Baylor linebacker Terrel Bernard is a redshirt freshman possessing the maturity and mindset of a fifth-year senior who has been around the block a few times.
Bernard plays both outside and middle linebacker in Baylor’s defense, a challenging proposition since defensive coordinator Phil Snow’s playbook is massive, detailed and complicated.
But the Baylor coaches never have to push Bernard to study harder, practice more dutifully, or watch more film. He doesn’t need prompting. Accountability is in his genes.
“That’s definitely from my mother,” Bernard said. “She raised me by herself and she worked two jobs and taught me how to work really hard. She pointed me in the right direction. She let us make our own decisions and stuff, and as I got older I understood what she was doing and was real appreciative of her.”
Baylor is the beneficiary of Bernard’s disciplined upbringing.
His numbers show how far he’s come in relatively little time. Bernard not only leads the Bears with 22 tackles, he’s notched two tackles for loss, a sack, and one of Baylor’s two interceptions in the team’s 3-1 start. Coming off the bench, Bernard has recorded seven tackles in each of the last three games.
The promise Bernard has already shown has the Baylor coaching staff excited about his future.
“He is an old-school throwback football player,” Baylor coach Matt Rhule said. “For a redshirt freshman, he has instincts and toughness and he has discipline. He can play two positions in this defense, and that means you know a lot. He’s just a football mind.”
What the Baylor coaches see now is similar to what La Porte coach Jeff LaReau saw six years ago when Bernard entered high school. The kid played with such purpose and aggression that LaReau put him on the varsity as a freshman. As a bonus, Bernard got to play with his brother, Xavier Hayes, who was a senior on the 2013 squad.
“We’re a one-horse town, so I knew him in junior high,” LaReau said. “When he came to ninth grade, I had an issue with one of our linebackers who was suspended, and Terrel was the next best linebacker in the program. So he went to playing on Friday night the next week. He was always a real hard worker, real attentive and did everything the right way.”
By his sophomore year in high school, Bernard began to see football as a potential avenue to a college scholarship, which was a big deal since he has five brothers and sisters. He made football his sole athletic focus and stopped playing baseball, a sport he had loved since he was a 6-year-old Little League player.
Bernard became an all-District 21-6A player as a sophomore after collecting 114 tackles, five pass breakups and two interceptions. LaReau moved him from outside to middle linebacker, and he performed so well that college coaches began offering him scholarships.
Bernard verbally committed to Houston in 2016 during the summer before his senior year. The Cougars were then coached by Tom Herman, who became the Texas Longhorns’ coach later that year.
“I started getting offers my sophomore year,” Bernard said. “I just tried really hard and worked out, and my high school coaches really helped me. I played some running back, but that was a few pounds ago. I used to love to run the ball. It was more short yardage, and they just threw me in there.”
Making Class 6A second-team all-state as a senior linebacker, Bernard recorded 201 tackles with 12 for loss and five sacks to lead La Porte to a 9-3 record. Bernard was a student of the game who took pride in passing down his knowledge to the younger kids in the program.
“I told all the coaches when he was recruited that he was a great film study guy with a great work ethic and showed leadership,” LaReau said. “When he wasn’t getting reps, he was coaching the kids behind him. He was like a coach on the field. When he went into the game he knew everybody’s job and was tenacious attacking the football. He was one of the real special kids I coached.”
Bernard was set to go to Houston before Rhule offered him a scholarship after he became Baylor’s coach in December 2016. Following a visit to Baylor, Bernard switched his commitment several weeks before signing day in February 2017.
“They had called me when they got here to Baylor,” Bernard said. “I came up for a visit, and I really liked it and respected the coaches. I understood if I came here I would have to work and pay my dues, and that’s something I was ready to do. It was still tough because I was committed there (at Houston) for so long. It’s kind of like my hometown team. But I felt like Baylor was just the place for me.”
After arriving at Baylor in the summer of 2017, Bernard was quickly drawn to senior linebacker Taylor Young. Young had started at Baylor since he was a freshman on a Big 12 championship team in 2014, and was willing to share his experience and knowledge with the younger linebackers.
“I didn’t know too much about Taylor when I first got here,” Bernard said. “We walked in and he’s like 5-8, a little stout, stocky guy. We always made fun of him. But you see him play and you’re just taken away by what he could do. He kind of helped us all stay together and glued us as a linebacker unit.”
Bernard played in the first two games last season before a broken foot forced him to redshirt. He used his redshirt year wisely, learning Snow’s thick playbook and soaking in all the instruction he could get from Baylor linebackers coach Mike Siravo.
Learning both the outside and middle linebacker spots, Bernard’s value to the team increased heading into this season.
“I had a lot of time on my hands, so I got in there and learned with Coach Siravo and Coach Snow and everybody, “ Bernard said. “They helped me learn pretty much both (positions) because they told me I might play both. They’re pretty different. All your gaps change, all your drops, your keys, your landmarks, everything changes. So you’ve got to kind of separate it in your brain like when you’re out there.”
Bernard got off to a great start in Baylor’s season opening 55-27 win over Abilene Christian as he made a leaping interception and returned it 28 yards. He’s continued to play at a high level, putting up solid tackle numbers in each game and inspiring his teammates.
“I love playing with Terrel,” said Baylor safety Chris Miller. “He’s very physical and is a great young talent for us. I like having his energy on the field because that makes me want to go knock a guy’s head off too when I see him make a play. He adds a big part to our defense.”
As passionate as Bernard plays on the football field, he’s just as eager to excel in the weight room. He’s majoring in kinesiology and wants to be a strength coach or open his own training gym someday.
“I feel like it’s just part of the preparation, something I can do in the offseason to help me play better during the season,” Bernard said. “It’s always been like that. My freshman year of high school, my brother got me into lifting weights and stuff. He told me that if I wanted to play I needed to get bigger and faster. I just listened to him and kind of ran with it. I think it would be cool to show younger kids how they can improve themselves.”
Bernard doesn’t take his opportunity to get a college education for granted. He feels fortunate to have a scholarship and he’s glad his mother, Laura Bernard, gets a chance to come up to Waco to see him play.
“It’s something my mom always wanted and I always wanted for myself,” Terrel said. “It’s a big deal. Just to be able to be here is a blessing and I’m thankful.”