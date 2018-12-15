With the early NCAA signing period only three days away, Baylor coach Matt Rhule and his staff are furiously trying to add the final pieces to the 2019 recruiting class.
Baylor has a versatile mix of players among its 18 verbal commitments, but Rhule is still seeking offensive linemen and impact skill players as Wednesday’s signing date approaches.
“I think it’s a solid class,” said Kevin Lonnquist, Rivals.com’s recruiting analyst for Sic ‘Em Sports. “What this class needs is a couple of playmakers on offense. They’re also lacking on the offensive line. I think they’ll reel in as many as they can by Dec. 19. It will tell us whether January is really active to finish off this class or if they’ll be looking ahead to 2020 and 2021.”
After hauling in a pair of top 35 national recruiting classes, Rhule’s 2019 class is currently No. 40. But that could change if Baylor signs some top recruits who haven’t yet committed to schools or are on the fence with their commitments.
After the early signing period that runs Wednesday through Friday, it’s quite possible that Baylor could add players during the second national signing period beginning Feb. 6.
Rhule and his staff have certainly shown they can close strong.
When he took the Baylor head coaching position in December 2016, Rhule only had one commitment: Houston Stafford defensive back Jalen Pitre. But in less than two months, Baylor put together a 27-player class that finished No. 34 in Rivals.com’s 2017 rankings. Rhule followed with a 2018 class that finished No. 32.
This year’s class features five players who are ranked in Rivals.com’s Texas top 100.
Cedar Hill Trinity Christian running back Qualan Jones heads the list with a No. 44 ranking. He guided Trinity Christian to the TAPPS Division II state championship last weekend as he rushed for 1,337 yards and five touchdowns and made 20 catches for 464 yards and six scores for a 14-0 team.
“Jones gives them a dual threat because he’s solid running between the tackles and can also catch out of backfield,” Lonnquist said.
Coming in at No. 56 in Rivals.com’s rankings, San Antonio Jay quarterback Jacob Zeno is a dual-threat quarterback with a big arm and good mobility. Jay coach Gary Gutierrez said Zeno plans to enroll at Baylor in January to get a head start on his college career.
“He’s a great pocket passer but he can also extend plays with his feet,” Gutierrez said. “He can get out of binds and extend the play until he can find an open receiver. He’s got a karma about him. He’s a tough kid who can make tough decisions.”
Round Rock Cedar Ridge’s Jaylen Ellis is an explosive receiver ranked No. 57. Baylor’s other two Texas top 100 recruits are Beaumont United safety Tyrone Brown at No. 85 and Tomball’s Logan Compton, the No. 89 recruit who has played tight end and on the defensive line.
With Monday’s commitment from Monroe College defensive end Niadre Zouzoua, Baylor appears well stocked on the defensive line after already getting pledges from Temple High School defensive end T.J. Franklin, Klein defensive end Harrison White and Waller defensive tackle Gabriel Hall.
Zouzoua was overlooked out of Brockton (Mass.) High School before he was recruited out of Bridgton (Maine) Academy by Monroe College coach Terry Karg and his staff at New Rochelle, N.Y.
As a sophomore this season, Zouzoua collected five sacks and should make an instant impact at the Division I level.
“He’s got great get-off, he’s explosive at the snap with the football,” Karg said. “He’s got good speed, and at 6-4 or 6-5 can probably put on 15 to 20 pounds immediately. They’ll have all you can eat cafeterias there that we don’t have. We’ve got a good situation here, but I know how Division I football players eat and train and that will enhance his development.”
Baylor strengthened its incoming class of defensive backs by getting a commitment from Sunrise (Fla.) Piper High School safety Cecil Powell. The versatile Powell is coming off a tremendous senior year in which he made eight interceptions for returns of 314 yards and a touchdown.
Powell joins an incoming secondary that includes Brown, Plano Prestonwood Academy safety Solomon Turner, and Hattiesburg (Miss.) safety Hakeem Vance.
Rhule is still working his East Coast ties by landing a commitment from wide receiver Yusuf Terry of Imhotep Institute Charter High School in Philadelphia. He’s joined at receiver by Ellis and Amarillo Tascosa’s Brandon White.
But the Bears are still trying to land more playmaking receivers like Damarius Good from Lake Brantley High School in Altamonte Springs, Fla., Langston Anderson from Midlothian Heritage, and Kennedy Lewis from Melissa, Texas.
Anderson is expected to announce on Wednesday’s signing day whether he’ll choose Baylor, Oklahoma State, Auburn, Washington State or Mississippi.
Baylor’s biggest need is offensive linemen since Paris High School’s Elijah Ellis is the only commitment on board. Odessa Permian’s Landon Peterson recently committed to Texas Tech after originally committing to Baylor.
Potential Baylor offensive line commitments include Paul Matavao-Poialii from Jefferson High School in Daly City, Calif., Davis DiVall from Bridgton (Maine) Academy, Blake Bedier from Snow (Utah) College and Isaiah Hookfin from Dulles High School.
That’s four different states. But Rhule and his staff aren’t shy about looking for prospects all over the country.
“They have to get offensive linemen in the worst way,” Lonnquist said. “I think Matt and his staff have done a really good job of not being so Texas-centric in recruiting. They’ve been willing to go to other places. They don’t have to limit themselves.”