HOW THEY MATCH UP
Baylor offense vs. Abilene Christian defense
Whether Charlie Brewer or Jalan McClendon starts at quarterback, the Bears should be much more productive due largely to a deeper, more experienced offensive line. The Bears return four offensive line starters and have the ability to rotate more freely. Baylor’s running game will be split between JaMycal Hasty, Trestan Ebner and John Lovett, who will all present defenses with a different look. The Wildcats have some experience returning up front with tackles Dante Hibbert and Makoni Pole while linebacker Jeremiah Chambers is a proven player, but the Bears should be able to overpower them up front.
Edge: Baylor
Baylor defense vs. Abilene Christian offense
The biggest focus for the Baylor defense throughout preseason camp has been forcing more turnovers after ranking ninth in the Big 12 by collecting just three interceptions and eight fumble recoveries last season. The defensive line should be a strength with players like Ira Lewis and James Lynch returning while cornerbacks Harrison Hand and Grayland Arnold gained a lot of experience last season. Abilene Christian has some veterans returning in quarterback Luke Anthony and leading rusher Tracy James while wide receiver D.J. Fuller is back after missing last season to focus on academic issues. But Baylor’s strength and speed will be too much for the Wildcats.
Edge: Baylor
Key matchup: Baylor receivers vs. Abilene Christian secondary
The Baylor receivers can’t wait to get on the field, and that’s not good news for the Abilene Christian secondary.
Big, physical wideout Jalen Hurd will make his first appearance for the Bears after sitting out last season following his transfer from Tennessee where he played running back. Chris Platt will bring his remarkable speed back to the lineup after he tore his ACL in the fourth game of last season against Oklahoma. Denzel Mims is eager to build on last year’s 1,087-yard season. The Wildcats have some talented players back in the secondary, and are especially stocked at safety where Bolu Onifade, Brandon Richmond, Erik Huhn and Jamar Mack return. But they’ll have difficulty matching up with Baylor’s deep receiving corps.
Edge: Baylor
Special teams
Baylor should have one of the best kicking games in the Big 12 with kicker Connor Martin and punter Drew Galitz. Martin nailed 20 of 24 field goals last season while Galitz has been booming the ball in practice after he tore his ACL kicking off against Kansas State in the fifth game last season. Galitz was averaging 45.2 yards per punt before his injury. Jalen Hurd could return punt for the Bears while freshman Tyquan Thornton is expected to return kicks. Simon Laryea is back to punt for the Wildcats after averaging 39.2 yards on a whopping 70 attempts last season, but it’s hard to beat Baylor’s special teams.
Edge: Baylor
Intangibles
The Bears haven’t forgotten their 48-45 season-opening loss to Liberty last season, the only FCS team on the schedule. It set a bad tone for the season and the Bears never recovered. Abilene Christian is the only FCS team on Baylor’s schedule, and shouldn’t be nearly as good as Liberty. Second-year Wildcats coach Adam Dorrel said the Baylor game was pre-scheduled before he arrived in Abilene, and it will be a major challenge for a team coming off a 2-9 season. Don’t expect the Bears to overlook the Wildcats after last year’s debacle.
Edge: Baylor
— John Werner