Brice Cherry: Baylor's bridge to 2019 season full of ups, downs
HOUSTON — Outside NRG Stadium, hovering over Kirby Drive, there sits a walking bridge, connecting the stadium side of the street to the opposite side, where the Houston Texans’ practice bubble resides.
In a way, that bridge is symbolic of all bowl games. For unless you’re playing in one of the national semifinals, that’s all a bowl game is — a bridge from one season to the next.
Here at the end of Matt Rhule’s second season at Baylor, nobody can deny that the program has made progress. From 1-11 to a bowl game? They’re clearly getting better. In fact, the Bears’ five-game improvement in the regular season matched Syracuse and Florida for the best progress of any Power Five team.
And yet more construction awaits.
That was plainly evident in Baylor’s wacky 45-38 triumph over Vanderbilt in Thursday’s Academy Sports and Outdoor Texas Bowl. The four-hour funfest (at times it reminded me of one of the old roller coasters at now-defunct, but-formerly-nearby Astroworld) served as a microcosm for what the Bears should carry with them across that bridge into the 2019 season, and what they should dump over the side for good.
For instance:
Defusing the detonations
Matt Rhule tends to call them “explosives.” They’re those plays that cover a sizeable chunk of yardage, generally 20 or more. And, defensively, the Bears still step on far too many land mines in that regard.
In the first half, Baylor gave up three touchdowns to Vandy of 60-plus yards — a 65-yard screen pass to Khari Blasingame, and runs of 68 and 69 yards by Ke’Shawn Vaughn. Then in the second half, Vaughn danced his way for a 66-yard gainer that set up another TD.
It wasn’t just a few momentary lapses of judgment by the Bears, either. Coming into the day, Baylor had given up seven plays of 60 or more yards this year, which ranked 112th nationally. After giving up four more against the Commodores, the Bears moved to next-to-last in the country, as only 2-10 Georgia State, which had surrendered 13 plays of 60-plus yards, had allowed more.
The Bears occasionally seem to be making strides defensively, then they forget everything they’ve learned and take some wayward, Keystone Cops-angle to the ball that gives them no chance at a tackle. There’s no consistency there. If they’re going to make another jump next year, they’ve got to sharpen up their pursuit.
Getting rodeo tough
In the middle of the NRG Stadium field, the Texas Bowl logo stood out, resembling a silver, football-shaped belt buckle. That’s fitting too, because Rhule wants a team that’s as tough as bunch of bull riders.
They’re getting there, slowly and surely.
It shows in their commitment to the run. In Baylor’s first 10 games, the Bears topped 40 carries in a game only once. In their final three games, they went for 40 carries against TCU, 51 against Texas Tech, and 46 against Vandy.
That must mean the offensive line is developing to some degree, shouldn’t it? Once famously compared to Interstate-35 construction (as in, neverending) by Baylor assistant George DeLeone, the road seems to be getting slightly smoother. That bodes well for the future, even with veterans like Patrick Lawrence and Blake Blackmar departing.
“That’s probably the thing I’m most proud of,” Blackmar said. “It’s been a point of emphasis all year for us, and sometimes we’ve struggled with it, but to string together two dominant running games back to back, I think it’s really going to give the younger offensive linemen a good launching point into the future, help build their character and the identity of the offensive line, what it means to be a Baylor offensive lineman.”
Baylor also showed some intestinal fortitude on fourth down, converting 5-of-5 such opportunities.
Sometimes in a press conference, Rhule will grit his teeth as he talks about toughness. He absolutely loves the physicality of football, he gets a charge out of ruggedness and resiliency. It has taken time, but Baylor is growing tougher by the day.
Letting Charlie be Charlie
It’s tantalizing to think about what Charlie Brewer might do next season. With two full years under his belt, and with players like Will Grier and Kyler Murray moving on, Brewer should inherit the crown as the Big 12’s most electrifying quarterback.
He’s special, this kid. Of course, we knew that before Thursday’s Texas Bowl. But he put the whole package on display in this one.
His superb scrambling led to a career-high 109 rushing yards. I’m convinced he has a future career staging an escape artist act on the Las Vegas strip. He was hit-and-miss with his passing, yet still threw for 384 yards and two touchdowns.
More than anything, Brewer just has an “it factor” that should make him only more dangerous as he matures. The game-winning drive was the perfect evidence of that.
“I would hope that he’s got the nation’s attention now, and he played a hell of a game,” Blackmar said. “From what I’ve seen him, coming in as an early enrollee, guy straight out of high school, all he did in high school was win, and all he does at Baylor is compete. To take the starting job and help push us to win this season, nothing but respect for the guy. I hope he keeps going, because he’s a hell of a player.”
If you’re Baylor, Brewer is the guy you want leading your team across that bridge, where the future shines as brightly as ever.