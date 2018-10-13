AUSTIN — Back in Austin for the first time in his college career, Baylor quarterback Charlie Brewer nearly wrote the perfect homecoming story.
Staring at 97 yards with 1:43 remaining, Brewer came close to propelling the Bears to a program-turning win as he hit four passes to move to Texas’ 17 with 12 seconds to play.
But with three cracks at the end zone, Brewer’s last three passes fell incomplete as the No. 9 Longhorns escaped with a 23-17 win before 93,882 fans Saturday at DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium.
Brewer takes all losses hard, but this one hurt deep because he knew how close he came to guiding the Bears to a stunning upset.
“We’re just so close,” Brewer said. “We’ve got to find a way to finish. I put that on me, really. I need to find a way to get the ball in the end zone. It’s very exciting and it’s good that we got the ball down there, but we didn’t win the game.”
The last-second loss to the Longhorns (6-1, 4-0) stung everybody in the Baylor locker room. The Bears (4-3, 2-2) could have taken a major step in coach Matt Rhule’s second season by beating a top 10 team on the road.
“It just kind of boiled over when we came in here, how much you wanted it and how much you put into it,” said Baylor offensive lineman Blake Blackmar. “That deep hurt, it almost feels like losing a loved one. It’s just a lot shorter of a hurt period, you know, because there’s always the next game.”
Brewer grew up a Longhorns fan since his father and grandfather played quarterback for Texas. As a senior at Lake Travis High School in 2016, Brewer was a record-setting quarterback for a Class 6A Division I state championship team.
Before getting the ball for the final time, the Bears burned all their time outs to stop the clock on Texas’ last offensive possession. Texas’ Ryan Bujcevski nailed the Bears back at their own 3 with a 55-yard punt.
With receivers Denzel Mims and Tyquan Thornton out with cramps, the Bears were without two of their top receivers on the final drive.
But Brewer was unfazed as he found Pooh Stricklin for 20 and 19 yards to move the Bears to Texas’ 48. Brewer then scrambled for 9 yards before Trestan Ebner popped loose for 11 yards to Texas’ 28.
With Brewer hitting Chris Platt for 9 yards and then making a quarterback sneak for 2 yards, the Bears had a first down at Texas’ 17 with 12 seconds remaining.
Brewer’s first pass to Jalen Hurd was knocked down by Texas’ Brandon Jones in the end zone. After Brewer threw his next pass high out of the end zone, one second remained on the clock.
Under pressure by Texas’ Charles Omenihu, Brewer threw toward Hurd again but his pass sailed out of the end zone. The Longhorns could finally breathe a huge sigh of relief.
“Obviously, we’re hurt,” Rhule said. “Kids are beat up emotionally right now, pretty sad. They put a lot into that game. I think the biggest thing is they recognize they were good enough to win it. We had our chances but we just weren’t able to do it.”
Brewer finished his day hitting 20 of 39 passes for 240 yards and a touchdown, but the Bears had difficulty running the ball as they collected 88 yards on 34 carries. Texas had more success on the ground with 170 yards, including 110 by Keaontay Ingram.
“At times, there were a few stretches where we were able to run the ball a little bit,” Brewer said. “We just didn’t really do enough with the passing or the running. There’s a few plays I’d like to have back myself, where I could’ve put my team in a better situation.”
Texas’ offense took a major blow then quarterback Sam Ehlinger went out with a shoulder injury four minutes into the game and was replaced by Shane Buechele. The junior quarterback hit 20 of 34 passes for 184 yards and a touchdown, but the Longhorns failed to score in the second half after taking a 23-10 halftime lead.
The Bears shut out a Big 12 opponent in the second half for the first time since a 28-21 loss to TCU in Fort Worth in 2015.
“I’m not going to say we weren’t comfortable in the first half, but we really just settled down and just started playing Baylor football, playing Baylor defense and just doing what we’re supposed to do,” said Baylor linebacker Blake Lynch. “Whenever we did what we were supposed to do, I felt like we were clicking on all cylinders.”
Following Raleigh Texada’s interception, the Bears scored the only touchdown of the second half when they drove 56 yards with Hurd finishing it off with a 2-yard drive up the middle.
The Longhorns moved into position to score on their next possession as they moved to Baylor’s 17. But Cameron Dicker missed a 34-yard field goal to the left as the Bears stayed within six entering the fourth quarter.
Texas’ offense looked much sharper in the first half. Ehlinger hit four of his first five passes on the opening drive and moved the Longhorns into scoring position. Buechele stepped in and scrambled for 11 yards to set up Dicker’s 40-yard field.
With Brewer hitting six straight passes, the Bears looked sharp on their first drive as they moved 70 yards on 12 plays. Brewer fired a 19-yard touchdown pass over the middle to Mims to give the Bears a 7-3 lead with 3:08 left in the first quarter.
With Buechele hitting an 18-yard pass to Collin Johnson, the Longhorns moved to Baylor’s 25. The drive stalled at the 18, but Dicker nailed a 35-yard field goal to cut Baylor’s lead to 7-6 on the first play of the second quarter.
The Bears missed a shot for their second touchdown when Thornton couldn’t come up with a diving catch in the end zone on a 27-yard pass from Brewer.
Connor Martin hit a tough 46-yard field goal into the wind to give the Bears a 10-6 lead with 5:03 left in the second quarter.
The Longhorns finally broke through with their first touchdown of the game when Johnson reached high to catch a 44-yard pass from Buechele down the right sideline despite excellent coverage by Baylor cornerback Derrek Thomas.
The Bears missed a chance for a big turnover when cornerback Jameson Houston couldn’t come up with a diving attempt for an interception on Buechele’s long pass in the end zone.
After Ingram got loose for runs of 10 and 18 yards, Lil’Jordan Humphrey drove for a 3-yard touchdown to give the Longhorns a 20-10 lead with 1:12 left in the first half.
The Longhorns weren’t through as Caden Sterns intercepted Brewer’s pass at Baylor’s 48. Dicker drilled a 47-yard field goal as time expired to open up a 23-10 halftime lead.
Now the Bears will have a bye week before facing No. 6 West Virginia in Morgantown on Oct. 25. Despite the loss to Texas, Rhule believes his team can build on the game following the dramatic finish.
“I think the biggest thing is they’re getting closer,” Rhule said. “They’re getting better. I want the seniors to leave here knowing they helped turn it. I want the young guys to know it’s inevitable.”