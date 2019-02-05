After landing 20 players during the early NCAA signing period in December, Baylor coach Matt Rhule is looking for a handful of players to sign Wednesday to round out the 2019 class.
Three players who haven’t signed have verbally committed to the Bears, including Tulsa Union kicker Noah Rauschenberg, Paris offensive lineman Elijah Ellis and wide receiver Yusuf Terry from Imhotep Institute Charter School in Philadelphia, Pa.
However, it wouldn’t be surprising for Rhule to add some other recruits on Wednesday.
The Bears filled most of their needs in the December signing period. The 2019 class is heavy on defensive players as the Bears signed six linemen, two linebackers and four defensive backs.
The class is currently ranked No. 34 by Rivals.com and features three four-star players, including Odessa Permian quarterback Peyton Powell, San Antonio Jay quarterback Jacob Zeno and Cedar Hill Trinity Christian running back Qualan Jones.