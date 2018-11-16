A torrent of memories will flood back to Baylor’s seniors when they wave goodbye to McLane Stadium in their home finale against TCU.
The fifth-year players will remember the highs the program witnessed when they arrived in 2014 as the Bears won their second straight Big 12 championship.
They’ll remember the lows the program experienced from the fallout of the sexual assault scandal, the three head coaches they’ve played under, and how the Bears bottomed out last year with a 1-11 record in coach Matt Rhule's first season.
Now they can go out on a high since they can become bowl eligible with a win over the Horned Frogs in Saturday’s 11 a.m. game.
“It’s like an emotional roller coaster,” said Baylor senior defensive tackle Ira Lewis. “We’ve been through a lot of highs and lows. I want to give my best to Baylor nation on Saturday and we’re going to do our best. It would be a great way to leave Baylor to go to a bowl game. It’s something I’ve always wanted to do and it would make the fans happy. I think it’s what these guys need.”
Baylor’s 35-31 win over Oklahoma State two weeks ago put the Bears (5-5, 3-4) on the cusp of bowl eligibility. The win gave them a 4-1 record at McLane Stadium this season after going winless in six home games last year.
McLane Stadium opened in 2014 when this year’s fifth-year seniors arrived, and it’s become a special place for them.
“Just thinking about it from the first time I played in that new stadium, for it to be my last game, it hit me kind of fast,” said Baylor senior receiver Chris Platt. “I had to gather myself a little bit and calm myself down, because I don’t want to get in the game and psyche myself out and do all this other stuff. It’s going to be a good game, I think, and I know all our seniors are going to go out there and lay it all on the line.”
Baylor–TCU games are always high spirited and sometimes contentious. That was especially true last year in Fort Worth when players from both sides were ejected for fighting in the Horned Frogs’ 45-22 win.
On Saturday, a lot will be on the line for both teams since the Horned Frogs (4-6, 2-5) still need to win two more games to become bowl eligible. The Bears, who end the regular season against Texas Tech on Nov. 24 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, know they need to play their best football against the Horned Frogs while keeping their emotions in check.
“Yeah, I’m excited,” said Baylor quarterback Charlie Brewer. “I think along with the other guys, it seems like the buzz around here gets a little extra when this week comes around.”
Though the Horned Frogs have had nowhere near the success of their 2017 team that made the Big 12 championship game, coach Gary Patterson likes the way his team has stayed positive following numerous injuries and other setbacks.
The Frogs lost standout defensive tackle Ross Blacklock and four-star safety Atanza Vongor to season-ending injuries in fall camp, and strong safety Innis Gaines sustained a season-ending injury in the Texas Tech game on Oct. 11.
On Oct. 22, TCU announced that starting quarterback Shawn Robinson would undergo season-ending shoulder injury and was replaced by sophomore Michael Collins. The following day, elite kick returner and receiver KeVontae Turpin was dismissed from the team after an assault charge.
“Anytime you go through it, you feel for the kids especially the seniors,” Patterson said. “Our No. 1 goal is to give them the best senior year they can have. We’ve got to teach them a little bit different to keep them up, and understand that this program is used to winning and try to teach them how they can improve, and try to not let it happen again. We’re still playing hard, but it got out of hand against a really good West Virginia team. You can’t make mistakes when a team is playing that well.”
While Collins has shown some good signs, he’s struggled in some games. In last week’s 47-10 loss at West Virginia, he hit 22 of 37 for 229 yards and a touchdown but was sacked four times.
The Horned Frogs couldn’t get their ground game moving as they finished with seven yards on 24 carries.
“Collins has to do a better job of handling pressure,” Patterson said. “But it’s not just the quarterback, we all have to make more plays, and we can’t drop it on third downs. He’s been all right doing things mentally, but we obviously need to have him play better the next two games to have a chance to win.”
The Bears amassed 505 yards against Iowa State’s league leading defense in last weekend’s 28-14 loss in Ames, but Rhule has been insistent that they need to be more efficient in the red zone after converting just two of seven scoring opportunities inside the 20.
“Finish in the red zone on offense, winning the turnover battle, coach talks about that a lot,” Brewer said. “We moved the ball pretty well, but we just obviously needed to limit the penalties and stuff like that. I can make some more plays down there. We’ve just got to put it together this week. I’m sure that we will.”
Brewer hit 26 of 36 passes for 288 yards and threw two second-half touchdowns, but Baylor’s shot at an upset of the Cyclones died when he was disqualified for unsportsmanlike conduct after he made a remark to a referee with 5:51 remaining.
He’s relieved that he won’t be suspended for the first half against TCU. But Baylor defensive end Greg Roberts will be suspended for the first half after he was disqualified against Iowa State early in the third quarter for throwing a punch at Iowa State running back David Montgomery.
“I shouldn’t have put myself in that position in the first place,” Brewer said. “But I’m glad that I get to play this week. It was extremely frustrating. I kind of let my team down with me having to leave the game. Jalan (McClendon) came in and did really well, but it stunk having to be in the locker room while half of the fourth quarter was going on. You just learn from it and move on.”
Like all the Baylor underclassmen, Brewer’s biggest goal this weekend is to beat TCU and send the seniors out with a bowl game.
“It’s extremely important,” Brewer said. “Those guys that stayed here through a lot of tough times could have easily just packed their bags and gone somewhere. They decided to stay, which I have the utmost respect for, and so does the rest of the team.”