HOW THEY MATCH UP
Baylor offense vs. UTSA defense
The Bears’ offense was impressive in a 55-27 blowout of Abilene Christian as it racked up 606 yards. Baylor coach Matt Rhule plans to continue to rotate quarterbacks Charlie Brewer and Jalan McClendon after they both delivered strong performances in the opener. Baylor’s running game picked up 295 yards as John Lovett and JaMycal Hasty both surpassed 100 yards. Though UTSA’s defense allowed 503 yards in a 49-7 season opening loss to Arizona State in Tempe, Rhule expects a considerable step up in competition from Abilene Christian.
Edge: Baylor
UTSA offense vs. Baylor defense
Baylor certainly has its defensive issues as it allowed 466 yards in the season opener. Quarterback pressure was rarely seen as the Bears notched just one sack from defensive end James Lockhart. Linebacker Terrel Bernard forced the only turnover when he intercepted a pass and returned it 28 yards. UTSA’s offense looked terrible against Arizona State as it produced just two rushing yards on 34 carries. The Sun Devils sacked UTSA quarterbacks nine times for 63 yards, so this should be an opportunity for the Bears to show they can produce more of a pass rush.
Edge: Baylor
Key matchup: Baylor running backs JaMycal Hasty and John Lovett vs. UTSA defensive line
One of the major reasons UTSA pulled off a 17-10 win over Baylor last year at McLane Stadium was the Roadrunners’ defensive toughness up front. The Bears rushed for 137 yards on 31 carries and had trouble maintaining drives as they kept the ball for less than 22 minutes. But with a deeper offensive line, the Bears’ rushing attack has the potential to be much better this season as John Lovett picked up 115 yards and three touchdowns and JaMycal Hasty added 102 and two scores against Abilene Christian.
Edge: Baylor
Special teams
Coming back from an ACL tear, Baylor punter Drew Galitz picked up where he left off when he got injured in the fifth game last season as he averaged 42.7 yards on three punts against Abilene Christian. Connor Martin showed his proficient kicking last year was no fluke as he nailed both field goal attempts, including a career high 50-yarder. Baylor’s punt and kickoff returners had trouble catching balls, so they need work. With UTSA struggling to generate offense, Yannis Routsas was busy as he punted seven times for a 40.9 average against Arizona State.
Edge: Baylor
Intangibles
If Baylor’s season-opening loss to Liberty was a warning sign last year, a 17-10 loss to UTSA the following week at McLane Stadium showed the Bears were in for a long season. The Roadrunners were the more physical team and controlled the clock for more than 38 minutes. Rhule hopes his team learned a lesson on how tough it needs to play against a physical team. He emphasized that point throughout the week and is looking forward to seeing a different attitude in the rematch in San Antonio.
Edge: Baylor