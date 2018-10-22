Baylor offensive lineman Blake Blackmar got his first taste of playing at West Virginia’s Milan Puskar Stadium as a sophomore on a cold, blustery day in 2016.
The crowds are always boisterous and a little crazy in Morgantown, making it an entertaining experience for visiting Big 12 teams. Baylor played well in that early December regular-season finale, giving the Mountaineers a huge scare before dropping a 24-21 decision.
But the score isn’t what Blackmar remembers most.
“The benches are heated and I actually melted my mouthpiece when I put my helmet down when we came out of the game,” Blackmar said. “I thought that was bizarre when I picked up my helmet to go into the second drive of the game and my mouthpiece was mush.”
The Bears will prepare themselves for their coldest game of the season with temperatures expected to hover in the 40s when they face the No. 14 Mountaineers in a nationally televised game on FS1 on Thursday night at 6 p.m. in Morgantown.
A road win over the Mountaineers (5-1, 3-1) would be a major boost to Baylor’s bowl hopes. It will mark the third straight road game against a Top 25 team for the Bears (4-3, 2-2) following a 66-33 loss to No. 8 Oklahoma on Sept. 29 and a 23-17 loss to No. 6 Texas in the last game on Oct. 13.
The Bears hope that playing before huge crowds in Norman and Austin will help them prepare for the experience in Morgantown.
Baylor has lost all three games on the road against the Mountaineers since they joined the Big 12, dropping a 70-63 shootout in 2012 and a 41-27 penalty plagued decision in 2014 before the close loss in 2016.
“We just really need to calm down as a team, especially the young guys,” said Baylor junior linebacker Clay Johnston. “You can see it in their eyes when they get to the stadiums like ‘Oh my goodness.’ That’s really the big thing that I took away – just go in there and have a sense of peace in the stadium and not be all jittery and stuff.”
Coming off a bye week, both Baylor and West Virginia have had plenty of time to prepare for the game. Baylor coach Matt Rhule hopes the extra time refreshed his players while giving injured players like offensive lineman Xavier Newman and cornerback Harrison Hand a chance to play against West Virginia.
“Anytime you can give the players a little time off is good,” Rhule said. “I thought it was good for us to let our players go home and we were able to get out on the road and recruit. Everyone has been working hard since August and a couple days off here and there can really benefit a team. I really hope this break can allow the team to be recharged for the last games of the season.”
While Baylor lost to Texas, West Virginia is coming off its first loss of the season. The Mountaineers’ explosive offense failed to get untracked in a 30-14 loss to Iowa State in Ames.
The Cyclones limited Big 12 preseason player of the year Will Grier to 100 yards passing while sacking him seven times. The Mountaineers finished with just 52 yards rushing as they ran 42 total plays compared to Iowa State’s 72.
“Iowa State has done a good job slowing down a lot of teams,” Rhule said. “Their defense does a great job of making plays and doing the little things right. They play a bend but don’t break style, but at the same time they get off blocks and make plays. I think they did a great job of limiting explosive plays and made tackles. For us, we have to do some different things and go back and watch other film because we are more of a four-man front.”
Baylor’s offense has been productive most of the season by averaging 475 yards and 33.1 points per game. Keeping the Mountaineers off the field as much as possible could help the Bears pull off an upset, but Rhule doesn’t want to sacrifice his team’s up-tempo style.
“It would be great if we could keep them off the field,” Rhule said. “But that's not really our strength. Our strength has been playing in tempo and getting ourselves going. In my old life, I would have lined up and tried to run the ball every play. That's just not really who we are, we're a little more spread and tempo. I owe it to our players to let them go play the way we play best.”
West Virginia has allowed just 20.5 points per game, the fewest in the Big 12. The Mountaineers play a unique 3-3 stack defense in which defensive backs inch closer to the line of scrimmage.
With extra time to prepare for the Mountaineers, the Bears hope they can devise a variety of ways to attack their defense.
“The 3-3 stack is an interesting defense to scheme up,” Blackmar said. “There’s a huge emphasis on knowing the personnel in the game and knowing which guys you’re going to on each and every play because they do have a lot of guys in that linebacker-type area and the safeties walk down and stuff.
“It’s a lot on player recognition and really knowing your role. That’s why coming out of the bye week into this game is huge because we were able to take a little more time and identify some of the specific looks we’re going to be getting and really hammering it into some of our guys of knowing your job.”
The Bears came close to beating Texas as they drove into scoring position in the final seconds before quarterback Charlie Brewer missed three passes into the end zone.
Rhule has emphasized the importance of playing mistake free to have a better chance of beating a Top 25 team on the road. Against the Longhorns, the Bears were penalized 10 times for 92 yards.
"I think the biggest lesson they learned from that is hopefully that you can't win big-time football games against big-time teams on the road when you make a ton of mistakes,” Rhule said. “The team that makes the fewest mistakes wins. They were certainly disappointed after that game, but I think it's the lessons that they learned that are important.”