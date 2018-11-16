Brice Cherry: In an election of the best Bears, there are no bad choices
Wouldn’t it be great if every election offered nothing but promising choices?
Yeah, I know what you’re thinking. Sure, Brice, that would be wonderful. While we’re at it, why don’t we ask the Good Lord to turn the water in the Brazos River into queso, and for all thunderstorms to feature precipitation of M&M’s and Reese’s Pieces?
Here’s the thing, though. Some of you have been voting for the past several months in just such an election.
Since the start of the college football season, hundreds of WacoTrib.com readers have been casting their votes in our “Best Bear Ever” contest, sponsored by Green Life Nursery and Landscaping. They offered up their opinions on the best players, coaches, moments and games, among other things, in Baylor football history. And in truth, there were no wrong answers. Every nominee on our list was a worthy choice, or else we wouldn’t have included them in the first place.
It all comes down to personal preference. But just for grins, let’s examine the voters’ choices versus my own. In some cases, we’ll concur, in others, well, let’s just agree to disagree, shall we?
Best Era Ever
The choices: The Pre-1920s, the early 20s, the Morley Jennings Era, the early 1950s, John Bridgers’ early years, Teaff’s First Decade, Teaff’s Final Run, the Art Briles Era
The fans’ pick: The Briles Era. From a strictly on-the-field perspective, it’s hard to argue that any stretch of Baylor football has ever produced more success. During Briles’ eight years in Waco, the Bears went 65-37 and broke every program offensive record imaginable. They snapped an 18-year bowl drought, reached six straight bowl games, and claimed consecutive Big 12 championships in 2013 and ’14. Among the many firsts that played out during this run – the first Heisman Trophy winner (Robert Griffin III, in 2011) and the first appearance in a BCS bowl game (2013).
My pick: Teaff’s First Decade. Before we talk about Grant Teaff’s program-altering construction project, let’s dole out a little love for the early 1950s era of BU football. That particular stretch produced a 47-23-3 record in seven seasons, along with trips to the Orange Bowl, the Gator Bowl and the Sugar Bowl.
But, to me, Teaff’s initial decade in Waco saved Baylor football in a large sense. The “I Believe” coach made Baylor fans believe again, which didn’t seem possible during the Bill Beall era, when the Bears went 3-31. From 1972 to ‘81, Baylor won two Southwest Conference titles, produced the greatest season to that point in school history (in 1980), and – oh, by the way – recorded the most memorable win the program has ever known. That’s pretty good stuff.
Best Individual Season
The choices: Bill Glass (’56), Don Trull (’63), Lawrence Elkins (’63), Mike Singletary (’78), Walter Abercrombie (’80), Thomas Everett (’86), James Francis (’89), Robert Griffin III (’11), Terrance Ganaway (’11), Kendall Wright (’11), Corey Coleman (’15).
Fans’ pick, my pick: RG3’s 2011 season. Really, how could it be anything else? Griffin ascended to the height of his magical powers that year, and the numbers bore proof. He accounted for a school-record 4,992 yards of total offense and 47 touchdowns while completing an eye-popping 72.4 percent of his passes.
And as great a player he was, he was equally phenomenal as an interview. We used to lap up his nuggets like they were drops of gold.
The most memorable play of that season involved Griffin rolling to his left, then firing back to his right to Terrance Williams for the game-winning touchdown in the team’s first-ever victory over Oklahoma. As I stood watching the play from the sideline, Baylor sports information’s David Kaye excitedly shrieked in my ear, “There’s your Heisman moment!”
And he was right.
Best Team Ever
The choices: 1910 Bears, 1922 Bears, 1924 Bears, 1951 Bears, 1956 Bears, 1960 Bears, 1974 Bears, 1980 Bears, 1986 Bears, 2011 Bears, 2013 Bears, 2014 Bears
Fans’ pick: 2013 Bears. That Big 12-winning team set an NCAA record for a 13-game season by scoring 681 points, an average of 52.4 per game. Five players earned some kind of All-America recognition, a program record. The Bears won their first nine games, climbing as high as No. 4 in the Associated Press poll, before stumbling at Oklahoma State. But they still won the first Big 12 title in school history and achieved another first by making a BCS game.
My pick: 1980 Bears. Again, I considered rocking it all the way back to the days of Elvis with the ’56 Bears, who were so tough that they earned the esteem of none other than Bear Bryant. But consider this: In the history of Baylor football, only three teams have ever finished a conference season with no losses and no ties, and only one (Teaff’s 1980 squad) did it while playing six or more conference games.
Baylor led the SWC in total offense, total defense (behind some human missile named Mike Singletary), and won the league title by a full three games. Their only two losses in that 10-2 year came during a home upset to San Jose State and a toe-stubber to the aforementioned Bear Bryant and Alabama in a top-10 matchup in the Cotton Bowl.
Best Game Ever
The choices: vs. TCU (1908), vs. SMU (1924), vs. Texas (1937), vs. SMU (1949), vs. Tennessee (1957), vs. Texas (1974), vs. A&M (1986), vs. Oklahoma (2011), vs. TCU (2014)
Fans’ pick: 1974, against Texas. Do you believe in miracles? (Don’t sue me, Al Michaels). After this one, you did. The No. 12 Longhorns had the Bears on the ropes at the half, leading by 17 points. But quarterback Neal Jeffrey and the Bears didn’t quit, and staged the most memorable rally in school history to that point. They piled up 27 unanswered points on their way to a 34-24 upset victory, the first over the Longhorns in 18 years. From that point forward, the game became known, memorably, as “The Miracle on the Brazos.”
My pick: 2011, vs. Oklahoma. Obviously I have no issues with the Miracle pick. That’s a fine choice. But for this one, it just makes sense to go with the best game that you personally witnessed, and for me, that’s the breakthrough against the Sooners. I went and dug out my column from that one to refresh my memory, and here’s a sampling:
“Even the dejected Sooner fans, grimacing through the grief, could appreciate it. As an older, crimson-adorned couple filed out of the stadium, shaking their heads, the husband leaned in to his wife and whispered, ‘What a game.’
Stick a pin in that thought and let it hang there for a moment.
What. A. Game.
You could live to be a hundred and never see a game that good again.”
Best Coach
The choices: Frank Bridges, Morley Jennings, George Sauer, Grant Teaff, Art Briles
The fans’ pick, my pick: Grant Teaff. If you’re carving the Mount Rushmore of Baylor football (which we did in our Big 12 Preview Magazine before the season), you’d begin the chiseling with Coach Teaff’s famous face. No coach at Baylor coached more games, more years, or amassed more wins than Teaff. In all, he went 128-105-6 in 21 seasons, claiming Southwest Conference titles in 1974 and ’80.
When he retired in 1992, he left an indelible legacy that remains just as vivid today.
Best Offensive Player
The choices: Walter Abercrombie, Ronnie Bull, Corey Coleman, Spencer Drango, Lawrence Elkins, Terrance Ganaway, Bill Glass, Robert Griffin III, Larry Isbell, Barton “Botchey” Koch, Bryce Petty, Cyril Richardson, Don Trull, Kendall Wright
The fans’ pick, my pick: Robert Griffin. Dude, first off – you’d win a few games with that offensive lineup. Am I right?
But this choice is easy. RG3 finished his unforgettable run in the green and gold with 10,366 passing yards and 2,254 rushing yards, one of just three FBS players in history to reach those benchmarks. Put it this way: that larger-than-life statue outside McLane Stadium is there for a reason. The guy was larger than life.
Best Defensive Player
The choices: Charles Benson, Andrew Billings, Robert Blackmon, Ken Casner, Santana Dotson, Thomas Everett, James Francis, Roger Goree, Gary Green, Vann McElroy, Mike Singletary
The fans’ pick, my pick: Singletary. No disrespect to the rest of this esteemed panel – which is so good it might be able to hold its own against that wild-and-wooly offensive group – but Singletary is a no-brainer pick. The first three-time All-American in school history, he still owns every tackling record in the books, including flying around the field for a ridiculous 33 stops against Arkansas in 1978.
A member of both the College and Pro Football Halls of Fame, Singletary doesn’t need a statue in his honor outside McLane Stadium. He deserves a giant wall of broken facemasks.
Best Specialist
The choices: Willie Andrews, Matt Bryant, David “Bubba” Hicks, Aaron Jones, Connor Martin, Gerald McNeil, Spencer Roth, Daniel Sepulveda
The fans’ pick, my pick: Sepulveda. This former walk-on linebacker became one of the greatest punters in college football history. He wasn’t the Man, he was the Guy, as in the first two-time winner of the Ray Guy Award. His punts covered more than seven miles – 12,581 yards in all, for a crazy, field-flipping average of 45.24 yards.
Sepulveda was so good that I remember suggesting that Baylor bring him out on third down, and I was only half-joking.
Best Tradition Ever
The choices: The Baylor Line, Sic ‘Em Bears chant, the Bear Walk, Bear mascot, Playing of “That Good Ol’ Baylor Line,” Baylor Homecoming Parade, Sailgating
Fans’ pick: Baylor Homecoming Parade. It’s the biggest and oldest in the country, dating back to 1909. Nobody does it quite like Baylor. The floats are insanely elaborate. The finished product looks like the designers all have engineering degrees, but they’re all built by normal, green-and-gold-flinging students.
My pick: The Baylor Line. OK, everyone loves a parade. But here’s where I’ve got to say the voters got one wrong.
To me, the Baylor Line is one of those traditions completely unique to Baylor. Granted, it isn’t steeped in quite as much history, as the freshman organization first sprung to life in 1970. But in the past 50 years, it’s become a fixture, a staple of college football Saturdays in Waco.
When those wild-eyed 18 and 19-year-olds charge the field in their resplendent gold jerseys, you know it’s game time, baby.
Best Bowl Game Ever
The choices: 1949 Dixie Bowl, 1952 Orange Bowl, 1956 Sugar Bowl, 1960 Gator Bowl, 1961 Gotham Bowl, 1979 Peach Bowl, 1985 Liberty Bowl, 1992 John Hancock Bowl, 2011 Alamo Bowl, 2012 Holiday Bowl, 2014 Cotton Bowl, 2015 Russell Athletic Bowl
Fans’ pick: 2015 Russell Athletic Bowl. With a turn-back-the-clock single wing, Baylor set an all-time record for any bowl game with 645 rushing yards. The move was made by Briles and BU’s coaching staff out of necessity (read: desperation), as the Bears were decimated by injuries at quarterback. Yet it proved genius – Johnny Jefferson ran for 299 yards and three touchdowns, and the Bears stampeded past No. 10 North Carolina State, 49-38.
My pick: 2011 Alamo Bowl. I almost went with the ’14 Cotton Bowl, but I figured that might get me run out of town on a rail. Certainly, few games were any more memorable than that zany Michigan State comeback performance.
But the Alamo Bowl – a deadline-buster, as I recall – shattered even more records than the Russell Athletic Bowl did. Baylor and Washington combined for a record 1,397 yards in RG3’s final college game, won by the Bears, 67-56. The total combined points also set a record for a regulation bowl game.
In fact, I think Baylor still might be scoring.
Best Moment
The choices: Grant Teaff keeps the worms warm, RG3’s Heisman Moment, Bears give back to one of their own in Kyle Woods, RG3’s Heisman speech, Baylor’s upset of Tennessee in the 1957 Sugar Bowl, 2011 Alamo Bowl fireworks, Sending Teaff out a winner, 61-58, the Miracle on the Brazos
The fans’ pick: Miracle on the Brazos. I don’t know about you, but this last one was probably the toughest of them all. As we’ve already acknowledged, the “Miracle” game is one that has resonated for more than four decades. Here’s how the great sportswriter Dave Campbell described it in the Tribune-Herald that autumn day in 1974:
“Mr. Webster, back to the old drawing board. Your dictionary is woefully incomplete. It does not yet contain a word to properly describe what the fantastic, intrepid, absolutely mind-boggling Baylor Bears did on a cold, gray, delicious, delightful Saturday afternoon here on Nov. 9, 1974. What the Bears did was defeat Texas, 34-24. Say it fast and it sounds routine. So say it slow, slow, slow. Because there was nothing routine about it.”
My pick: Bears give back to one of their own. In a way, this is cheating. It’s not so much a moment, but a series of them.
When defensive back Kyle Woods suffered a neck injury at a 1979 practice that left him a quadriplegic, it was a tragedy that rocked the Baylor family. But his teammates never ceased being teammates, nay, brothers, to Woods. Teaff set up a trust fund that helped Woods purchase a home in Dallas, as hundreds of Baylor fans and non-fans alike donated money to the cause.
Over the years, the Baylor family continued to reach out in tangible ways to help Woods, including purchasing a wheelchair-accessible van for his use.
And Woods, in turn, gave back to Baylor. During the 1980 season, the Bears were still a bit dazed from an upset loss to San Jose State when a big game with Arkansas arrived. Teaff invited Woods to deliver the pregame speech, where the former player told his old teammates to “turn a setback into a comeback.” The Bears proceeded to hog-tie Arkansas, 42-15.
Upon Woods’ death in 2009, Teaff said, “Kyle Woods for 30 years has inspired us all and was the catalyst for an outpouring of love that made us all better from the experience.”
That’s the Christian spirit in action, folks, and a moment worth remembering.