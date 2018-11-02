McLane Stadium is one of the Big 12’s most beautiful show palaces, but don’t blame the Baylor players if it takes a few minutes to refamiliarize themselves with their home.
The Bears will play their first game at McLane Stadium in nearly a month when they host Oklahoma State at 11 a.m. Saturday on homecoming.
With quarterback Charlie Brewer cleared to play after passing concussion protocol, the Bears (4-4, 2-3) are eager to get back home for the first time since a 37-34 win over Kansas State on Oct. 6.
“It’s exciting, we love our fans and having homecoming here is great for us,” said Baylor tight end Christoph Henle. “The last couple of games didn’t turn out the way we wanted them to, but we’ve moved on, we’ve locked in on Oklahoma State and can’t wait to have a win this weekend and make our fans happy.”
Since the win over the Wildcats, the Bears have dropped a pair of road games to Top 25 teams, including a 23-17 loss to Texas on Oct. 13 and a 58-14 bulldozing by West Virginia on Oct. 25.
The 44-point blowout by the Mountaineers was Baylor’s most lopsided loss in coach Matt Rhule’s two seasons. Brewer struggled through his worst game in two seasons as he hit one of eight passes for 22 yards with a career-high three interceptions before he left with 6:11 left in the second quarter for precautionary reasons.
With the Bears already trailing 34-0, Jalan McClendon replaced Brewer and hit 16 of 21 passes for 183 yards and ran for a score. Baylor knows it can’t afford to play such uninspired football out of the gate against the Cowboys.
“You can’t ignore it, but you can’t hold on to it for too long and be sad about it,” Henle said. “We have to learn from our mistakes and move on and be locked in on this week’s game and prepare for Oklahoma State.”
A win over Oklahoma State (5-3, 2-3) is critical to Baylor’s bowl chances since TCU is the only other home game remaining on Nov. 17. Needing two wins in their last four games to become bowl eligible, the Bears play Iowa State in Ames on Nov. 10 before ending the regular season against Texas Tech at AT&T Stadium in Arlington on Nov. 24.
After the Mountaineers collected five sacks against the Bears, the offensive line will need to provide much more protection. Oklahoma State’s defense features a ferocious pass rush as the Cowboys are tied for the national lead with 31 sacks in eight games.
“They’ve got good players and they’re extremely disruptive in what they do,” Rhule said. “They go from four down (linemen) to three down. (Defensive coordinator) Jim Knowles came over from Duke who we had a lot of familiarity with. When we were at Temple, he was at Duke. He came up to visit with us. We wanted to study what he was doing, he was studying what we were doing. Obviously, he did a great job last year at Duke and Coach (Mike) Gundy made a great hire in hiring Jim.”
The Bears are also seeking to run the ball better after picking up just 82 yards and averaging 2.3 yards per carry against the Mountaineers.
Clock control will be important for the Bears to keep an explosive Oklahoma State offense off the field. The Cowboys have threats all over the field with players like quarterback Taylor Cornelius, all-Big 12 running back Justice Hill and wide receiver Tylan Wallace.
While Cornelius has experienced his ups and downs this season, he was outstanding in the Cowboys’ 38-35 win over then-No. 6 Texas in Stillwater last week as he threw for 321 yards and three touchdowns while also running for a pair of scores.
For the season, Cornelius has thrown for 2,335 yards and 19 touchdowns while rushing for 213 yards and six scores.
“Taylor has the ability to run the ball a little, but I don’t want to run him all the time because I’m not fired up about him taking hits,” Gundy said. “He’s had some good games and some that he didn’t throw very well. But people need to remember he’s played in eight games in his career and is still inexperienced, and seems to be improving every week.”
Seeking his third straight 1,000-yard season, Hill is one of the premier backs in the Big 12 as he’s rushed for 776 yards and seven scores. Wallace has enjoyed a breakout season at wide receiver with 50 catches for 940 yards and six scores.
West Virginia racked up 568 yards against the Bears, who have allowed a Big 12-high 34.4 points per game. After two straight losses, the Bears need a win to keep the season from heading on a downward spiral.
“We've had some good moments and we've had some bad moments, so you build on the good moments and learn from the bad moments,” Rhule said. “We need to go out and play the way we're capable of. It won't ever be perfect, but it can certainly be competitive. We can respond to adversity better than we did on Thursday night (against West Virginia), and it's nice to do that at home."
BEAR FACTS – Baylor will unveil its Sailor Bear helmets for the first time Saturday’s game. The Bears normally wear the interlocking BU.