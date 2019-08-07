Baylor will face Mississippi in the 2020 football season opener in the Advocare Texas Kickoff at Houston's NRG Stadium.
The Bears will play Ole Miss for only the second time in program history when they meet on Sept. 5, 2020 at a kickoff time to be determined. Baylor defeated the Rebels, 20-10, in the only previous meeting in 1975.
Baylor and Mississippi had been in discussions about the game since 2016.
"We received tremendous support from the Baylor family in the 2018 Texas Bowl win, and we're really excited to return to Houston for a third consecutive season in 2020," Baylor athletic director Mack Rhoades said. "We are committed to building a strong nonconference schedule against high-level opponents, and we're grateful for ESPN and Lone Star Sports & Entertainment presenting us with a great opportunity to compete against another Power 5 team here in Texas.”
The Bears beat Vanderbilt, 45-38, last December at NRG Stadium. Baylor will return to Houston to face Rice this season on Sept. 21.
The Bears’ 2020 nonconference schedule is now complete with home games against Louisiana Tech on Sept. 12 and Incarnate Word on Sept. 19.
Additionally, Baylor has added its first-ever meeting against Texas Southern to its 2021 schedule at McLane Stadium to complete its three-game non-conference schedule. The Bears open the 2021 season at Texas State in San Marcos on Sept. 4, followed by homes games against Texas Southern on Sept. 11 and BYU on Oct. 16.
Baylor’s nonconference schedule is set through the 2023 season. In 2022, Baylor hosts Louisiana Tech on Sept. 3, travels to BYU on Sept. 10, and hosts Texas State on Sept. 17. In 2023, the Bears host Texas State on Sept. 2 and Utah on Sept. 9 before traveling to Louisiana Tech on Sept. 16.