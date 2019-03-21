You can take it to the bank – Matt Rhule wants his players to eat.
Actually, if you’re a Baylor football player, you can take it to the BANC, of course, that being the acronym for the Beauchamp Athletic Nutrition Center. Rhule and his coaches understand that getting players to beef up to big-time college football size means actually bellying up to the beef every now and then.
As the Bears gear up for Year 3 of the Rhule era, the evidence of that approach is apparent. All over the field, Baylor players look bigger, stronger than ever before.
“I think it’s a combination of both Coach (Jeremy) Scott and his weightlifting, and his whole staff,” Rhule said, just before his team took the field for its second spring practice on Thursday night. “But I think we also do a great job here of feeding them. I think when I got here I said, breakfast is mandatory and dinner is mandatory, and people looked at me like I was nuts. But now guys are walking around where they were 250, and now they’re 295. They see you have to feed muscle.”
Some of the differences are more striking than others. Senior linebacker Blake Lynch cut an especially chiseled shadow as he went through a pre-practice walk-through Thursday at the team’s Allison indoor facility. Lynch suited up last season at a listed 213 pounds, but Rhule said that the former receiver and defensive back is up to about “220, 221, which is a good weight for him.”
Young offensive linemen like Casey Phillips, Connor Galvin and Jason Moore went through last spring in the 280-pound range and are now up over 300 pounds, Rhule added.
“We look like a physically imposing team now at some positions,” Rhule said.
Now, it’s not just about adding a bunch of bulk. Rhule said that the Baylor coaches have tried to educate the players that adding lean muscle will actually help them increase their speed as well. He pointed to safety J.T. Woods as the perfect example of that, as a bigger, stronger Woods ran a 10.6 in the 100-meter dash – “Into the wind,” Rhule said – for Baylor’s track team at a meet in Los Angeles last weekend.
By adding more strength up and down the roster, the Bears are getting closer to the vision Rhule has for the program. Down deep in his I-formation soul, Rhule prefers good, old-fashioned, teeth-gritting, smash-mouth football. They may not be there completely yet, but they’re growing in that direction.
“It keeps them healthier, it lets them play better,” Rhule said. “But I think there are some things we’ve done because we weren’t strong enough, when what you’d really like to do is just line up, man for man, and go after people.
“You look at (receiver) Denzel Mims – he’s one of those guys who’s really starting to look like one of those guys. We can draw up a ton of third-down routes, but if you have a guy who can get open one-on-one, you don’t have to. … It’s a work in progress, we’ll have to see where we are, but they’re definitely trending in the right direction physically.”