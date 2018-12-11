With the NCAA’s early signing period coming up Dec. 19, Baylor secured a pair of verbal commitments from Monroe College defensive end Niadre Zouzoua and Sunrise (Fla.) Piper High School safety Cecil Powell.
The 6-5, 235-pound Zouzoua chose Baylor over TCU and Nebraska after collecting five sacks and 24 tackles in eight games as a sophomore this fall at Monroe, a junior college located in New Rochelle, N.Y. He plans to enroll at Baylor in January.
“I definitely know my strength is my speed and tenacity,” Zouzoua said. “I can rush the passer as well as stop the run. I believe my versatility is my strong point. I would like to put on 30 pounds to get up to 260 or 270.”
Zouzoua saw how Matt Rhule turned his former Temple University program into a winner before taking Baylor from last year’s 1-11 record to a 6-6 mark and a berth in the Texas Bowl this season.
“I’m impressed by how Coach Rhule and his staff turned one program around, and now they’re doing it again,” Zouzoua said. “It’s an eye-opener and it’s definitely something I want to be a part of.”
Zouzoua also likes the way Rhule encourages his players to work in the community.
“It’s not all football and I appreciate that,” Zouzoua said. “I know they reach out to the town and the campus. I love the coaching staff. They’re truly down to earth people and they’ll tell me what I’m doing good or bad. I need truth and honesty.”
After graduating from Brockton (Mass.) High School, Zouzoua drew little interest from four-year colleges, prompting him to take the junior college route.
“I wasn’t recruited at all out of high school,” Zouzoua said. “I decided to go the junior college route to give me more of an opportunity.”
While Zouzoua will give Baylor’s defensive line a boost, the 6-1, 193-pound Powell is a talented prospect in the secondary who is coming off a tremendous senior season for Piper High School after transferring from Boyd Anderson High School in Lauderdale Lakes, Fla.
Making the switch from linebacker to safety, Powell intercepted eight passes for returns of 314 yards and a touchdown while collecting 45 tackles.
Powell was also a threat on punt and kick returns, and contributed to the offense as he made eight catches for 198 yards and two touchdowns and rushed 13 times for 80 yards and a score.
The Rivals.com two-star recruit chose the Bears over Indiana and South Florida. The Bears now have 18 commitments in the 2019 class.