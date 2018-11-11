Baylor quarterback Charlie Brewer will not have to sit out the first half of Saturday’s game against TCU after he was disqualified for unsportsmanlike conduct in the fourth quarter of the Bears’ 28-14 loss to Iowa State.
Players ejected from games are usually subject to missing two halves, but a Big 12 spokesperson said that rule applies only to targeting and fighting penalties. Brewer was ejected after making a remark to an official.
Baylor defensive end Greg Roberts and Iowa State running back David Montgomery were disqualified for throwing punches at each other in the third quarter of Saturday’s game in Ames, and will miss the first half of the upcoming weekend’s games.
Roberts is a starter for the Baylor defense, but it's a major blow for the Cyclones since Montgomery is their leading rusher. Iowa State faces Texas on Saturday in Austin.
The Bears (5-5, 3-4) can become bowl eligible with a win over TCU (4-6, 2-5) when they meet Saturday at 11 a.m. at McLane Stadium in a game that will be televised on FS1.
The Baylor-Iowa State game got out of hand early in the third quarter when both teams began shoving each other after a Montgomery run.
The referees tried to separate the players before Roberts reached around an official and threw a punch at Montgomery. The Iowa State running back retaliated with a punch at Roberts, resulting in the disqualifications with 10:30 left in the third quarter.
Both teams were also cited for unsportsmanlike conduct during the scuffle, meaning that any player who received an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty the rest of the game would be disqualified.
When Brewer was called for unsportsmanlike conduct with 5:51 remaining in the game, he was disqualified. Brewer made a comment to an official after he was ruled a yard short of a first down at the Cyclones’ 20 after a 9-yard run.
“They had to eject him from the game because it was his second unsportsmanlike, even though the previous unsportsmanlike was when he was sitting on the bench drinking Gatorade,” said Baylor coach Matt Rhule. “He’s got to have his name there that he was ejected from the game for something unsportsmanlike when he never threw a punch.
“Apparently he questioned the referee about his spot, so he was ejected from the game. I just hate if for Charlie. I would have loved to have seen our starting quarterback have the ball twice in the red zone with the chance to win the game. I thought it was unfortunate that he didn’t get that opportunity.”
With Brewer throwing a pair of second-half touchdown passes, the Bears had cut Iowa State’s lead to 28-14.
Jalan McClendon replaced Brewer and threw a 23-yard pass to Jalen Hurd for a first down at the 12. But the Bears squandered the scoring opportunity when McClendon was unable to connect on his next four passes.
After Brewer hit 26 of 36 passes for 288 yards and led the Bears with 72 yards rushing, McClendon hit three of 12 for 71 yards in the final minutes.
The Bears had difficulty scoring in the red zone all afternoon. Though they scored the two second-half touchdowns, they came up empty on five other drives inside Iowa State’s 20.
“It’s definitely frustrating,” said Baylor center Sam Tecklenburg. “We had a lot of opportunities, and didn’t cash in on most of them throughout the night. We just couldn’t finish drives. So that’s disappointing when we leave that many points out on the field.”
The Bears amassed 505 yards to Iowa State’s 355, but the Cyclones scored on all five of their red zone trips. The Cyclones went seven for 11 on third-down conversions, including all six conversions in the first half when they opened up a 17-0 lead.
“I told our team we had multiple opportunities to win the game,” Rhule said. “Not very often you’ll have 500 yards of offense and the other team will have 350, and you lose. This was a case of us beating ourselves, not taking advantage of opportunities, most importantly in the red zone.”
Baylor kicker Connor Martin continued his recent struggles as he missed field goal attempts of 31 and 29 yards in the first half.
Late in the second quarter, the Bears were on the verge of scoring their first touchdown as they moved to the 12 where Brewer attempted to hit Marques Jones with a pass at the 1. Brewer tried to hurry into the end zone for a touchdown run, but the officials asked for a replay review of his pass to Jones, which was ruled incomplete.
“I’m under the impression you can’t review a play after it’s already been run,” Rhule said. “They said it had been buzzed. You think when you score a touchdown it’s a touchdown.”
Saturday’s game against the struggling Horned Frogs appears to be the Bears' best remaining shot of becoming bowl eligible with their sixth win. The Horned Frogs are coming off a 47-10 thrashing by West Virginia on Saturday in Morgantown.
Baylor’s final regular season game will be against Texas Tech on Nov. 24 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.
“I think it comes down to us,” Tecklenburg said. “We just have to keep fixing the things we’re struggling with. You always want to make big plays in big games when they count. We’ll look at the film and see where we have to get better, but it’s hard to say when you lose.”