Entering his third year of spring football drills, Baylor coach Matt Rhule sees a team that’s exponentially ahead of the program he took over in December 2016.
The Bears grasp Rhule’s system much better and he knows what his players bring to the table. Those huge offensive and defensive playbooks don’t look nearly as daunting to players who have studied them for a long time.
Now it’s more about tweaking and seeing his players improve incrementally rather than trying to figure out where everybody fits in his system.
“We’re taking a very developmental approach to the spring, asking every player just to get one percent better, which I know sounds philosophically easy,” Rhule said. “We’re just asking each guy to kind of build their game a little bit. They’ve had a chance now to step back after a year or two years and see where they are and what they need to do to become a really good player.”
The Bears will open spring practice Wednesday morning and continue drills for the next four weeks to build up to the April 13 spring game at noon at McLane Stadium.
After finishing 1-11 in his 2017 debut season, Rhule led the Bears to a 7-6 record last season that was capped by a thrilling 45-38 win over Vanderbilt in the Texas Bowl.
Baylor returns many of its key players, including quarterback Charlie Brewer, wide receiver Denzel Mims, first-team all-Big 12 defensive lineman James Lynch and second-team all-conference linebacker Clay Johnston.
But the Bears lost wide receiver-running back Jalen Hurd and cornerback Derrek Thomas, who were both invited to the NFL Scouting Combine. Offensive linemen Blake Blackmar and Pat Lawrence will also be difficult to replace.
Rhule likes the potential of his younger players and is eager to see the nine early enrollees in the 2019 signing class hit the field for the first time. He has a noticeably stronger team than the first two Baylor teams he coached.
“We’re at the point now where we’re able to say we’re across the board strong enough on the offensive and defensive lines,” Rhule said. “I think now when you see our guys squat testing and bench press testing -- we’ve always been very fast -- but we have size and strength to go along with it.”
With the extra practices before the Texas Bowl, Rhule believes his team is much further along than at the start of spring drills last year. Rhule has been impressed with the work his players have done during offseason strength and conditioning sessions.
“It’s kind of fun to go out there and know our coaches can call anything and guys know what they’re doing," Rhule said. "I’ve been really pleased with the offseason program. I was pleased with the way the guys came back from spring break, so we’ll see how spring ball goes.”
While Baylor’s six-game improvement was the best in the nation, Rhule knows how difficult it will be to improve enough to compete for the Big 12 championship.
He sees a lot of areas where the Bears need to improve like forcing more turnovers and protecting the quarterback better. He’d also like to see the Bears play more effectively in the red zone both offensively and defensively.
“It’s much harder to go from good to great," Rhule said. "That’s because most of us are pretty happy being good. We spend a lot of time saying ‘Hey at least we’re not as bad as we once were.’ It takes elite focus and it takes elite accountability to become a great football team.”
While Brewer has a reputation for scrambling and creating plays with his feet, Rhule wants Baylor’s offensive linemen to give him more protection to allow him to sit back in the pocket and throw under less duress. He also wants Brewer to be able to take advantage of his receivers’ speed and hit the deep ball more consistently.
“I think we’re always going to continue to work with Charlie on his deep ball,” Rhule said. “And not just him but our receivers on the timing of the deep ball because with Denzel Mims and Tyquan Thornton and Josh Fleeks and Chris Platt we need to be an elite deep ball team. So we need to shore that up.”
Platt is among five Baylor football players who are also running track this spring, including defensive backs Kalon Barnes, Mark Milton, JT Woods and Raleigh Texada.
“They’re doing double duty which is hard these days to do,” Rhule said. “I told the guys as long as you’re doing well in football when we ask you to do it, as long as you do well in track when they ask you to do it, and as well as you’re doing well academically, then I’ll let you miss some football.”
Several players will miss all or part of spring drills to heal from offseason injuries and surgeries, including receiver Gavin Holmes (knee injury), linebacker Jalen Pitre (shoulder surgery), running back John Lovett, cornerback Grayland Arnold, and defensive linemen Bravvion Roy and Deonte Williams.
“Grayland Arnold redshirted last year (following an ankle injury) and won’t be involved this spring,” Rhule said. “Bravvion Roy had a cleanup of his knee, he needed it long term. Deonte (Williams) is not back from getting hurt in the Texas game and he had a second shoulder surgery. John Lovett had a groin (injury) they’re just bringing along very slowly and cautiously, so he would be able to do like the middle to late spring.”
Rhule waited until after Baylor returned from spring break last week to begin spring drills because he wants to complete them in four intense weeks.
“Most people do it in five (weeks),” Rhule said. “We really try to isolate it and get them to focus almost like in-season. When our guys are really focused on an intense amount of time, they make substantial gains.”