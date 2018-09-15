Gentlemen, start your Day Planners.

Any Baylor fans who were holding off making Christmas plans in the hopes that the Bears might be traveling to a bowl game around the same time, delay no longer. No bowl is forthcoming.

I’m not suggesting that Baylor’s entire season is lost. But after the Bears’ listless 40-27 loss to Duke before a mostly-empty McLane Stadium on Saturday, do you really see four more wins looming on the team’s schedule? Four Big 12 wins?

No way.

From a Baylor perspective, what was so discouraging about this game was the way the Bears seemingly sleepwalked through the first half. Yes, David Cutcliffe can coach a little bit. Yes, Duke’s defensive line is equipped with some homewreckers, and they bullied BU’s offensive line much of the afternoon.

And yet, this was a textbook case of self-mutilation by the Bears.

“We’re not in a position yet where we can just go out there and beat ourselves,” Baylor coach Matt Rhule said.

Errant field goals, missed assignments, defenders colliding with one another – you could call it a comedy of errors, but it was really more sad than humorous. And whatever happened to Baylor’s receiving group? Weren’t those guys supposed to the most talented unit on the team? Instead, they’ve been dropping it – it being the pigskin – like it’s hot. (My apologies, Snoop Dogg. All of my cool hip-hop references are at least a decade old).

There were signs of a pulse in the second half, as the Bears trimmed a 23-point deficit to 10. But, come on, why did it take these guys two whole quarters to wake up? The kick was 2:30 p.m., not 8 a.m.

“We know we can play with them, and we know we can come back from 23-0,” Baylor defensive end James Lynch said. “We’ve got to realize that before it gets to 23-0, we’ve got to realize that when it’s 14-0. We’ve got to snap out of it and play like we should.”

Lynch said a mouthful there. Mistakes are going to happen. It’s football. But the flat-lining that the Bears displayed, the lapses in effort and concentration, those are unforgivable sins.

That’s pretty far removed from that “brand” that the Bears are always talking about trying to build, the characteristics of which are being “the toughest, most hardest-working, competitive team in the country,” as receiver Tyquan Thornton described it.

Now, before all the Baylor faithful start the weeping and gnashing of teeth, allow me to offer a dose of perspective. Despite Matt Rhule’s bold bowl prediction back in the spring, that was always a pipe dream, a prediction at least a year ahead of schedule.

To me, the first and most important task that Rhule was ever charged with was that of cleaning up Baylor’s off-the-field issues. By and large, he’s done that. As for the on-the-field product, the real test of any college football coach comes in Year 3, especially when you’re in a rebuilding situation. (Both of Grant Teaff’s and Art Briles’s breakout seasons came in Year 3, if you’ll recall).

Give Rhule time to replenish his roster, to get his schemes fully installed, to allow the young colts to grow a chin whisker or two. Give him time for his plan to materialize. This was never an overnight fix.

Now, before you litter my email inbox with the inevitable “Dude, Rhule took over a bowl team!” complaints, know this: Even though that last Baylor Big 12 title was only four years ago, the gap between then and now is wider than you realize. Kind of a lot has happened in that time span, wouldn’t you say? The PR hit that Baylor took, the losses of scholarships and athletic department revenue, those are not small hurdles to climb.

They should at the very least buy Rhule some time.

Again, that doesn’t give Rhule and company a pass on Saturday’s sluggish start. If any team should have been distracted and unfocused, it should have been Duke. After all, many of the Blue Devil players had plenty of other, more important things on their minds, namely their friends and families back home in storm-ravaged North Carolina.

Instead, Duke played a penalty-free game. It didn’t allow a sack or a turnover. A rookie starting quarterback overcame a shaky start to burn Baylor’s defense. It showed focus, toughness and poise.

Give Duke’s David Cutcliffe a game ball, because Baylor didn’t just get outplayed, it got outcoached, too.

“At the end of the day, anytime that happens, that falls on me,” Rhule said. “That’s my responsibility. What our team doesn’t need right now is anybody looking at anyone else but me. So, as I told them in there, everything that happens to you in life, it either pushes you ahead or holds you back. Hopefully this will make us a better football team as we get ready to head into conference play.”

Better? Sure, maybe. Hopefully so.

But four more wins better? Not going to happen. Not this year.

