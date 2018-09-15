Brice Cherry: Listless loss to Duke ensures Bears will be home for the holidays
Brice Cherry
Get email notifications on Brice Cherry daily!
Whenever Brice Cherry posts new content, you'll get an email delivered to your inbox with a link.
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Gentlemen, start your Day Planners.
Any Baylor fans who were holding off making Christmas plans in the hopes that the Bears might be traveling to a bowl game around the same time, delay no longer. No bowl is forthcoming.
I’m not suggesting that Baylor’s entire season is lost. But after the Bears’ listless 40-27 loss to Duke before a mostly-empty McLane Stadium on Saturday, do you really see four more wins looming on the team’s schedule? Four Big 12 wins?
No way.
From a Baylor perspective, what was so discouraging about this game was the way the Bears seemingly sleepwalked through the first half. Yes, David Cutcliffe can coach a little bit. Yes, Duke’s defensive line is equipped with some homewreckers, and they bullied BU’s offensive line much of the afternoon.
And yet, this was a textbook case of self-mutilation by the Bears.
“We’re not in a position yet where we can just go out there and beat ourselves,” Baylor coach Matt Rhule said.
Errant field goals, missed assignments, defenders colliding with one another – you could call it a comedy of errors, but it was really more sad than humorous. And whatever happened to Baylor’s receiving group? Weren’t those guys supposed to the most talented unit on the team? Instead, they’ve been dropping it – it being the pigskin – like it’s hot. (My apologies, Snoop Dogg. All of my cool hip-hop references are at least a decade old).
There were signs of a pulse in the second half, as the Bears trimmed a 23-point deficit to 10. But, come on, why did it take these guys two whole quarters to wake up? The kick was 2:30 p.m., not 8 a.m.
“We know we can play with them, and we know we can come back from 23-0,” Baylor defensive end James Lynch said. “We’ve got to realize that before it gets to 23-0, we’ve got to realize that when it’s 14-0. We’ve got to snap out of it and play like we should.”
Lynch said a mouthful there. Mistakes are going to happen. It’s football. But the flat-lining that the Bears displayed, the lapses in effort and concentration, those are unforgivable sins.
That’s pretty far removed from that “brand” that the Bears are always talking about trying to build, the characteristics of which are being “the toughest, most hardest-working, competitive team in the country,” as receiver Tyquan Thornton described it.
Now, before all the Baylor faithful start the weeping and gnashing of teeth, allow me to offer a dose of perspective. Despite Matt Rhule’s bold bowl prediction back in the spring, that was always a pipe dream, a prediction at least a year ahead of schedule.
To me, the first and most important task that Rhule was ever charged with was that of cleaning up Baylor’s off-the-field issues. By and large, he’s done that. As for the on-the-field product, the real test of any college football coach comes in Year 3, especially when you’re in a rebuilding situation. (Both of Grant Teaff’s and Art Briles’s breakout seasons came in Year 3, if you’ll recall).
Give Rhule time to replenish his roster, to get his schemes fully installed, to allow the young colts to grow a chin whisker or two. Give him time for his plan to materialize. This was never an overnight fix.
Now, before you litter my email inbox with the inevitable “Dude, Rhule took over a bowl team!” complaints, know this: Even though that last Baylor Big 12 title was only four years ago, the gap between then and now is wider than you realize. Kind of a lot has happened in that time span, wouldn’t you say? The PR hit that Baylor took, the losses of scholarships and athletic department revenue, those are not small hurdles to climb.
They should at the very least buy Rhule some time.
Again, that doesn’t give Rhule and company a pass on Saturday’s sluggish start. If any team should have been distracted and unfocused, it should have been Duke. After all, many of the Blue Devil players had plenty of other, more important things on their minds, namely their friends and families back home in storm-ravaged North Carolina.
Instead, Duke played a penalty-free game. It didn’t allow a sack or a turnover. A rookie starting quarterback overcame a shaky start to burn Baylor’s defense. It showed focus, toughness and poise.
Give Duke’s David Cutcliffe a game ball, because Baylor didn’t just get outplayed, it got outcoached, too.
“At the end of the day, anytime that happens, that falls on me,” Rhule said. “That’s my responsibility. What our team doesn’t need right now is anybody looking at anyone else but me. So, as I told them in there, everything that happens to you in life, it either pushes you ahead or holds you back. Hopefully this will make us a better football team as we get ready to head into conference play.”
Better? Sure, maybe. Hopefully so.
But four more wins better? Not going to happen. Not this year.
Don't Miss...
With Hurricane Florence bearing down on North Carolina, the Duke football team rearranged its travel plans as it flew to Texas on Thursday morning instead of Friday.
Sophomore guard Alexis Morris, one of the standout freshmen on last year’s squad, has been dismissed from the Baylor women’s basketball team, just six weeks away from the team’s first exhibition game. Baylor head coach Kim Mulkey released a statement that Morris has been dismissed “for a vio…
The Bears will try to avenge last year’s loss to Duke in Durham, but they’ll need to show a lot more offensive consistency.
Who's on the Mount Rushmore of Big 12 teams? Where will Baylor find playmakers? Can OU be stopped?
- OU
- TCU
- Tech
- UT
- OSU
- W.Va.
- Iowa St.
- K-State
- Kansas
- A&M
- OU women's soccer blanks Utah Valley
- OU volleyball tops Texas A&M to sweep home tournament
- No. 5 Oklahoma at Iowa State notebook: Brown 'real comfortable' about chemistry with Murray
- Guerin Emig: Baker Mayfield gone, OU's winning formula isn't: Sharp coach + dynamic QB = enough points
- No. 5 Oklahoma at Iowa State four downs: Kyler Murray, Marquise Brown share MVP honors
- Wildlife finding its niche at Gathering Place
- No. 5 Oklahoma at Iowa State: Revenge? OU's current team says no, but past players tagged with upset losses disagree
- No. 5 Oklahoma at Iowa State: Top storyline, player to watch, key matchup and columnist Guerin Emig's prediction
- No. 5 Oklahoma at Iowa State: Kyler Murray throws for 348, runs for 77 as Sooners win Big 12 opener
- The Friday newsletter: Sooners haven't lost in Ames since Ike's days as president, player to watch and prediction
- Ohio State DE Nick Bosa exits TCU game with injury
- Record-long run jets TCU to halftime lead over No. 4 Ohio State
- Big time replay fail: Blown call on fumble early could burn TCU against Ohio State
- TCU-Ohio State football observes moment of silence for fallen Fort Worth officer
- LIVE UPDATES: Ohio State vs. TCU at Jerry World
- Shawn Robinson must become a ‘college football star’ for TCU to upset Ohio State
- This is a big recruiting weekend for TCU -- football and basketball
- ESPN’s David Pollack raves about OSU’s Dwayne Haskins. What about TCU’s Shawn Robinson?
- 5 storylines in TCU-Ohio State: From Shawn Robinson’s “escapability” to Ty Summers’ role
- He’s one of the best DFW high school football players ever. Now he’s starring at Ohio State
- Bowman, Wesley shine in Tech's win over Houston
- Red Raiders set to face off against Houston
- Red Raiders sweep TTU Open
- Red Raiders shutout Cal State Northridge, 2-0
- Red Raiders hit the road for UTRGV Tournament
- Future Leader: Despite losing offseason battle, Bowman has earned his spot
- Texas Tech Open set for Friday
- Felicity Maltby ranked No. 37 in ITA preseason poll
- Lady Raiders set to start Fall 2018 season
- Red Raiders set for upcoming season
- WATCH: Anthony Wheeler scoops up blocked FG for 46-yard TD
- WATCH: Sam Ehlinger hits freshman Joshua Moore for 27-yard TD pass push lead to 23-14
- It’s halftime, and Texas is leading No. 22 USC in a tight one, 16-14
- WATCH: Texas defense stuffs USC on 4th-and-goal at the 1-yard line
- WATCH: Sam Ehlinger hooks up with Lil’Jordan Humphrey for 47-yard TD pass
- SOCIAL REACTION: Texas fans tailgate, prep for showdown with No. 22 USC
- FOLLOW LIVE: It’s time to fight on as Texas hosts USC at Royal-Memorial Stadium
- The Trojans are in town, and the El Arroyo sign is ready
- Longhorns soccer team adds to home non-conference streak
- Longhorns TV schedule: Sept. 14-20
- Bill Haisten: For OSU’s Taylor Cornelius, a physical investment in a big win
- No. 17 Boise State at No. 24 Oklahoma State four downs: Defense, special teams come up big for Cowboys
- No. 17 Boise State at No. 24 Oklahoma State notebook: Cowboys dial up scheme to block two Bronco punts, providing massive edge on special teams
- OSU men's golf tied for lead at Olympia Fields
- No. 17 Boise State at No. 24 Oklahoma State: Top storyline, matchup and prediction from columnist Bill Haisten
- No. 17 Boise State at No. 24 OSU: Cornelius' running, special teams lead Cowboys to blowout of Broncos
- World's Best Oklahoma State Podcast (Ep. 2): Previewing Oklahoma State-Boise State with Mark Cooper and Guerin Emig
- The Friday newsletter: Player to watch, prediction and pick for Oklahoma State-Boise State
- No. 17 Boise State at No. 24 Oklahoma State: Cowboys quartet of receivers producing up to the standard so far this season
- Bill Haisten: After three home failures last year, OSU owes its fans a signature win
- HERTZEL COLUMN: Linebacking corps works through changes
- CFP debut was a game-changer for Big 12
- HERTZEL COLUMN: TCU, OSU game should capture attention of Gee
- Eloise Grier steals press conference from her father Will
- Veteran coordinator Tony Gibson key to WVU defense
- NC State cancels game against WVU due to hurricane
- HERTZEL COLUMN: Sports and disasters don’t mix
- HERTZEL COLUMN: Weather could impact upcoming WVU game
- Robinson, Bigelow add strength to Mountaineers’ defensive game
- HERTZEL COLUMN: Stewart makes up for lack of size with abundance of physicality
- No. 5 Oklahoma 37, Iowa State 27: What we learned in Cyclones' loss
- Iowa State WR Hakeem Butler goes Beast Mode against Oklahoma secondary
- Hakeem Butler, David Montgomery find footing in Iowa State's loss to No. 5 Oklahoma
- Analysis: Iowa State's next 4 games will determine its postseason fate
- Peterson: Zeb Noland did well enough vs. Oklahoma to earn starter status, even when Kempt returns
- Peterson's Final Thoughts: Six wins still easily attainable for an improved Iowa State football team
- Photos: Iowa State Cyclones wide receiver Matthew Eaton
- Photos: Iowa State Cyclones quarterback Zeb Noland
- Hawkeye volleyball downs Iowa State in Ames for the first time in 21 years
- Photos: Iowa State takes on Oklahoma at Jack Trice Stadium
- K-State defense all but shuts down UTSA in 41-17 win
- Skylar Thompson runs show capably as KSU cruises to 41-17 victory over UTSA
- K-State upends UTSA in 41-17 win
- K-State can’t capitalize on missed chances in 1-0 loss to Missouri State
- Irritated O-line aims to reestablish dominance
- Snyder: K-State 'not in a position to overlook' UTSA
- K-State run defense looks to get back on track against UTSA
- KSU's Dalton Risner named to the AFCA Good Works Team
- Punter Bernardo Rodriguez 'hit the ball all right' in 1st college game
- Snyder: 'Nobody’s trying to keep the ball away from Justin' Silmon
- Notebook: KU limits QB Peyton Bender to 1st-half reps
- Pilfer party: KU's 6 takeaways power blowout win over Rutgers
- Tom Keegan: Pooka Williams a fast learner and runner
- Jayhawks pummel Rutgers, 55-14
- 'Do you think I can play or not?': Once disregarded, QB Todd Reesing joining KU Ring of Honor
- Gameday Breakdown: KU football vs. Rutgers
- KU's athletic director wants to build up football program, 'dig out of hole,' before tackling stadium
- Tom Keegan: Pooka Williams, through the eyes of a Louisiana high school football fan
- KU's Kerr Johnson Jr. a WR 'you better pay attention to'
- Tom Keegan: A comparison of KU's 98 games under Mangino to the 98 since
- Kellen Mond leads Texas A&M to 48-10 victory over ULM
- Live from Kyle Field: Highlights from the Texas A&M-ULM game
- Texas A&M's Rogers, LaCamera, Carper out for ULM
- Seven Aggies inducted into Texas A&M's Athletics Hall of Fame
- No. 4 Texas A&M soccer team beats LSU to match program's best start
- Texas A&M volleyball team drops opener at OU/Nike Invitational
- Aggies hope to avoid trap tonight against Warhawks
- Cessna: Aggies must improve to make tonight's game count for something
- Texas A&M's sophomore receivers want to build on breakout performance
- Pregame Blitz: Louisiana-Monroe at Texas A&M
Find a local business
Don't Miss...
When you’re playing pitch-and-catch, it’s a heck of a lot easier for the guy on the receiving end when the ball hits him in the mitt.
KILLEEN — The Midway Panthers are still trying to figure out who they are this season with so many key pieces of their 15-1 Class 6A state finalist from a year ago gone on to the next level.
John Vasek was the Tom Landry of St. Louis and Reicher Catholic schools in Waco.