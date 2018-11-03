Rarely does the sequel outshine the original. For every Godfather II, there are a thousand Caddyshack 2s or Friday After Nexts.

This one, however, this was (Matt) Rhule’s exception. And, man, was it ever exceptional. This was the Empire Strikes Back of homecoming sequels.

Call it, “Chuckie Comeback II: The Wizard of Ahhhs.”

Let’s remind the viewers of the backstory. Exactly one homecoming ago, a Baylor team in need of a jolt received one in the form of a baby-faced set of jumper cables. In that game against West Virginia, then-freshman quarterback Charlie Brewer entered the game in the fourth quarter with the Bears trailing the Mountaineers by 25 points.

Brewer zigged. He zagged. He ignited a raucous Baylor rally that ultimately fell just short in a 38-36 loss. The game didn’t end how Baylor wanted, but a legend was born.

As the best sequels all understand, this one didn’t completely mirror the original script. Baylor has experienced a massive growth spurt since that autumn afternoon last year. The Bears are maturing – slowly sometimes – but they’re definitely bigger, stronger, smarter than they were then.

And yet they still were in search of a spark when Brewer entered the game in the waning seconds of the third quarter against Oklahoma State on Saturday. Baylor trailed 24-14, and had shown little consistency in finishing off drives. One of the Bears’ two touchdowns to that point came as a result of a return of a blocked punt.

Then Brewer came into the game, carrying a little bag of magic dust with him, and everything changed. On Brewer’s first play, he stuck a handoff into John Lovett’s chest, and the running back flicked on the afterburners, zipping 75 yards for a touchdown on Baylor’s longest play of the season.

“Charlie had a little (magic) touch on it,” Lovett said, smiling.

Oklahoma State bounced back with a Justice Hill touchdown run to go up 31-21 with 8:55 to play. But there was a twist ending in the future, one no one could have really seen coming.

Or maybe we all should have. Brewer just has that something, that “it factor.”

“He’s a competitor. Ol’ Charles. Talking about Charlie Brewer?” Baylor linebacker Clay Johnston said. “Yeah, I call him Charles. He’s just such a competitor. We love the guy, want to play for him, protect him. God, he was a studmuffin today.”

Brewer activated his studmuffin status in the fourth quarter. He engineered a response to OSU’s touchdown with a sweet 36-yard score to Jalen Hurd, a play where the receiver ran the wrong route, Rhule said, and yet still crafted something extraordinary. “Good players make good plays,” the Baylor coach said.

After that, it was all Disney movie time. A gargantuan fourth-down stop from Baylor’s defense. A methodical march downfield with no timeouts in their pockets. A head-scratching play call on a Brewer keeper attempt with time ticking down.

Brewer, our film’s leading man, wasn’t rattled. He lined his team up quickly, sized up the defense, and fired a dart to Denzel Mims for the receiver’s only (and biggest) catch of the game.

Touchdown. Seven seconds left. Ball game. Rally complete.

For the guys in the Sailor Bear lids (think those might make a reappearance sometime?), it was a huge team win. For Brewer, the outcome delivered personal vindication.

Two weeks ago, Baylor had a shot to take down a Top-10 team on the road, at Texas. But the Bears couldn’t get it done, as Brewer’s final three red-zone tosses hit turf instead of the gloves of the receivers.

Last week at West Virginia, Brewer came away humbled, battered and even concussed. He finished 1-of-8 for 22 yards and threw three interceptions.

But on Saturday, he looked as cool as ever. Every magician holds a secret, and that must be his.

“I honestly didn’t think about (the last two games),” Brewer said. “I just knew I wanted to be the guy to make the play.”

That’s such a positive sign for the Bears going forward. As this program continues to progress, it needs a guy like Brewer at the helm of the ship. Trust me, his demeanor doesn’t change much in the postgame interview setting, no matter the day’s result. He’s stoic, quiet, matter-of-fact.

Storms may come – check that, storms will come – but Brewer isn’t going to panic.

“I think when the game comes down to the end, Charlie is not too rattled,” Rhule said. “He’s not too high, he’s not too low. He just keeps playing.”

Or, as Lovett put it, “Charlie do what Charlie do. It’s a Brewer thing.”

Sounds like a quality working title for next year’s homecoming script.

