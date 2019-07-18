The watch list love continues to pour in, mailbag style, for the Baylor football team.
Quarterback Charlie Brewer has been named to the watch list for the 2019 Davey O’Brien Award, given annually to the best QB in the country. Brewer is one of four QBs from the Big 12 to make the list. The only Baylor player to ever win the honor was Robert Griffin III in 2011.
Meanwhile, receiver Denzel Mims has been named to the watch list for the Biletnikoff Award. It’s his third straight year on the watch list. He’s coming off a season with 794 yards and eight touchdowns. Corey Coleman is the only BU player to win the honor, in 2015.