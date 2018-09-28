As far as Name That Tune contests go, the song blaring over the speakers at Baylor’s Allison Indoor Practice Facility was easy to detect.
“Boomer Sooner” played over and over during the Bears’ practices this week.
It was Baylor coach Matt Rhule’s way of preparing his team for the loud, hostile environment against the No. 6 Sooners at 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman.
“One of the things it does is add a little chaos to practice, which is good,” Rhule said. “It’s terrorizing for you as a coach because you can’t talk to anybody. But I hope it gets them a little more ready for the game.”
Not only will the Bears (3-1, 1-0) face one of the nation’s best teams, they’ll have to deal with more than 80,000 fans. Baylor won its only road game this season over UTSA, 37-20, at the Alamodome on Sept. 8 before 42,071 fans.
Playing before twice that many fans in Norman, communicating with each other will be a major test for the Bears.
“It’s going to be loud,” said offensive tackle Jake Fruhmorgen, who played at Clemson before transferring to Baylor last year. “I’ve been to some away games in my career. All the line has to be talking a lot and be on cue and make sure we all hear the snap count and not be offsides and that kind of stuff.”
The Sooners (4-0, 1-0) blew out Florida Atlantic and UCLA in the first two games, but the last two games have been much tighter. After a 37-27 road win over Iowa State in their Big 12 opener, the Sooners needed overtime to pull out a 28-21 overtime win against Army last week in Norman.
Baylor’s first priority on defense will be to contain quarterback Kyler Murray, who ranks second in the Big 12 in passing efficiency as he’s thrown for 1,028 yards and 11 touchdowns with just two interceptions. With his phenomenal speed, he’s a major threat as a runner as he ranks eighth in the league in rushing with 240 yards and three touchdowns on 36 carries.
Through the first four games, Murray has proven to be a worthy successor to Heisman Trophy winning quarterback Baker Mayfield.
“I thought he would play well, and he’s done a great job,” said Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley. “I’m really happy with the way he plays in different situations. I think he’s getting more comfortable as a runner and has a chance to pop one with the speed he has. He’s managed the team well and the offense well, he’s playing at a high level, and also has a chance to get better which is exciting for all of us.”
But Rhule is also concerned about Oklahoma’s power running game led by Trey Sermon, who has rushed for 275 yards and two touchdowns. He has become Oklahoma’s No. 1 back after Rodney Anderson went down with a season-ending knee injury in the second game.
The Bears know what a game breaker Sermon can be after watching him erupt for 178 yards rushing and two touchdowns in the fourth quarter of Oklahoma’s 49-41 win last year at McLane Stadium.
“At the heart of who they are, they’re a downhill old school football team,” Rhule said. “People think they’re a spread offense. They’re playing with two tight ends, a fullback and then run power and counter. The backs are patient and the offensive line is outstanding. Trey is a great back. The key last year was they ran the football in the fourth quarter. For us to have a chance, that can’t happen.”
Rhule is looking for the Baylor defense to become much more opportunistic since they’ve intercepted just two passes and have yet to recover a fumble through the first four games.
Baylor freshman safety JT Woods missed an ideal chance for a pick six when he dropped a ball thrown straight into his hands by Kansas quarterback Peyton Bender in the first quarter of last week’s 26-7 win over the Jayhawks. Woods’ teammates haven’t let up on him all week.
“Honestly it was the entire team on me, telling me to get on the JUGS (gun) and catch like 50 balls a day,” Woods said. “I still haven’t heard the end of that one.”
Limiting big plays will also be a key for the Bears. Not only is Murray a breakaway threat, he’s got two of the best receivers in the Big 12 in CeeDee Lamb and Marquise Brown, who have combined for seven touchdown catches.
“It’s hard to eliminate big plays against this team because they run the football and their quarterback doesn’t get hit,” Rhule said. “What we want to do is make them make the big play. We don’t want to give them anything. Last year they had a 99-yard run. At the same time, we need to make our fair share of plays.”
The Oklahoma defense can be vulnerable since it’s giving up 383.2 yards and 20.8 points per game. In last week’s win, Army’s triple-option offense controlled the clock for more than 44 minutes and finished with 339 yards rushing and three touchdowns on 78 carries.
While Baylor will operate a more balanced offense, running the ball and controlling the clock will be important to have a shot against the Sooners. The Bears need JaMycal Hasty and John Lovett to run consistently to take some of the pressure off quarterback Charlie Brewer, who will also be counted on to pick up some rushing yardage.
Baylor’s offensive line is looking to get more physical against a strong Oklahoma defensive front. Left guard Johncarlo Valentin will step into the starting lineup in place of Xavier Newman, who is out with a high ankle sprain.
“It takes the offensive line playing on cue and not missing assignments, and having more intensity,” Fruhmorgen said. “It’s a little different in the Big 12 because you have a lot of three-man fronts, so we have to be especially good in our assignments. We’ve got to be tougher in games, including myself. All that put together will help us run the ball a little better.”