Brice Cherry: For Baylor's departed leaders, a #NotMe culture persists
The movement has empowered women and encouraged them to speak out. Over the past 10 months, emboldened by a group of actresses who brought to light instances of sexual abuse by movie producer Harvey Weinstein, the #MeToo Movement has swept across the world, as women shared their own experiences of harassment.
The hashtag trended in 85 countries, and the movement spawned legislation, litigation and the termination of employment, including in the case of Weinstein. #MeToo also heightened awareness and led to the formation of various support groups for survivors of sexual abuse and assault.
Baylor University has endured its own widely reported problems with sexual assault cases, which boiled to a head two years ago and led to ousting of the school president and head football coach and the resignation of the athletic director. In response, Baylor has implemented new policies intended to make it easier for victims of rape and sexual harassment to come forward.
Why, then, does it feel like many who formerly held positions of influence at Baylor are caught up in what I’d call a #NotMe mindset? Instead of anyone admitting any measure of regret, it seems that they’re more interested in passing the blame along to some other party.
Consider this disturbing, non-comprehensive timeline:
April 2012: Baylor defensive end Tevin Elliott rapes Baylor student Jasmin Hernandez at a party at a Waco apartment complex. Baylor coach Art Briles suspends Elliott for a “violation of team rules” 12 days later.
Jan. 10, 2013: According to a published incident report later verified by the Waco Police Department to be accurate, Baylor defensive end Shawn Oakman physically assaults a woman, who told police that Oakman shoved her face into brick walls and a cabinet. The woman decides not to file charges.
April 2013: A Baylor volleyball player tells then-coach Jim Barnes that she was raped by five football players a year earlier, as reported in “Violated,” a book by ESPN reporters Paula Lavigne and Mark Schlabach. Barnes reports the case to Briles and Baylor athletics director Ian McCaw.
Oct. 19, 2013: Baylor transfer defensive end Sam Ukwuachu, who had been dismissed from Boise State’s football program for an unspecified team violation, allegedly rapes a Baylor women’s soccer player.
Jan 23, 2014: Elliott is convicted of two felony counts of sexual assault, fined $10,000 and sentenced to 20 years in prison, the maximum sentence.
June 25, 2014: A McLennan County grand jury indicts Ukwuachu in the Oct. 2013 incident.
Nov. 18, 2014: Baylor hires Patty Crawford as its first full-time Title IX coordinator.
Aug. 20, 2015: Ukwuachu is convicted of a felony count of sexual assault and is sentenced to 180 days in jail and 10 years probation. He later appeals the verdict.
Aug. 21, 2015: Baylor President Ken Starr instructs law professor Jeremy Counseller to conduct an internal investigation into how the university handled the Ukwuachu case.
Sept. 2, 2015: Baylor hires attorneys Gina Maisto Smith and Leslie Gomez of the Philadelphia firm Pepper Hamilton to conduct a “thorough and independent external investigation” into how the university handled allegations of sexual assault and violence against students.
March 30, 2016: Jasmin Hernandez files a Title IX lawsuit against Baylor, head football coach Art Briles and athletics director Ian McCaw.
April 13, 2016: Waco police arrest Oakman on charges that he sexually assaulted a student 10 days earlier.
May 26, 2016: Baylor announces the firing of Briles as head football coach, the removal of Starr as president and the probation of McCaw as athletics director. The university releases a summary it wrote of Pepper Hamilton's findings, which uncover “institutional failures at every level of Baylor’s administration.”
May 30, 2016: Baylor hires Jim Grobe as interim head football coach. McCaw resigns as athletics director.
Aug. 19, 2016: After earlier resigning at chancellor, Starr steps down from his post as a law school professor.
Again, it’s only a partial timeline, but it offers at least an overview of Baylor’s problems with sexual assault cases and the fallout that ensued. And here is a sampling of the reaction that followed from Baylor’s staffers, administrators and regents, departed or otherwise.
“I am going to resist the issue, or the characterization, that there was an endemic problem,” Starr told the Texas Tribune in September 2016. Starr went on to offer support for Briles: “If there was a question of integrity, you fire the person for cause. Art Briles was not fired for cause.”
A lawsuit filed by Briles’ attorney Ernest Cannon against several Baylor regents in December 2016 accused them of lying and stated that “the laws of Texas establish accountability for everyone, even renegade, self-dealing regents of a Christian university.” Briles later dropped the lawsuit. Houston attorney Rusty Hardin said that he told Cannon that asking for the reasons for Briles’ firing was “not going to be good for you.”
In a February 2017 response to a lawsuit filed by fired former Baylor staffer Colin Shillinglaw, Baylor regents called the football program “a black hole into which reports of misconduct such as drug use, physical assault, domestic violence, brandishing of guns, indecent exposure and academic fraud disappeared.”
Regarding Briles, the regents said he was “not a scapegoat for the university’s larger problems — he was part of the larger problem.”
In a deposition taken earlier this month by lawyers representing several women suing Baylor, Ian McCaw declared Baylor made scapegoats of black football players and singled out the football program “for being responsible for what was a decades-long, universitywide sexual assault scandal.”
In that same deposition, McCaw said former Baylor Police Chief Jim Doak discouraged the reporting of rapes. McCaw recalled a conversation with former Baylor chief operations officer Reagan Ramsower, who said, “If Chief Doak was still here, we wouldn’t fire him. We’d have to execute him.”
On and on and on it goes. Who’s to blame? Not me, not me, not me. Never mind the fact that there was more than enough blame to go around.
It’s disappointing that the people who once wielded the most power at Baylor continue to shift blame and point fingers, while the most emotional expressions of contrition have been uttered by people who came along after any of the aforementioned crimes occurred, people like Jim Grobe or current Baylor President Linda Livingstone or current Baylor football coach Matt Rhule.
My heart aches for the many victims who have been hurt and abused by Baylor students. It’s not simply disgusting, it’s absolutely evil. I don’t work for Baylor, but I’ve done my own share of soul-searching over the past few years on what we in the media — what I personally — could have done better. There was a time, before we were fully aware of the scope of Baylor’s crisis, when sports staffers at the Tribune-Herald did not regularly scan the Waco PD’s daily arrest reports, scanning for the names of Baylor athletes. We do now.
The media carries a responsibility as a community watchdog, and while simply reporting a story won’t prevent a crime from happening again, it can expose the cracks in the foundation. It can help foster change.
We never have — and would never — cover up or fail to report news. But, personally, for not being as vigilant as I should have, I’m sorry.
As for Baylor’s fired administrators, the beat goes on. Pass the buck. Shift the blame. Make excuses.
Sorry, #NotMe. Not anymore.