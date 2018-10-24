HOW THEY MATCH UP
Baylor offense vs. West Virginia defense
Entrenched as Baylor’s starting quarterback, Charlie Brewer has looked more confident each week. The Bears feature two of the top five receivers in the Big 12 as Jalen Hurd ranks second in the league with 47 catches for 622 yards and three touchdowns and Denzel Mims ranks fifth with 35 catches for 529 yards and five scores. But West Virginia’s defense has been remarkably solid as it’s allowed the fewest points in the Big 12 at 20.5 per game and ranks third in total defense by allowing 359.8 yards per game.
Edge: West Virginia
West Virginia offense vs. Baylor defense
With Heisman Trophy candidate Will Grier leading the way, the Mountaineers can put a scare into any Big 12 defense. Grier has a lot of talent surrounding him with wide receivers David Sills and Marcus Simms and running backs Leddie Brown and Kennedy McCoy. After some erratic performances, Baylor’s defense took a big step in a 23-17 loss to Texas by keeping the Bears in the game until the end. Linebacker Clay Johnston delivered his best performance of the season with 13 tackles and a sack while cornerback Raleigh Texada hauled in an interception. But slowing down West Virginia will present a lot more problems.
Edge: West Virginia
Key matchup: WVU quarterback Will Grier vs. Baylor secondary
Besides Oklahoma sensation Kyler Murray, there isn’t a better quarterback in the Big 12 than Grier. There were a lot of reasons why he was tabbed the Big 12 preseason offensive player of the year, and he’s lived up to the billing by passing for 1,919 yards and 22 touchdowns in six games. Baylor’s pass defense has certainly improved as young players like Texada and freshman safety Christian Morgan are making an impact. But containing a quarterback with Grier’s experience and passing and running skills will be a huge test for a young secondary.
Edge: West Virginia
Special teams
Baylor’s kicking game has been superb most of the season as Connor Martin has hit a league-high 13 field goals in 18 attempts while punter Drew Galitz tops the conference with a 43.9-yard punting average. West Virginia’s Evan Staley has hit four of six field goals and punter Billy Kinney has a 41.1-yard average. West Virginia kick returner Marcus Simms has breakaway potential, but hasn’t done it yet.
Edge: Baylor
Intangibles
Baylor has never won in Morgantown since the Mountaineers joined the Big 12 in 2012, including the Bears’ 2014 Big 12 championship team. It’s a hard trip for everybody in the league because it’s the only school in the Eastern Time Zone and the fans at Milan Puskar Stadium are a little crazy. After winning their first five games and rising to No. 6 in the country, the Mountaineers will likely be eager to redeem themselves following their 30-14 loss to Iowa State in Ames on Oct. 13.
Edge: West Virginia