Brice Cherry: Are college football's threads becoming more uniform? Maybe
FRISCO — Generally speaking, College football coaches aren’t noted for being knowledgeable fashion critics. But neither Kansas coach David Beaty nor West Virginia’s Dana Holgorsen could resist.
When a writer from Reddit College Football rose to ask a question on two separate instances, the bait was set. This particular gentleman tends to stand out in a room full of forever-frumpy sports media members, whose go-to uniform tends to be wrinkled khakis and a polo shirt stained with whatever the press box buffet was serving that day. Reddit Guy’s shirts resemble Elton John’s drapes, and he flashes more jewelry than Zales. Personally, I had nicknamed the dude Disco Stu, after the groovy Simpsons character.
Beaty and Holgorsen didn’t miss the chance to remark on the writer’s bold fashion choices. “Great shirt, man,” each said.
On second thought, perhaps those coaches do qualify as appropriate critics. After all, college football has lived on the cutting edge of sports fashion for the better part of a decade or more. At some point in the early aughts, the idea of the uniform became a misnomer, because there was nothing static or constant about what teams were donning on autumn Saturdays.
Traditional school colors were brushed away in favor of a kaleidoscope of alternative options. Johnny Cash, Tommy Lee Jones and Will Smith weren’t the only men in black anymore. Every team in every conference unveiled at least one “blackout” combination. Of course, Oregon — located in Nike’s backyard — could wear a different jersey-pant-helmet combination for every game for the next millennium. (That’s not an exaggeration — in 2015, USA Today did the math and figured out that the Ducks could roll out a different combo in a game and not trot out a rerun until the year 3344.)
Under Art Briles, Baylor developed a reputation as Eugene East when it came to unconventional attire. We saw the Bears go all black, all white, all green, all gray (yes, the monochromatic look is a football favorite in the 21st century), and we saw Baylor use a variety of different helmets, including those glistening chrome domes that could blind a fan if the sun caught them right.
“I think it’s one of those things that started with Baylor and Oregon, and I know that a lot of people have copied it, but we were the originals,” current BU coach Matt Rhule said at Tuesday’s Big 12 media day session. “Now, everyone has done that, so the market has become oversaturated. But I like our uniforms, I like the way we look, I like the style of it.”
If you’re a football traditionalist, I may have some slightly good news. It seems as though — perhaps in response of the oversaturation that Rhule referenced — the trend is angling back toward the original, the simple. You know, using the actual school colors and stuff.
Several colleges revealed “new” uniform combinations during the 2017 season that hearkened back to their traditional threads. For instance, UCLA ended its perpetual meddling with its color scheme by reverting back to its old faithfuls — light blue and gold.
Many of the usual powers don’t jack with a bunch of alternate garb, because they don’t have to. If you’re Alabama, the clean, classic approach works.
As far as the Big 12 goes, the same holds true in Austin and in Norman.
“Our uniforms are so iconic,” said Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley, whose program has partnered with the Jordan Brand to design the uniforms since 2017. “The problem for us, or not a problem, but even if you go invest in new and different uniforms, it’s hard to get away from the traditionals. It really is. … We’ve just got one of those uniforms that when it comes on, everybody knows who it is. I think that’s pretty special. Not all teams have that.”
Oh, no question about that. Some teams, including Oklahoma’s neighbor in Stillwater, feature so many zany and vibrant jerseys and pants that they appear to have raided the closet of the late TNT reporter Craig Sager.
Not that they’re about to apologize for it. To win the kids, OSU coach Mike Gundy said, you’d better look fly. (Or whatever the 2018 equivalent of the word “fly” is. Lit, maybe?)
“We live in a world with young people, the Generation Z, the kids we coach nowadays, and it’s all about bling and social media and can I get my story out there and what do I have on and what do you have on and that’s the trend right now,” Gundy said. “The business we’re in is recruiting 17-, 18-year-old men. They’re fascinated by colors and bright lights and things that move fast. We’ve been fortunate that our administration understood that years ago. We were probably a little ahead of the times.”
As Gundy spoke those words, a mannequin stood nearby, maybe 15 feet away, featuring one of Oklahoma State’s 2018 uniform combinations. It stood out among the 10 Big 12 fashion choices on the stage, but in my opinion for all the wrong reasons. It featured a blinding reddish-orange jersey along with black pants and a black helmet, and from a distance it was unidentifiable as anything suggesting “Oklahoma State.” Your best chance of figuring out that the threads belonged to the Cowboys was by process of elimination.
“Is that orange or red? OK, there’s Texas, so it’s not the Longhorns … “
However, I’m not the target audience. And let me fill you in on something. You may be a season ticket holder, you may be a big-time booster, you may have sent all six of your children and grandchildren to Ye Olde Alma Mater, but you’re not the target audience either. Not if you’re older than 22.
As Gundy noted, these schools are trying to attract kids. And kids are the ones who actually wear the uniforms.
That’s why many programs leave the actual game-day choice of attire up to the players themselves.
“I’ll be the first one to tell you that I’m probably not the biggest uniform guy out there, but I do know we’re excited (about our new uniforms),” Iowa State coach Matt Campbell said. “We let our kids have great input into what they look like and feel like on game day. I’m a big proponent of that.”
Baylor’s Rhule said he typically doesn’t learn what his team is wearing until game day. It’s not a big deal to him. He knows that he’ll be sporting the same ensemble no matter what. After vacillating with a variety of looks in his first couple of years as a head coach at Temple, he finally settled on what’s become his signature sideline look now.
“The third year I was like, you know what, I’m going to wear black because it’s slimming,” Rhule said, chuckling. “I’m going to wear a zip jacket, because that’s what I wear all the time. I literally wear a zip jacket every day at practice. And I’m going to wear khakis.”
Sounds like an idea worth getting behind — find a look that works, and stick with it.
Somewhere, Disco Stu weeps.