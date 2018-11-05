When Baylor walks off the field Saturday night in Ames, Matt Rhule’s team can become bowl eligible in just his second season as head coach.
That would be a monumental achievement for a program that went 1-11 last season. But Rhule won’t allow himself to think that far ahead.
He knows how difficult it will be to even get into position to beat the No. 23 Cyclones before a packed house at Jack Trice Stadium. Additionally, the forecast calls for the temperature to be 35 degrees for the 2:30 p.m. kickoff.
“Iowa State is a tough place to play,” Rhule said. “I have never been there, but I have heard from the players and from talking to other people. I just think we need to be completely focused on Iowa State this weekend. This defense we are going to face is either one or two in every defensive category (in the Big 12). They also have an elite receiver and running back, as well as a great young quarterback.”
With their last-second 35-31 win over Oklahoma State last weekend, the Bears (5-4, 3-3) moved into position for bowl eligibility with one more win. They’ve got three games remaining, including a home date against TCU on Nov. 17 and a regular season-ending game against Texas Tech on Nov. 24 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.
The Cyclones will be the fourth straight Top 25 team the Bears will face in a Big 12 road game after losing to Oklahoma, Texas and West Virginia.
Iowa State (5-3, 4-2) moved into the Top 25 this week by winning its last four games since freshman Brock Purdy took over as starting quarterback.
Purdy has performed brilliantly as he’s completed 66.3 percent for 1,085 yards and 12 touchdowns with just two interceptions.
“He has a sensational arm,” Rhule said. “He puts the ball right on the money. He is extremely athletic, and Iowa State has now input a quarterback run package which always adds another element. Brock reminds me of Charlie (Brewer) last year, he just goes out there and plays and they have such a good scheme.”
The emergence of Purdy makes the Cyclones’ attack much more versatile and not as reliant on running back David Montgomery, who appears on his way to his second straight 1,000-yard season as he’s rushed for 712 yards and six scores.
Iowa State also features a strong receiving corps led by Hakeem Butler, a major deep threat who is averaging 24 yards per catch with 33 catches for 791 yards and eight touchdowns. In the last four games, the Cyclones are averaging 36.1 points.
“Butler is a dominant player,” Rhule said. “You can't just take him away, they've got Matt Eaton on the other side. Matt played for us at Temple, so we know the type of player he was before transferring to junior college and going to Iowa State. All their receivers, they spread it around. And if you try to play pass coverage, they have one of the best running backs in the country and a tremendous quarterback as well.”
As good as Iowa State’s offense has been, the Cyclones’ defense is arguably the best in the Big 12.
The Cyclones lead the conference in total defense by allowing 324.4 yards per game and top the league in scoring defense by allowing 21.2 points per game.
By comparison, Baylor’s defense ranks ninth in the conference by allowing 438.4 yards per game and last in scoring defense by allowing a 34-point average.
Iowa State’s defense will be one of the most complicated the Bears will face all season with multiple schemes and disguises.
"There have been some defenses that are complicated like it, but they have this 3-3, 3-2 dime defense,” Rhule said. “Last year, they played a lot of Cover 2 and made people run the ball and rally up and tackle. Now they're pressuring, they're out there and they move around and you can't really see what they're in. Some defenses you play you'll know if they're playing man-to-man or zone, they're blitzing. These guys just do a great job of disguising.”
The Cyclones are able to run multiple schemes because their players are committed to learning them while still playing with tremendous instincts and aggressiveness.
“They're able to do it because of the way their players play,” Rhule said. “They get off blocks and they're able to survive inside in the run game by playing with less guys than most people would. It's because their D-Line is so talented. They run to the ball as well as anybody. Coach (Jon) Heacock, their defensive coordinator, has done a really nice job."
BEAR FACTS – Baylor linebacker Clay Johnston was named Big 12 defensive player of the week after collecting 17 tackles against Oklahoma State. Wide receiver Jalen Hurd was named the league’s newcomer of the week after collecting seven catches for 96 yards and a touchdown and rushing for 27 yards on nine carries.