Brice Cherry: No heavy rotation needed, Bears have found a groove (and their guy)
It appears as though Baylor’s tag team days at quarterback may be over, and just in time.
Such thinking does not signal an indictment of Jalan McClendon’s play. Not at all. The transfer from North Carolina State has been a godsend for the Bears, completing nearly 63 percent of his passes in BU’s first three games coming into Saturday. Quarterback is a position where it pays to have depth, as Baylor has learned the hard way in recent seasons.
But in Baylor’s 26-7 victory over Kansas in the Big 12 opener, the Bears delivered a not-so-subtle message. It’s Charlie Brewer’s team now.
And that’s a good call.
“I just think that if your number is called, you need to be ready to go,” Brewer said. “That’s what Coach (Matt) Rhule preaches. My number was called for most of the day today, and I had to perform.”
Speaking of performing, if you were to view a football team as a rock band, you’d probably equate the quarterback to the lead singer. He’s the star, right, the face of the program? And yet a more accurate analogy would hold the QB up as the drummer. He provides the pacing, the tempo. Everything seems kind of wonky if he’s off-beat.
Matt Rhule allowed Brewer to get into a rhythm, and Baylor benefited. Quarterback is a rhythm position. My primary complaint with the QB platoon was that it never allowed one guy to truly find his groove. The DJ kept changing songs just as someone was starting to get jiggy with it.
That changed against the Jayhawks, as Rhule opted to use Brewer throughout.
OK, it wasn’t flawless. Not by a long shot. In the second half, Brewer and the BU offense hit a lull. Kansas applied more pressure on the Baylor sophomore QB, and dealt more than a few head-over-heels-inducing licks. The Bears often found themselves playing behind the sticks.
But that’s more of an offensive line issue than a quarterback problem. At this point that unit is less a wall or an electric fence, and more a row of bushes. (I agree with Christian comedian Tim Hawkins, who has expressed puzzlement over why we pray for a “hedge of protection,” because a bunch of foliage really doesn’t seem that intimidating).
Actually, Baylor’s breakdowns on the O-line made the decision to stick with Brewer even wiser. He has a knack for scrambling out of trouble, and looks as comfortable throwing on the run as he does standing free and clear in a perfect pocket.
“That’s part of the position. You have to be able to throw in the pocket and out,” Brewer said.
Rhule is not a dumb guy. He’s played and coached enough football to comprehend the significance of momentum. So, when Charlie went out and lit it up on the first couple of possessions, the coach opted to abandon the every-two-series rotation with him and McClendon.
“He just scored. He moved the ball on the first drive, then he moved the ball on the second drive,” Rhule said. “And I said, ‘OK, let’s give him one more series and see if he scores again,’ and he scored again. It was like, hey, the ball’s moving. … And that’s what we needed.”
By allowing Brewer to stick and stay, the Bears were essentially able to put the game on ice by halftime. Baylor built a 23-0 lead – anyone notice the irony in that being the exact reversal of the score the Bears faced last week at the half against Duke? – while Brewer connected on 11 of 14 attempts for 151 yards and three touchdowns. He also carried six times for 58 yards in the first two quarters.
Again, Brewer didn’t keep rocking forever. But even with the Bears’ sloppy, penalty-plagued play in the second half, it made sense to keep him in the game. Probably the stat of the game for Baylor was this – the Bears committed zero turnovers against a Kansas team that led the country in turnover margin coming into the day. Brewer deserves a big, ol’ whopping helmet sticker for that one.
Following the game, Rhule remained coy about his quarterback plans going forward. He didn’t christen Brewer as the full-time starter, and said that he’d continue to evaluate what’s best for the team.
“I think if we’d have gone out there today the first three drives and gone oh-for, I probably would have put Jalan back in and said, ‘Hey, let’s let it happen,’” Rhule said. “But there was a little rhythm to it. … We have two special guys, so when you have a chance to play them, we’re going to play them both. But if we get into a game (like this one) and get off and rolling, I didn’t want to upset the apple cart. I think we’ll just go this week and see how it goes.”
Certainly, circumstances of Saturday’s game dictated that Brewer, the hot hand, be given his chance to percolate. It might not play out that way every game. I have little doubt that McClendon – a guy who Rhule raves about as a frequent favorite among visiting NFL scouts – will still be a factor as the season progresses.
But if you’re holding an ace, there’s no need to shuffle the cards and ask for something new.
Charlie Brewer has shown that he can be that ace.