyone would say that we feel like we’ve arrived or we’re there yet. But, it’s progress. And I think most importantly, man, just for those seniors. Think about everything those seniors have been through. For them to end their career here with a bowl game, and to be part of that foundation in terms of bringing Baylor back, that’s special. That’s something that I think they’ll always remember.”
Beating a reeling Texas Tech team that will fire head coach Kliff Kingsbury before the week is up may not resonate nationally. But it means a lot in Waco.
What else does it mean?
It means that these Bears were grittier than we thought.
“I just believe in the players. I just believe in the way they’ve handled adversity,” Rhule said.
Rhule’s fervent faith in those players prompted him to guarantee a bowl berth this year. Not just once, but on no less than two occasions. Rhoades said, “Every time, I called him into the hallway and said, ‘What are you doing?’”
Rhoades didn’t think Rhule was crazy, mind you. But sometimes it’s the AD’s job to prevent your head football coach from making brash predictions that might bite you in the butt later.
Ultimately, though, Rhoades admired Rhule’s moxie. It’s one of the many reasons he hired him in the first place.
“I loved it. Because that was absolutely the expectation,” Rhoades said. “It was the expectation from Matt and from the staff and from the student-athletes and from the athletic director and administration. We certainly knew it wasn’t going to be easy. I’m not sure I thought it was going to be this hard. But again, for us to have that vision, for us to talk about it, for us to continue with the process, I thought that was big.”
Now, even the most buoyant sunshine pumper has his dark days. Rhoades and Rhule both said that there were nights last fall, in the midst of the losing and the swirling negativity, where they asked themselves, “Are we doing it right?” Doubt, even fear, is completely normal in the face of mounting strife.
Unfortunately, some of that negativity originated from Baylor’s own fan base. “Rhule can’t win in the Big 12,” was a common refrain from the loudest complainers on talk radio and internet message boards and the comments section of our newspaper coverage.
Can’t win in the Big 12? Well, Rhule and his guys just won four Big 12 games with a team whose two-deep chart featured 18 freshmen and sophomores. That’s not championship-level stuff, but it’s undeniably progress.
In the postgame aftermath, Rhodes was asked if reaching a bowl game might act as a healing balm for hurting fans who “didn’t want to be part of Baylor anymore” after the fallout from the end of the Art Briles era.
“God, I hope so. I hope this is good medicine, just for the hurt,” Rhoades said. “I don’t know that anybody doesn’t want to be part of Baylor. But when you’re hurt, it’s hard. And hopefully this can be good medicine for that and help bring even more unity. I think gradually, progressively, we’ve brought unity and we’re growing it. But hopefully this helps even more.”