FRISCO – It’s probably fitting that, among Big 12 fight songs, “Boomer Sooner” is the most persistent earworm of them all.
Shortly before Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley took the podium, the DJ at Big 12 media days diverted from his scratching and mixing to play Sooner fans’ favorite ditty. Four times, mind you. He needn’t have kept spinning the song on repeat, as it’s one of those tunes that you have to hear only once before it digs into your skull and takes root.
Here’s some more music to all those creamy crimsoners living north of the Red River: Just like the song, Oklahoma isn’t going anywhere.
It’s the Sooners’ league. The other nine teams are just living in it.
Oklahoma has won the past three Big 12 championships and is such a fixture in the conference’s catbird seat that the program graduated everyone’s favorite flag-planting Heisman winner, and yet still captured 46 of 52 first-place votes in the league’s preseason poll. (Honestly, you’ve kind of got to question the sanity of the six media members who didn’t vote the Sooners as the Big 12 favorites.)
Think of the most Oklahoma thing ever. Close your eyes if you have to. Or rather don’t, so you can keep reading. The most Oklahoma thing ever would be a twister ripping through a double-wide trailer parked outside an Indian casino that was hosting a Toby Keith concert.
Also, the most Oklahoma thing ever – the Sooners winning 11-plus games and a conference championship.
Incidentally, the most Texas thing ever would be Nolan Ryan ordering a Dr Pepper and Blue Bell float in the drive-through at Whataburger. That, and the more-money-than-God Longhorns underachieving every football season. But that’s a column for another day.
As for the Sooners, it was impossible to miss their status as the league’s kingpins at the Dallas Cowboys’ Star on Monday. The proof could be located not even an arm’s length away, nestling on the ring fingers of the four players attending media day. Each flashed a gaudy championship ring straight out of the Liberace collection.
OU is tough enough that it can say things like the following, and it won’t even be retweetable.
“It’s fun to know that you’ve taken the breath out of someone, and they don’t want to go no more. It’s fun to make someone quit,” said aptly-named Oklahoma offensive lineman Ben Powers.
Oklahoma is so tough that Riley can, in one breath, lament the Sooners’ overall defensive depth and then turn around moments later and declare that OU possesses the most talented team in his four years in Norman. Talk about #FirstWorldProblems.
Every other coach in the Big 12 would kill to trade issues with the Sooners.
Now, lest you think that the Sooners just roll out of bed and fall into Big 12 titles, they’d look you in the eyes and tell you that it’s not nearly that easy. Riley repeatedly praised the overall balance of the Big 12, and his well-coached players followed suit.
But perhaps the most telling sign that it wasn’t at least 100 percent coach-speak came when a reporter asked the OU coach if the team’s two Big 12 losses in his three years in Norman still stuck in his craw.
“Mmm-hmm. Mmm-hmm, yes they do. Yes, they do,” Riley said, through a tight-lipped grimace. “Yeah, it’s been a great run in the league, but of course you remember those two, no doubt. You don’t ever get over losses in this deal.”
OK, but still – two Big 12 losses in three years? By all appearances, it doesn’t look like the “tests” of the Big 12 are proving too taxing for the Sooners.
“It’s hard,” Powers insisted. “The fact that we’ve been able to do it three times, if you looked at us and you said, ‘They won it three years in a row.’ A lot of people would think, ‘Oh, that’s so easy. People must be able to do that.’ No, that’s not something that happens a lot. It isn’t.
“It’s hard. If you think about it, you’ve got to win all these games and then you’ve got to win another one (in the conference championship game) that you’ve already played before. And you may have beaten them already. You may have lost to them. That fact, man, it’s tough. (Riley is) exactly right. It’s hard to win a championship.”
Maybe that’s why they keep doing it, year after year. It’s found in that kind of attitude. It undoubtedly helps that Oklahoma lands many of the best players in the country, those five-star recruits with whom many programs can’t even garner an audience.
But the Sooners don’t rest once they sign them. They’re not only talented, they’re tenacious. Comfortable, but not content. Self-assured, but not satisfied.
“It took me a long time in this league just to get the first one,” said Riley, an assistant at Texas Tech for seven years before moving on to East Carolina and then the Sooners. “It’s hard, and the league is good.”
The league may be good, but it’s better at the top.
Back to that incessant, annoying “Boomer Sooner” chorus, whose lyrics say, “I’m Sooner born and Sooner bred, and when I die I’ll be Sooner dead.”
Fortunately for the Sooners, nobody is penning their obituary anytime soon.