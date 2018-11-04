When Matt Rhule said that he expected his team to earn a bowl bid as he entered his second season at Baylor, his words sounded more like coachspeak than reality.
Don’t most Power 5 conference coaches make similar statements during preseason camp, regardless of how good their teams are? Saying anything less would make it sound like they don’t believe in their team.
But Rhule meant it. And now the Bears are one win away from backing it up.
With Saturday’s 35-31 homecoming thriller over Oklahoma State at McLane Stadium, the Bears improved to 5-4 and need to win one of their last three games to become bowl eligible.
That would be a major step forward for Rhule’s program after finishing 1-11 in his debut season at Baylor. It’s a step few people outside the program thought was reasonable after Rhule began rebuilding the Bears following the fallout of the Art Briles era.
The Bears can become bowl eligible with a win over Iowa State at 2:30 p.m. Saturday in Ames. It was announced Sunday that the game will be televised on FS1.
“That’s what’s next is a game to get bowl eligible,” Rhule said. “That’s realistic. I want them to go to a bowl game, but I don’t want to minimize what it means. We are going to go fight, scratch and claw to get a win.”
After the Iowa State game, the Bears host TCU on Nov. 17 before ending the regular season against Texas Tech at AT&T Stadium in Arlington on Nov. 24.
Baylor has already played the most demanding part of its schedule, losing on the road to nationally-ranked Oklahoma, Texas and West Virginia. Though winning any Big 12 game takes a monumental effort for a rebuilding team, the Bears are making the progress Rhule hoped he would see in his second season.
Last year, Baylor’s only win was a 38-9 blowout of perennial bottom feeder Kansas in Lawrence in quarterback Charlie Brewer’s first start as a freshman.
In many other games last season, the Bears showed improvement but usually came up just short. Competing hard and winning are two different things, and last year the Bears often couldn’t make the most needed plays during critical stretches of games.
Now with a more experienced and deeper roster, the Bears are making those crucial plays.
In a 37-34 home win over Kansas State on Oct. 6, the Bears rallied from a touchdown deficit in the fourth quarter as Denzel Mims made a leaping 21-yard touchdown catch from Brewer and freshman Craig Williams delivered a 21-yard touchdown run.
Connor Martin hit the game-winning 29-yard field goal with eight seconds remaining.
Saturday’s win over Oklahoma State was eerily similar as the Bears rallied from a 10-point deficit late in the third quarter after Brewer entered the game following concussion protocol during the week.
Brewer led the Bears to three touchdowns in the final 16 minutes, including the game winning 6-yard touchdown pass to Mims with seven seconds remaining.
Feeling sick at game time, the dramatic touchdown was Mims’ only catch of the day. But it was the biggest touchdown during Rhule’s two seasons at Baylor.
“I woke up feeling bad, so I was just trying to fight through it for the team,” Mims said. “I just knew that I had to step up. And I know that there were some times when I was nowhere when they needed me. And I’ve just been trying to focus on that and gather myself back.”
Brewer’s impact on the team can’t be underestimated. Coming off the worst game of his Baylor career in a 58-14 loss at West Virginia on Oct. 25, Brewer didn’t complain when he didn’t start for the first time this season after he was cleared from concussion protocol late in the week.
Brewer waited his turn as graduate transfer Jalan McClendon got his first start. When his number was called with 25 seconds left in the third quarter, Brewer showed once again that he’s got the “it factor” that Rhule can build his program around.
“I hadn’t planned on playing him,” Rhule said. “I told him I’ll play you when I can and once we’re actually rolling I’d love to keep you out. He said ‘I’ll be ready when you need me.’ I just thought this (late in the third quarter) was the time that maybe we needed a spark.”
While the win over the Cowboys was their biggest of the season, the Bears are still very much a work in progress. The Cowboys rolled up 523 yards total offense and 32 first downs. The Bears rank ninth in the Big 12 in total defense by allowing 438.4 yards per game and are dead last in scoring defense by allowing 34 points per game.
Though the running game was solid against the Cowboys with 244 yards, the Bears need to prove they can run the ball consistently every week.
The Bears have proven they can win tightly contested games at home, so the next step is to show they can beat a good team on the road. They’ll get that chance against Iowa State, which has overcome a slow start by winning four straight games to improve to 5-3.
Facing the Cyclones before a packed house at Jack Trice Stadium is never easy. But Rhule’s squad is confident after its last-second win over Oklahoma State and has a lot of incentive with bowl eligibility on the line.
“Just to see Coach Rhule’s face and the joy at the end of the game, it makes you want to keep doing it more, keep playing for the man and all these coaches and players,” said Baylor linebacker Clay Johnston. “We can beat anyone we play if we do our job and trust these coaches.”