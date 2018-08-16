Baylor continued to strengthen its future nonconference football schedule by announcing that it will play Auburn in a two-game series in 2025 and 2026.
The Bears will host the Tigers at McLane Stadium on Aug. 30, 2025, before playing at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn on Sept. 5, 2026.
“This is an exciting opportunity for our student-athletes to compete against a tradition-rich Power 5 opponent and for our fans to enjoy games against a top out-of-conference team,” said Baylor athletic director Mack Rhoades. “One of our goals is to provide a challenging schedule each and every season. Non-conference games like these, in addition to the Big 12’s true round-robin conference schedule, will help us continue to put our teams in position to compete for championships.”
Baylor and Auburn have met four times with Baylor holding a 2-1-1 advantage all-time. The most recent meeting was a 15-14 Baylor victory in 1976. The first-ever matchup came in the 1954 Gator Bowl in Jacksonville, Fla., when Auburn took a 33-13 decision.
Baylor hasn’t played a nonconference game against an SEC opponent since a 30-21 loss to Mississippi State on Sept. 16, 1995 at Floyd Casey Stadium in the last year of the Southwest Conference.
The games against Auburn will follow Baylor’s prominent nonconference games against BYU in 2021-22 and Utah in 2023-24.
Additionally, Baylor has finalized dates for three upcoming games with Texas State. Baylor will travel to San Marcos on Sept. 4, 2021, before hosting the Bobcats on Sept. 17, 2022, and Sept. 2, 2023.