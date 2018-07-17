FRISCO — Baylor redshirt freshman safety Tre’von Lewis has been dismissed from the team for an issue unrelated to a previous suspension.
Lewis had been suspended from Baylor’s football team last spring. In early June, a Waco grand jury declined to indict Lewis and redshirt freshman safety John Arthur when it determined there wasn’t enough evidence to proceed to trial for either player for a reported November 2017 assault.
“Tre’von Lewis will not be with us this fall and that has nothing to do with that (previous) situation,” said Baylor coach Matt Rhule. “He’s been dismissed from the program for an unrelated disciplinary issue. He’s had a spate of disciplinary issues.”
Rhule said he doesn’t expect Arthur to return to the team. Rhule said redshirt freshman defensive end Justin Harris remains suspended from the team but hasn’t been dismissed.
Cornelius named OSU’s starting QB
Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy announced fifth-year senior Taylor Cornelius will be the Cowboys’ starting quarterback going into preseason practice.
Cornelius will fill the big shoes of Mason Rudolph who was drafted in the third round of this year’s NFL draft by the Pittsburgh Steelers.
“When we came out of spring we felt very comfortable with Taylor, so certainly going into August he’s our guy,” Gundy said. “He’s been with us a number of years. He understands our offense. We’re confident in his abilities.”
UT’s Hager shows off strong hair game
University of Texas defensive lineman Breckyn Hager stood out as one of the more popular interview subjects at media days, as he showed off his free-flowing locks and his even more free-flowing opinions on life and football.
Hager has promised not to cut his hair until the Longhorns win a Big 12 championship, and that pledge has already led to a long, blond mane that Rapunzel would envy.
It’s certainly a different hairstyle than his father, former UT All-American Britt Hager, or his older brother Bryce, a standout at Baylor who now plays linebacker for the Los Angeles Rams, ever displayed.
So, what do they think?
“Oh, I don’t know,” Hager said. “I sometimes wonder what they think of me.”
On the flip side, Breckyn thinks very highly of Bryce, who he visits regularly in L.A.
“He’s like a second father. He’s bigger than an older brother. His opinion means that much. I really just love his take on everything,” Breckyn said.
K-State’s Snyder revered by peers
At age 79, Kansas State’s Bill Snyder remains the oldest active coach in college football.
He’s the dean, the elder statesman of the Big 12. And as such, he’s revered among his coaching peers.
Asked if he was surprised that Snyder came back for another year, West Virginia’s Dana Holgorsen responded, “Nothing he does surprises me. … I ain’t doing it when I’m 79. I’ll be lucky to be here when I’m 79. I admire him for what he’s done, everything he’s accomplished, everything he’s brought to the sport of football. … One of the most well-respected guys in the history of the game.”