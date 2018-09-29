Brice Cherry: Fleeting, end-of-half moment tells all one needs to know about BU's Rhule
NORMAN, Okla. — A blink, and you would have missed it. Not even. Maybe half a blink.
In truth, Connor Martin should have missed it.
In the final seconds of the first half of Baylor’s 66-33 loss to the sixth-ranked Oklahoma Sooners, Charlie Brewer dropped the ball off underneath the coverage, squarely in the middle of the field. It was a terrible decision, really. In that situation, trying to put points on the board before intermission, the quarterback must throw the ball to the sideline, out of bounds or five yards deep of the end zone. The clock is your enemy, not your friend.
Without a timeout, the Bears had to scramble. The field goal unit made a mad dash onto the field, the offense sprinted off, and inexplicably Baylor managed to get both the snap and kick away, with Martin splitting the uprights from 32 yards out.
Why should that one field goal matter in a 33-point loss? Because, if nothing else, it should prove to you that Baylor’s coaches are on top of things.
In Matt Rhule’s short time in Waco, an occasional sentiment has emerged from a less-than-patient segment of the Baylor fan base. The complaint can be summed up thusly: “Rhule can’t coach in the Big 12.” (I received an email from a fan with those very words less than a week ago.)
All along, my response has been, we’ll see. The jury’s still deliberating. Because, personally, I didn’t think it was fair to judge Rhule on last year’s injury-filled transition season, or even render a complete verdict based on this year.
Rome wasn’t built in a day, and neither was Tuscaloosa, Alabama.
But that wild scramble to put a field goal on the board convinced me. I always had a feeling that Rhule would get it done – eventually. He’s a smart dude, and he works. That much is evident. And that end-of-the-half scurry only solidified my belief.
That moment revealed a coaching staff that stared a bad play right in the face and didn’t flinch. They were ready, prepared. They reversed that negative into a positive.
“I thought (the field goal unit) did an amazing job of getting out there. Really, our whole team did amazing,” Rhule said. “That’s one of those things you practice every Friday.”
Again, you may look at that field goal and say, it didn’t mean anything. But grab the remote control for your drone and zoom out, high above Oklahoma’s Memorial Stadium, then gaze at the bigger picture.
Every setback, every slip-up, provides a chance to learn. When you fall, you don’t just let it slide past without some self-evaluation. You ask yourself, why did I fall? And how can I avoid that stumble tomorrow?
It may feel like baby steps, but Baylor is making progress in that direction.
Here’s a development that should give Baylor fans a sense of hope, too. Rhule didn’t let Brewer’s mistake of throwing in the middle of the field go unaddressed.
“When he got off the field and we scored, I said to him, ‘You want to be a championship-caliber quarterback’ – and I expect Charlie to win us a championship at some point – and at that moment I said, I’m not going to not coach you in this moment,” Rhule said. “Let’s keep pushing through this. How do you learn? You learn through experience.
“I pulled him for a series and put Jalan (McClendon) in, which I think is good for Charlie. All these things are, I think, getting us to where we someday need to be.”
Don’t misunderstand my optimism, either. Baylor still took a beatdown. It still has miles and miles to go.
Yet for a time in the third quarter, the Bears were in the game against the sixth-ranked team in the country. On the road. If you can’t admit that’s progress, there’s just no talking to you, Mr. Stubborn Face.
Oklahoma has some issues defensively – every member of the “Fire Mike Stoops” Facebook group just nodded glumly in unison – but the Sooners remain one of the nation’s elite programs. Kyler Murray is special. Doesn’t matter if he’s hitting fastballs on the diamond or zinging them as OU’s quarterback. And, man, can the guy ever run. Watching Murray sprint downfield is the equivalent of listening to Alvin and the Chipmunks sing on a vinyl record played at 78 RPM. (That’s moving, y’all.)
Now, the Bears had some serious defensive gaffes. There were times they wouldn’t have stopped the Sooners if the game had been touch football instead of tackle. You can’t let those guys run free like that. If you’re going to blitz, you still have to cover the fastest receiver on the field. Baylor failed miserably in that regard on CeeDee Lamb’s 86-yard touchdown in the third quarter.
But let’s also give OU some credit. The Sooners are on scholarship too, you know? Their coach, Lincoln Riley, knows what he’s doing, and his players are further along in their development than Baylor at this point.
Plus, the Sooners boast track-star speed at the skill positions, which makes some of those BU missed tackles more understandable. When the head official said something about reviewing a “fast down” at one point, he wasn’t kidding.
Even the supersonic Sooners, however, didn’t move any faster than those on-the-spot Bears did on the world’s most rapid-fire field goal at the end of the first half. That was a testament to a team that had been drilled for that exact emergency situation.
Can’t coach in the Big 12?
Looked like pretty slick coaching to me.