Sharing is an admirable quality in most cases, but Baylor sophomore Charlie Brewer was never comfortable alternating quarterback duties with Jalan McClendon.
The competitor in Brewer made him want to be the guy.
Brewer got his wish in Saturday’s Big 12 opener against Kansas, and the results were impressive.
Playing every series for the first 56 minutes of the game, Brewer hit 19 of 27 passes for 221 yards and three touchdowns while rushing for 56 yards on 12 carries to guide the Bears to a 26-7 win over the Jayhawks at McLane Stadium.
It was Brewer’s eighth straight start dating back to his first as a freshman last season when he led the Bears to their only win, a 38-9 blowout of Kansas in Lawrence. But for the first time this year, Brewer didn’t rotate with McClendon in the first half.
This win over Kansas (2-2) was even more impressive than last season since the Jayhawks came in hot after a 55-14 thrashing of Rutgers last week.
Baylor (3-1) dominated the game out of the gate as it took a 23-0 halftime lead, the exact opposite of last week when Duke jumped out to the same halftime lead before finishing off a 40-27 win at McLane Stadium.
Baylor’s defense allowed just 48 first-half yards as explosive running back Pooka Williams was limited to 16 yards on nine carries. Williams broke loose for a 72-yard run in the third quarter and finished with a game-high 89 yards on 14 carries, but the Bears contained him most of the afternoon.
Baylor’s defense set the tone on Kansas’ first possession by nailing Williams for a pair of 3-yard losses. Baylor safety JT Woods dropped a throw by Kansas quarterback Peyton Bender that would have been an easy interception for a touchdown.
But the Bears forced the Jayhawks to punt as they got great field position at Kansas’ 47.
Chris Platt broke loose for 19 yards on a reverse before Brewer scrambled for 15 yards to the 13. After a holding penalty, Brewer found a wide open Platt in the right corner of the end zone for a 22-yard touchdown to take a 7-0 lead with 5:35 left in the first quarter.
Due to facemask and roughing the passer penalties against the Bears, the Jayhawks moved to Baylor’s 19 on their next drive. But James Lynch sacked Bender for a 9-yard loss on third down and Gabriel Rui missed a 48-yard field goal.
On the opening play of the second quarter, freshman Tyquan Thornton made a bobbling catch of Brewer’s 39-yard pass for a touchdown to lift the Bears to a 14-0 lead.
With the defense continuing its dominance of the Jayhawks, the Bears drove 55 yards to set up Connor Martin’s 45-yard field goal to push the lead to 17-0 with 4:32 left in the second quarter.
Kansas switched quarterbacks with Miles Kendrick stepping in for Bender. But the Baylor defense treated Kendrick the same way as Bender as Woods sacked him for an 11-yard loss back to the 16 to force another Kansas punt.
Getting tremendous field position again at Kansas’ 46, Brewer hit Josh Fleeks for 14 yards and then went back to the freshman receiver again with a perfect strike between two Kansas defenders for a 34-yard touchdown to stretch the lead to 23-0 with 1:37 left in the first half.
The Jayhawks struck first in the second half when Williams finally got free and raced down the right sideline for 72 yards to set up Bender’s 10-yard touchdown pass to Jeremiah Booker.
But the Bears answered with a 65-yard drive that featured a 38-yard run to the 15 by JaMycal Hasty, who was suspended in the first half due to his role in a scuffle against TCU in last year’s season finale. Hasty led the Bears with 60 yards on five carries.
The Bears couldn’t pick up another first down but Martin drilled a 27-yard field goal to take a 26-7 lead with five minutes left in the third quarter.
Kansas drove into scoring position on its next drive as it moved to Baylor’s 26. But facing fourth-and-nine, Bender went to Steven Sims, who was stopped after a 7-yard gain after a big hit by Baylor cornerback Grayland Arnold.