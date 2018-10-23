Dana Holgorsen has pieced together a Top 25 football program at West Virginia, but it’s no secret which player makes the Mountaineers go.
Quarterback Will Grier came into the season as a leading Heisman Trophy candidate, and it’s easy to see why he’s so highly regarded. The versatile fifth-year senior has a big arm and can create plays with his feet while possessing the experience and confidence to guide a dynamic offense.
“Grier really manages and calls the game at a high level,” said Baylor coach Matt Rhule. “He fully understands the offense. He is capable of making the big play, he calls the game at the line of scrimmage. He changes plays, he gets the team in and out of the right looks. He is accurate and can move around in the pocket.”
Containing Grier will be the Bears’ biggest task when they face the No. 14 Mountaineers in a rare Thursday night game at 6 p.m. at Milan Puskar Stadium in Morgantown.
Facing their third straight Top 25 team on the road following losses to No. 6 Texas and No. 8 Oklahoma, the Bears (4-3, 2-2) can move into ideal position for bowl eligibility with a win.
In November, Baylor’s schedule looks much more favorable with home games against Oklahoma State (Nov. 3) and TCU (Nov. 17), a road game at Iowa State on Nov. 10, and a regular season-ending Nov. 24 matchup against Texas Tech at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.
If the Bears get out of chilly Morgantown with a win, it would be their first. They’ve lost all three road games against the Mountaineers since they joined the Big 12, including a 24-21 decision in 2016.
But the Bears are looking forward to the long East Coast road trip and the rowdy atmosphere in Morgantown.
“It’s fun to play on Thursday,” said Baylor offensive lineman Blake Blackmar. “It’s cool to shake the schedule up and have an early week. You know everyone’s going to be watching you in a big televised game. Road games are fun, especially big, hostile environments. You definitely get the you against the world feeling, and that can be really good to bring young teams together in the locker room. I look forward to the challenge and we’re ready to go.”
Grier ranks fifth nationally with a 71.4 completion percentage while passing for 1,919 yards and 22 touchdowns in six games. But after leading the Mountaineers to five straight wins including three Big 12 wins, Iowa State shut down Grier in a 30-14 win in Ames on Oct. 13 by sacking him seven times and limiting him to 100 yards passing.
If the Bears can put adequate pressure on Grier and force turnovers, they’ll likely have a shot to win in a very tough environment. Baylor is coming off one of its best defensive performances in a 23-17 loss to Texas on Oct. 13 in Austin.
“Iowa State ran a lot of three-man front, and we don’t do that, but we have a package for that, that we might put in the game,” said Baylor linebacker Clay Johnston. “They had a lot of coverage sacks and they got off the field on third down, so we’ve got to do the same against West Virginia. That’s how Iowa State won the game. They just got off the field on third down.”
Grier has three talented receivers surrounding him in David Sills, Marcus Simms and Gary Jennings, who have combined for 15 touchdown receptions. The Mountaineers also have a balanced running game as Kennedy McCoy has rushed for 353 yards and two touchdowns and Leddie Brown has rushed for 305 yards and three scores.
West Virginia had never been regarded as a strong defensive team since joining the Big 12, but the Mountaineers have changed that perception this season as they lead the Big 12 in scoring defense by allowing 20.5 points per game. The Mountaineers run a 3-3 stack defense in which the safeties play closer to the line of scrimmage.
“It’s the only 3-3 stack that you see all year, so you have to get ready for it in three days,” Rhule said. “They create matchup issues for you up front. You’re not going to find a defense that plays harder. They’re outstanding on third down, they’ll play man, they’ve got a nice blitz package. They have playmakers. Defensively, they have really good players and a unique system.”
Baylor’s Charlie Brewer continues to grow as a quarterback, showing a lot of savvy when the pocket breaks down. Wide receiver Jalen Hurd ranks second in the Big 12 with 47 catches for 622 yards and three touchdowns, while Denzel Mims is fifth with 35 catches for 529 yards and four scores.
However, Baylor is seeking more consistency in its running game behind an offensive line that has shown little consistency. Creating wider running lanes and protecting Brewer are two big goals for Baylor’s offensive linemen.
“That’s our quarterback,” Blackmar said. “He’s a fighter, he’ll always sit in there and fight to give you the best chance to win, and get that ball out and make plays. You don’t want someone who is doing it right, doing everything that is asked him, let him get hit because you didn’t watch enough tape or you didn’t have the courage to take the right set, and you freaked out at the last second and reverted back to something we don’t coach here.”
Rhule knows the Bears will face a highly motivated West Virginia squad following its loss to Iowa State. The Mountaineers are in the thick of the Big 12 race as they are tied for second with Oklahoma and Texas Tech at 3-1, a game behind the 4-0 Longhorns.
“There’s no doubt that (West Virginia) is going to be ready, that Coach Holgorsen is going to be ready,” Rhule said. “We know we’re walking in to face a highly motivated team. We’ve just got to make sure we’re highly motivated, highly prepared and highly focused.”
But Holgorsen is expecting a major challenge from the Bears after seeing how they rallied in the second half in a 38-36 loss to the Mountaineers last year at McLane Stadium.
“They play hard, I had respect for how they played last year,” Holgorsen said. “They played good early and gave Texas all they wanted for four quarters. They gave OU all they wanted for three quarters. They’re improving and play with a lot of effort and physicality, and it will be a huge test for our football team.”