In the aftermath of Saturday’s dispiriting 16-9 loss to TCU, the Baylor players trudged into a sullen locker room knowing they let a chance to clinch bowl eligibility slip away.
The Bears took the loss hard, especially the seniors who played their last game at McLane Stadium.
But now the Bears (5-6, 3-5) must quickly put that loss behind them and take another shot to win their sixth game to become bowl eligible against struggling Texas Tech in the regular season finale at 11 a.m. Saturday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.
“I don’t know, maybe it’s fitting that it’s come down to the last game,” said Baylor coach Matt Rhule. “We have one more opportunity to go out and finish this thing off the right way, try to get our sixth win. We’re a team for seven more days, and hopefully we can find a way to win that game and extend our season for another month or so.”
The Bears are in a crowded club as they will be among four Big 12 teams that will try to become bowl eligible on the final weekend of the regular season. Texas Tech is also 5-6 after losing its last four games, including Saturday’s 21-6 loss to Kansas State in Manhattan, which likely made Red Raiders coach Kliff Kingsbury's hot seat even hotter.
Following its second straight win, Kansas State improved to 5-6 amid speculation that this might be legendary coach Bill Snyder’s last season. The Wildcats can become bowl eligible by beating Iowa State on Saturday in Ames.
The list goes on as a 5-6 TCU squad hopes to become bowl bound with a win over Oklahoma State on Saturday in Fort Worth. Oklahoma, Texas, West Virginia, Iowa State and Oklahoma State are all bowl eligible. The only Big 12 team that doesn’t have a shot at bowl eligibility is a 3-8 Kansas squad, which is playing out the season under lame duck coach David Beaty.
While Rhule is excited the Bears have one more shot at bowl eligibility, he’s disappointed that they couldn’t get it done for the seniors in their final game at McLane Stadium.
These seniors have persevered through the university’s sexual assault scandal that led to three head football coaching changes. Many players left the program, but they stayed to rebuild as Rhule nears the end of his second season.
“I’m sad for the seniors because as I told them not many people have been through what they’ve been through and done what they’ve done,” Rhule said. “They’ve stayed when they could have run. They’ve taken a lot of flak. They were loyal and they were strong. They showed courage. They were just men. I’m deeply sad we couldn’t win the football game the way we wanted them to. That is not their legacy, and we’ll try one more week to get them the win they need.”
Facing two of the Big 12’s best defenses the last two weeks, Baylor’s offense has struggled to put points on the board. The Bears amassed 505 yards against Iowa State, but scored on just two of seven red zone opportunities in a 28-14 loss in Ames.
Baylor scored twice in three red zone chances against the Horned Frogs as Charlie Brewer dived for a 7-yard touchdown in the first quarter and Connor Martin hit a 33-yard field goal in the third quarter. But the Bears missed a chance to score after driving to TCU’s 6 when Brewer fumbled the ball on the opening play of the second quarter.
“That’s four chances to run the football in, take a shot with (Jalen) Hurd or throw the football in the flat,” Rhule said. “It was just a missed snap. That’s something you do every day. That certainly hurt.”
John Lovett’s fumble on the opening drive led to a TCU field goal, and Brewer also threw an interception.
“The one on the first drive hurt, but our defense responded and held them to a field goal,” Rhule said. “In the second half, the pick, I thought our guys hung in there. Our defense just wanted to keep playing and all the way down to the last drive.”
Hoping for some more Brewer magic after he led the Bears to a last-second 35-31 win over Oklahoma State on Nov. 3, Baylor moved the ball to its own 48 with the clock ticking down in the fourth quarter. But Brewer’s 13-yard pass to Trestan Ebner to TCU’s 39 was wiped out by offensive lineman Patrick Lawrence’s holding penalty.
Two runs by a scrambling Brewer got nowhere and his last two passes fell incomplete as the Horned Frogs won their fourth straight game over the Bears. Brewer hit just 14 of 29 passes for 163 yards and was sacked five times by a TCU defense that effectively mixed straight pass rushes with well-timed blitzes.
The Bears were penalized nine times for 66 yards.
“I thought the matchup that would be difficult for us was our offensive line vs. their defensive line,” Rhule said. “They had 10 sacks against us last year, so we’ve improved. But a lot of those penalties came from holds inside. In pass protection, Charlie had to drop back and get out of there.”
Even as the final game approaches, Rhule understands his program is still a work in progress.
“We have to get better in terms of technically, we have to get better in terms of schematically, and we have to get better in terms of no penalties, we need to get better in terms of not giving up big plays,” Rhule said. “We need to get better in terms of not turning the ball over, and at some point we have to take the ball away. We haven’t won the turnover battle all year.”
There were some positive signs for the Bears as their defense limited TCU to 311 yards, and B.J. Thompson blocked a punt and a PAT. But the Bears were burned by two decisive plays by TCU’s Jalen Reagor.
Early in the second quarter, Reagor bounced off multiple Baylor tacklers for a 65-yard touchdown after catching a short pass from third-string quarterback Grayson Muehlstein. Then Reagor broke loose for a 37-yard touchdown on a reverse with 2:02 left in the third quarter to give the Horned Frogs a 16-9 lead.
With three more offensive possessions, the Bears couldn’t respond. Brewer went for broke on Baylor’s final play with a deep pass to Denzel Mims, but he was well covered by two TCU defenders, and the pass fell incomplete.
“We didn’t make the psychotic, crazy, explosive play they did,” Rhule said. “The play Reagor made, four guys hit him, he runs around the edge and scores a touchdown. We never made one of those plays. Even on the last play, we’ve got a chance to go make the catch on that one and they made the play.”
The Bears will now prepare for a Texas Tech team that scored single-digit points for the first time this year against Kansas State after averaging 41.8 points through the first three games.
Despite the tough loss to TCU, Rhule believes his team will be emotionally ready to face the Red Raiders with bowl eligibility on the line once again.
“We want to go to a bowl game, and I want to extend the season,” Rhule said. “They have to go play a last game and play a championship caliber game and you can go win when everything is riding on it. There’s too many guys in there who have pride and are competitive and want to win. I think we’re all excited to play Texas Tech.”