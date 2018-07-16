FRISCO -- Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby said on Monday that he expects the conference to complete its confirmation in the near future of the 105 recommendations in the Pepper Hamilton report stemming from the Baylor sexual assault investigation.
Last year the Big 12 started withholding 25 percent of revenue payments to Baylor pending verification of the changes recommended by Pepper Hamilton, the law firm that handled the initial investigation in 2016. The scandal led to the departures of school president Ken Starr, athletic director Ian McCaw and football coach Art Briles.
A $10 million distribution had already been made last year when the league decided to withhold money in escrow. About $6 million of Baylor's remaining $24.8 million distribution was withheld last June when the league's 10 schools shared $348 million in revenue.
“We are still in the process of doing things that I expect we will bring to a close in the not too distant future,” said Bowlsby on the opening day of Big 12 football media days. “Beyond that, (Baylor athletic director) Mack Rhoades has done an outstanding job working with us and has done an outstanding job working with the verification committee, and Matt Rhule, as good a football coach as he is, he’s an even better human being.”
Bowlsby wouldn’t get into the specifics of the Big 12’s verification process but he said a written report will be issued when it is done.
Attorney Janet P. Judge, who helped author an NCAA manual on gender equity, was hired by the league last year to help in the inquiry needed for Baylor to get its full Big 12 revenue distribution.
“We will continue our process, we will issue a report and we’ve said publicly that we will issue a written report,” Bowlsby said. ‘When we can make more comments on it we will do so.”
Bowlsby also said he doesn’t have any information on the progress of the NCAA’s investigation of the Baylor scandal.
“We’re kept informed but it’s mostly after the fact,” Bowlsby said. ‘We will know what happens when it’s at the end.”
BEAR FACTS – Baylor redshirt freshman safety John Arthur is not listed on Baylor’s 2018 preseason football roster.
In early June, a Waco grand jury declined to indict Arthur and safety Tre’von Lewis when it determined there wasn’t enough evidence to proceed to trial for either player for a reported November 2017 assault. Lewis remains listed on the Baylor roster.
Additionally, Baylor linebacker DeMarco Artis and wide receiver Rajah Preciado were not included on Baylor’s 2018 preseason roster. Artis played in six games and posted a tackle as a freshman last season, while Preciado made 13 tackles in 11 games as a sophomore last season.