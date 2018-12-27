Like an Astroworld roller coaster, Baylor’s wacky 45-38 triumph over Vanderbilt was a microcosm of what the Bears should carry with them into 2019, and what they should dump over the side for good.
A triumph for Matt Rhule, a spotlight for Charlie Brewer, a Texas Bowl triumph and more.
HOUSTON — With a winning season on the line, Baylor sophomore quarterback Charlie Brewer pulled everything he had out of his big bag of intangibles.
Brewer hit crucial passes, made gutty runs, and sometimes turned nothing into game-turning plays.
Brewer threw for 384 yards and two touchdowns and ran for a career-high 109 yards and another score as Baylor outlasted Vanderbilt, 45-38, to capture the Texas Bowl in a thriller before 51,104 fans Thursday night.
A year after finishing 1-11 in coach Matt Rhule’s debut season, the Bears made a six-game improvement to 7-6.
“Our job is to win, the purpose of our program is to make sure that our players leave here with a life that’s better than if they wouldn’t have come, that they leave here better,” Rhule said. “And just watching them grow in two years is fantastic.”
The Bears needed all of Brewer’s heroics to overcome a 243-yard, two-touchdown rushing performance on just 13 carries by Vanderbilt’s Ke’Shawn Vaughn.
Brewer hit 21 of 34 passes and showed remarkable escapability all night to create big plays as he earned the game's most valuable player.
“He’s a dual threat quarterback and the decisions he made were huge,” said Vanderbilt coach Derek Mason, whose team finished 6-7. “He was the difference in the ballgame. He really kept drives alive with his legs.”
With the game tied at 38, Brewer provided the pivotal play as he hit Marques Jones for the winning 52-yard touchdown with 1:50 remaining.
“The kid (Brewer) does everything right,” said Baylor offensive lineman Blake Blackmar. “He practices hard, he shows up for everything, he’s a great teammate, he’s a winner. I would hope that he’s got the nation’s attention now.”
Baylor won its third straight bowl game after taking a 49-38 win over North Carolina in the 2015 Russell Athletic Bowl and a 31-12 win over Boise State in the 2016 Cactus Bowl.
“Obviously, it feels a lot better to be in this position than kind of the position we were in last year,” Brewer said. “I think it just says a lot about our team, just the way we bounce back every single week. And I’m just really happy that I ended up here at Baylor.”
It was a shootout from the start as the Bears finished with a season-high 668 yards while the Commodores amassed 573 yards. A wild game got even wilder in the fourth quarter.
Brewer attempted an 18-yard touchdown pass to Denzel Mims that would have given the Bears a 37-28 lead with 10:31 remaining.
But as he was falling backwards into the end zone, the ball bounced off Mims’ leg into the hands of Randall Haynie for a touchback with 10:31 remaining.
“They (the team) told me not to worry about it,” Mims said. “My coach came to me and said stuff like that happens. Then a couple of players said we’re good, we’ve got your back. Coming out the next series, he let me sit down and gather myself and I thought that helped a lot.”
Then Vaughn rumbled for 66 yards before Harrison Hand forced him out at the 1. On the next play, Khari Blasingame drove in for a 1-yard touchdown to give the Commodores a 35-31 lead with 9:34 left in the game.
That shift in momentum didn’t faze the Bears as Brewer hit Trestan Ebner for a 75-yard touchdown as they regained the lead at 38-35 with 9:19 remaining. Ebner rushed for 90 yards and a touchdown while making three catches for 109 yards and a score.
The Commodores answered with Ryley Guay’s 33-yard game-tying field goal with 3:30 remaining.
Trailing 21-17 at halftime, the Bears struck first in the third quarter when Ebner broke two tackles along the left sideline and slipped away for a 34-yard touchdown run to regain a 24-21 lead.
After forcing a Vanderbilt punt, the Bears drove 88 yards on 10 plays on their next drive. Facing fourth-and-13 at Vanderbilt’s 30, Mims made a diving catch of Brewer’s 15-yard pass.
Following Ebner’s 13-yard run, Brewer drove across for a 1-yard touchdown. After kicker Connor Martin left the game after an injury, freshman John Mayers stepped in and hit the PAT to push Baylor’s lead to 31-21 with 4:51 left in the third quarter.
The Commodores missed a chance to score when Jared Pinkney made a leaping grab of Shurmur’s pass for 32 yards. But the Bears forced a fumble and Blake Lynch fell on it at the 2.
The Bears couldn’t move and freshman Issac Power hit a 47-yard punt in his first action of the season after replacing senior Drew Galitz, who is out with a knee injury.
The Commodores took advantage of their field position as Kyle Shurmur hit Amir Abdur-Rahman for 52 yards to the 2. Blasingame danced in for a 2-yard touchdown to cut Baylor’s lead to 31-28 with 16 seconds left in the third quarter.
With Baylor and Vanderbilt combining for 587 yards, the first half was an offensive showcase as the Commodores took a 21-17 lead.
The Commodores struck first as Shurmur found Blasingame drifting out of the backfield for a short pass over the middle. Blasingame turned upfield and raced down the left sideline for a 65-yard touchdown for a quick 7-0 lead just 56 seconds into the game.
Baylor got its offense moving with Brewer’s 31-yard pass to Mims to Vanderbilt’s 44. Brewer picked up 25 yards to the 11, but the drive stalled at the 6 and Martin drilled a 23-yard field goal.
The Bears forced the only punt of the first half on Vanderbilt’s next possession. Baylor drove 73 yards for a touchdown as Brewer went to Mims again for 25 yards and then popped a 19-yard pass to Tyquan Thornton over the middle to Vanderbilt’s 21.
Facing fourth-and-one, John Lovett blew through a huge hole on the left side for a 12-yard touchdown to give the Bears a 10-7 lead with 2:19 left in the first quarter.
It didn’t take the Commodores long to respond as Vaughn blasted through a big hole on the right side for a 68-yard touchdown to grab a 14-10 lead with 23 seconds left in the first quarter.
The Bears kept responding as they moved 75 yards on eight plays with JaMycal Hasty finishing it off with an 18-yard touchdown run.
Once again, Vanderbilt answered quickly as Vaughn found another huge hole for a 69-yard run to push Vanderbilt to a 21-17 lead with 9:57 left in the second quarter.
There was no more scoring in the second quarter, but Martin missed a 25-yard field goal after the Bears moved to the eight.
Guay’s 35-yard field goal with three seconds remaining was taken off the board by a holding penalty. Guay then missed a 45-yard field goal wide left as time expired in the first half.