Ricardo Benitez, the Plano West player who was born without femurs in both legs, said he won’t be walking on to the Baylor football team this fall due to the high cost to attend the university.
After he was accepted to Baylor in April, Benitez announced that he would join the football team as a non-scholarship player this fall. But late Sunday night, he posted a video on YouTube saying that he didn’t have the finances to attend the university.
“I thought by now things would come together but it just didn’t,” Benitez said. “I was calling the financial aid advisors this past week and it was just way too much for one year. It was way too much for the next four years. It was upwards of $250,000, and that was just for my bachelor’s degree. People pay that kind of money to be called doctor.”
The 4-foot-2 Benitez said he didn’t expect to be offered a football scholarship. But he was looking forward to joining the team, even if it meant mainly participating in practice and off-season conditioning.
Benitez rarely saw the field at Plano West but was an inspiration to his coaches and teammates in practice because of his work ethic.
“I understand that I couldn’t be given a full athletic scholarship,” Benitez said. “I’m not going to be on the field putting up numbers. I’m not going to win a Heisman, I’ll never be put in to make the game winning play. The good thing about it is the offer to go to Baylor and play football is still there whether it be this year or two years, and I’m very grateful for that.”