ARLINGTON – In addition to being the site of Big 12 media days and the league’s championship game, AT&T Stadium served as the home of the Baylor-Texas Tech game for nine of the past 10 years.
That series will return to campus sites for the next two years, after which athletic directors Kirby Hocutt of Texas Tech and Baylor’s Mack Rhoades plan to re-evaluate the Metroplex option.
New Texas Tech coach Matt Wells said he understands why the series first moved to the DFW area – and the inherent benefits that lie within.
“I think it’s something that Kirby did, that Tech and Baylor did,” Wells said. “It sounded like, to me, that it was good for the alumni bases of both. Certainly I know both programs recruit the Metroplex heavily, so it’s good for recruiting, for being seen.”
Nevertheless, when Oct. 12 rolls around and Texas Tech heads to Waco for the first time since 2007, Wells isn’t going to lament the detour around Jerryworld.
“To be honest with you, I’m just trying to coach our team,” Wells said. “That schedule, it is what it is. If we were playing in here, we’d play in here. But we’re going to go to Waco this year, so we’ll go there and play.”
Hair today, gone tomorrow?
Mike Gundy once opined that his famous mullet hairdo has been worth “millions” of dollars of free publicity for Oklahoma State.
That didn’t stop Gundy from considering a haircut over the weekend.
“It was Sunday and they were closed, so I decided to wing it,” said Gundy, whose hair appeared longer and curlier in the back than this time last year.
“I don’t know anymore. It’s hard for me at times to decide what I’m going to do the next day until I get into the season. So, hang out and go with it. As long as it makes me look younger. If somebody said it makes you look old, I would probably cut it.”
Mordecai still option for OU
Though Alabama graduate transfer Jalen Hurts is expected to be named Oklahoma’s starting quarterback, coach Lincoln Riley likes the way redshirt freshman Tanner Mordecai has progressed.
The former Midway star hit two of four passes for 37 yards in two games last season, but didn’t burn his redshirt because he didn’t play in more than four games.
“Tanner has been great,” Riley said. “He’s a very poised, tough competitive young player. His skills are rapidly improving and he knows our stuff well. He’s a fantastic competitor, he really is. That’s why I think everyone is pretty excited about him around the program.”
Eyes on BU’s Brewer, Lynch
Baylor junior quarterback Charlie Brewer has been named to the Maxwell Award watch list for college player of the year while defensive lineman James Lynch has been named to the Bednarik Award watch list for top defensive player.
Brewer is coming off a sophomore season in which he hit 61.5 percent of his passes for 3,019 yards and 19 touchdowns while rushing for 375 yards and a team-high seven scores.
Lynch is coming off an all-Big 12 sophomore season in which he 40 tackles with nine for loss and 5.5 sacks.
Coach Matt Rhule and running back JaMycal Hasty, receiver Denzel Mims, linebacker Clay Johnston and offensive lineman Sam Tecklenburg will represent Baylor at Tuesday’s media day.