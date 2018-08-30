Life can hand out cruel lessons at the most unexpected times as Baylor found out just how far it was from being a good football team in last year’s season opener against Liberty.
What looked like a certain win turned into a nightmarish 48-45 loss in Matt Rhule’s coaching debut for the Bears.
Rhule hasn’t had to remind his players of last year’s season-opening loss because they remember the embarrassment. After losing to their only FCS opponent last season, they know they can’t afford to overlook Abilene Christian on Saturday at McLane Stadium.
Abilene Christian at Baylor
Like Baylor, Abilene Christian is rebuilding under a second-year coach. After winning three straight NCAA FCS Division II titles, Adam Dorrel went 2-9 in his first season at Abilene Christian, an FCS Division I school.
The Bears are coming off a 1-11 season in Rhule’s first year, but will have much more depth and experience this season. With an improved line, Baylor’s offense should have a greater chance to take off with a talented group of receivers and running backs surrounding quarterbacks Charlie Brewer and Jalan McClendon.
The Wildcats return quarterback Luke Anthony and leading rusher Tracy James while wide receiver D.J. Fuller is back after missing last season to concentrate on academic issues. But Abilene Christian just doesn’t have the athletes to match the Bears.
Baylor 49, Abilene Christian 17
No. 23 Texas (-13.5) vs. Maryland
(at FedEx Field in Landover, Md.)
Tom Herman’s debut at Texas was a disaster as the Longhorns dropped a 51-41 decision to Maryland in Austin last season.
Despite finishing a disappointing 7-6 last season, the Longhorns come into this year ranked No. 23. Why? Because they’re Texas, and people think they should be a Top 25 team even though the Longhorns have done nothing to deserve the ranking.
The Maryland football program has been in chaos with head coach DJ Durkin being placed on administrative leave after one of his players, Jordan McNair, died during a workout in June. It will be interesting to see if the Terrapins will rally around acting coach Matt Canada.
Texas 28, Maryland 21
Mississippi (+2.5) vs. Texas Tech
(at NRG Stadium in Houston)
The heat is on Texas Tech coach Kliff Kingsbury to win this season, and a season opening victory over Ole Miss would certainly set a good tone.
The Red Raiders are looking for a new starting quarterback following Nic Shimonek, and junior McLane Carter could step into that role. Regardless of who plays quarterback, the Red Raiders should be explosive. But can the defense play well enough to beat good teams?
Senior quarterback Jordan Ta’amu will start for the Rebels, but this team just doesn’t appear to have enough weapons to beat the Red Raiders.
Texas Tech 42, Mississippi 31
Tennessee (+10) vs. No. 17 West Virginia
(at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C.)
The battle of Appalachia should be interesting with Jeremy Pruitt taking over an underachieving Tennessee program and Dana Holgorsen trying to make West Virginia a bigger player on the national scene.
Mountaineers quarterback Will Grier is the Big 12 preseason player of the year and can get his Heisman campaign rolling against the Volunteers. Grier and wide receiver David Sills, who tied for the NCAA lead with 18 touchdown receptions last year, should tear up the Volunteer secondary.
West Virginia’s defense is unproven and has historically played poorly away from Morgantown. But Grier and company should provide enough offense to take this game.
West Virginia 45, Tennessee 34
#6 Washington (+1.5) vs. #9 Auburn
(at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta)
This game should be a shootout with Auburn (and former Baylor) quarterback Jarrett Stidham facing off against Washington quarterback Jake Browning.
Coming off a strong sophomore year, Stidham can jump into the Heisman conversation with a great performance against the Huskies. After throwing for 43 touchdowns as a sophomore, Browning threw for just 17 scores last year following shoulder surgery. But he appears healthy this year and has plenty of offensive talent surrounding him like running back Myles Gaskin, who has surpassed 1,300 yards in three straight seasons.
Though Auburn will definitely have a home-field advantage in Atlanta, a talented Huskies squad has a chance to swoop in and win.
Washington 35, Auburn 28