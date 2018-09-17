When Baylor got its first look at the Big 12 football schedule, the only certainty seemed to be a win over Kansas in Saturday’s Big 12 opener at McLane Stadium.
But after the Bears’ dispiriting 40-27 loss to Duke and Kansas’ 55-14 thrashing of Rutgers last weekend, a sure win over the Jayhawks seems like anything but a given.
After opening the season with a 26-23 loss to Nicholls State, the Jayhawks bounced back with a 31-7 win over Central Michigan before last weekend’s pounding of Rutgers.
“The story of Kansas right now is really their defense and how dominant they’ve been,” said Baylor coach Matt Rhule. “They’re only giving up 15 points a game. They’re first in the conference in passing defense and they’re taking the ball away. You take Saturday’s game for us, if we don’t turn the football over, that’s a much closer game. So we are not yet forcing turnovers. My hope is we’ll get there this week.”
The Jayhawks’ defense has intercepted seven passes, including returns for touchdowns by safeties Bryce Torneden and Mike Lee against Rutgers. They have the Big 12’s stingiest defense by allowing 294.3 yards and 15.7 points per game, and opposing quarterbacks have completed just 50.6 percent with one touchdown pass.
The Jayhawks lead the Big 12 with a plus-12 turnover margin as they’ve forced 13 turnovers and committed just one of their own. In contrast, the Bears have forced only two turnovers and committed four.
“We’ll need to protect the football,” Rhule said. “Part of that comes from running the ball. We have to find a way to run the ball better and that falls on me. We have to get it done this week versus this defense. They give you a ton of different looks. They changed their defense from last year. They’ve gone to more of a three-down package, and their kids are fast and athletic and they’ll be ready and excited to play.”
Though the Bears have stressed the need to force more turnovers since the start of preseason camp, they’ve had just two interceptions and no fumble recoveries in their 2-1 start.
They didn’t force any turnovers against Duke and failed to sack quarterback Quentin Harris. Kansas quarterback Peyton Bender has been extremely protective with the football as he hasn’t thrown an interception in 72 pass attempts.
“Until we win the turnover battle we’re not going to win,” Rhule said. “We as coaches have stressed it, but it hasn’t worked at the level we need it at.”
The Baylor defense had difficulty stopping the Blue Devils on the ground as they picked up 225 yards. It might be even tougher to stop Kansas freshman running back Pooka Williams, who has rushed for 288 yards and three touchdowns on just 33 carries in the last two weeks.
“He’s dynamic,” Rhule said. “They are a fast football team. They’ve done a good job recruiting. Coach (David) Beaty has had to rebuild that roster. They do a good job of spreading you out and finding a way to run the football. Anytime you have a back that gets back-to-back 100-yard games, especially one against a Big 10 team, that’s saying something.”
Rhule hasn’t yet decided whether he’ll play both quarterbacks Charlie Brewer and Jalan McClendon or go strictly with one against the Jayhawks.
They’ve both performed well as Brewer has completed 60 percent for 641 yards with three touchdowns and an interception while McClendon has completed 65.7 percent for 307 yards and three touchdowns. McClendon’s only interception was costly as Duke’s Leonard Johnson returned it for a 53-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter to seal the win over the Bears.
“This week we are going to look at both guys,” Rhule said. “If we played today, I wouldn’t do anything different. I feel good about both guys and I don’t think there were a ton of mistakes by either one. Both guys are getting us in position to be successful. Now through three weeks we will look and see who gives us the best chance going forward and who is going to practice at a high level.”
Both quarterbacks have been plagued by dropped passes, and they’ve often had to scramble because of lack of protection from the offensive line. Rhule hopes to have junior receiver Denzel Mims back against Kansas after he sat out against Duke due to a hamstring injury.
A more consistent ground game would take the pressure off both quarterbacks. After rushing for 295 yards in a 55-27 win over Abilene Christian, the Bears rushed for just 91 yards in a 37-20 win over UTSA followed by a 130-yard rushing performance against Duke.
Much of Baylor’s rushing yardage against the Blue Devils came on scrambles and designed runs by Brewer and McClendon.
Junior running back JaMycal Hasty will be suspended for the first half against Kansas for his role in a scuffle in last year’s season finale against TCU. Rhule expects freshman Craig Williams to see some action as he joins sophomores John Lovett and Trestan Ebner.
“There are times where we run the ball, and we’re getting eight, nine, 10, 11, 12 yards, just getting downhill on people,” Rhule said. “What’s really affecting us is people are moving and twisting and creating plays in the backfield. We were not always able to overcome some of those tackles for loss. It will all come together at some point. We would like that point to be now.”