After struggling in the mid-afternoon heat in last weekend’s loss to Duke, Baylor coach Matt Rhule moved up his practice times this week to help his players adjust to the sweltering conditions.
Not only is Saturday’s Big 12 opener against Kansas set for 2:30 p.m. at McLane Stadium, the Bears’ first conference road game is at the same time Sept. 29 in Norman.
As a Texas-based team, Baylor should have had a natural advantage in the afternoon heat against Duke. But the Blue Devils built a 23-0 first-half lead before cruising to a 40-27 win at McLane Stadium.
“We wanted to get out a little more in the heat and I think it’s been good for us,” Rhule said. “We weren’t happy with the handling of the heat last Saturday. We were a little bit tired. We were down a couple of D-linemen, and I know those guys weren’t happy with the way they played in terms of late in the game. It’s really challenging, but hopefully it will leave us more prepared for Saturday.”
The Bears (2-1) not only have to deal more effectively with the heat, they need to improve in a lot of areas to beat resurgent Kansas (2-1). Following an opening 26-23 loss to Nicholls State, the Jayhawks bounced back with a 31-7 win over Central Michigan and last week’s 55-14 blowout of Rutgers.
Baylor’s list of areas that need improvement is long, beginning with getting stronger on both the offensive and defensive lines. The defense must force more turnovers and put more pressure on opposing quarterbacks. Offensively, the Bears need to get out of the habit of dropping passes.
“The way coach O (defensive line coach Frank Okam) put it, the best thing about our struggles is conference is that new beginning,” said Baylor defensive end Greg Roberts. “We still haven’t reached our peak as far as a defense or the D-line or anything like that. Conference gives us a new opportunity to show everything we can do.”
The biggest challenge for Baylor’s defense will be containing Kansas freshman running back Pooka Williams, who has rushed for 288 yards and three touchdowns on just 33 carries in the last two games.
“He’s just a really good back with really good vision,” Roberts said. “We’ve got to maintain gap integrity as a D-line and front seven. He has the ability to take one to the crib any given down. It’s just keeping him in the pocket and keeping him contained.”
The Bears are seeking to become a more disciplined defense but also more opportunistic. Baylor has collected just four sacks, intercepted two passes and hasn’t yet forced a fumble this season.
In contrast, Kansas’ defense has intercepted seven passes and recovered six fumbles in three games. Safeties Bryce Torneden and Mike Lee returned interceptions for touchdowns against Rutgers.
Switching from a four-man defensive front last season to a three-man front this fall, the Jayhawks lead the Big 12 by allowing 294.3 yards per game and are second-best in the league by allowing 15.7 points per game.
“Last year when we played them, they were all four-down,” Rhule said. “It was like playing ourselves in practice. And now they’ve gone to strictly a 3-3 stack kind of defense. I think the biggest thing on defense is they all play with eyes on the ball, so they’re making a ton of plays on the ball, picking balls off, knocking balls out. They play with swagger and energy, they fly to the ball.”
Rhule said Wednesday he plans to continue rotating Charlie Brewer and Jalan McClendon and will likely go with one quarterback in the second half.
But regardless of who plays quarterback for the Bears, the receivers have to be more focused on catching the ball after numerous dropped passes in the first three games. Junior receiver Denzel Mims is expected to be back in the lineup after missing the Duke game with a hamstring injury.
Establishing a better running game is also a must for the Bears. Against Duke, Brewer and McClendon combined for 83 yards rushing and two touchdowns on 18 carries while running backs JaMycal Hasty, John Lovett and Trestan Ebner combined for 12 carries for 36 yards and no scores.
Hasty is suspended for the first half against Kansas for his part in a scuffle against TCU in last year’s season finale.
“We have to call more runs, so we have to give our backs more chances,” Rhule said. “But it’s a lot of things. We have to give the offensive line more chances. At the same time, we have to be excellent on third down.”
The Bears know Kansas will be a confident team that’s looking to turn the program around after going 3-33 in its first three seasons under coach David Beaty.
Beaty believes the difficult times his players have gone through in the last three seasons have made them better this year as they try to put together the Jayhawks’ first winning season since going 8-5 in 2008.
“One of the things we’ve been able to draw upon has been going through adversity in our program,” Beaty said. “Our kids and coaches have the ability to block out distractions and focus on the reality and not perception. Our guys have done a terrific job coming back Sunday and Monday to improve and be deliberate on things we can improve on. Credit to our 25 seniors we have here. When have that you’ve got a chance.”