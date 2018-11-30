Eight games deep into the season, Baylor will finally play its first true road game against perennial powerhouse Wichita State at Charles Koch Arena.
It will be one of the toughest places the Bears (5-2) will travel to all season, as the Shockers routinely draw more than 10,000 fans who are passionate about basketball. Tipoff is Saturday at 7 p.m.
“The first road game of the season is always tough, especially when you play great teams in great environments,” said Baylor coach Scott Drew. “The first time your team is in that environment it’s always different because so often early in the year arenas really aren’t packed. Why we like to play these games is because once they get that experience they know what Big 12 play is going to be like, and they know that if you’re blessed to make the NCAA tournament, what it will be like.”
The Bears’ only experience away from the Ferrell Center was at last weekend’s Emerald Coast Classic in Niceville, Fla. After dropping a 78-70 decision to Mississippi, the Bears came back for a 72-61 win over George Mason.
The Shockers have made the NCAA tournament the last seven years under coach Gregg Marshall, including a trip to the Final Four in 2013. However, they’re off to a 3-3 start this season with losses to Louisiana Tech, Davidson and Alabama.
Wichita State features one of the top forwards in the country in 6-8 senior Markis McDuffie, who is averaging 20.3 points and 4.3 rebounds while nailing 16 of 34 3-pointers.
“I think why he’s on the draft boards and why he’s so sought after by the NCAA is he’s a traditional 3-and-D guy, very similar to Taurean Prince was for us, someone who can defend multiple positions, someone who can really shoot it, someone who can drive closeouts, and someone experienced,” Drew said.
“A lot of times when you face guys that are pro prospects, it doesn’t concern you because they don’t have the experience and production. You know they’re going to be a great player but they’re not there yet. Someone like him who is experienced and produces, obviously those guys are real good in college.”
The only other senior in the Shockers’ starting lineup is guard Samajae Haynes-Jones, who is averaging 11.8 points and 4.2 assists. Haynes-Jones was Baylor junior guard Devontee Bandoo’s teammate on Hutchinson (Kan.) Community College’s NJCAA championship team in 2017.
Junior 6-11 center Jaime Echenique is averaging 9.2 points and 5.8 rebounds. Wichita State’s other two starters are freshmen, including guard Erik Stevenson who is averaging 9.7 points and 5.2 rebounds and guard Jamarius Burton, who is averaging 6.0 points and 3.3 assists.
The Shockers play a physical brand of basketball that the Bears saw in last year’s 69-62 loss at the Ferrell Center when both teams were ranked in the Top 25.
“Coach Marshall is one of the best coaches in the country, and your team gets better after playing his teams,” Drew said. “The physicality, the execution, it prepares you for what you face in conference.”
Drew is glad he finally has his entire roster available after Mississippi State transfer forward Mario Kegler played for the first time in Tuesday’s 63-57 win over South Dakota at the Ferrell Center. Kegler missed the first six games due to an unspecified violation of team rules.
After misfiring on his first five shots, Kegler nailed four of his next six and finished with 12 points, six rebounds and three blocks in the win.
“I know I haven’t shot that bad in a long time,” Kegler said. “I went in the locker room and just sat there for a moment and calmed down and talked to my team, and they helped me come back out there and just have fun, play my game and try to get to the rim a little bit more and see it go in that way.”
The Bears feature four players averaging double-figure scoring, including guard Makai Mason at 14.3 points per game, guard King McClure 14.1, forward Tristan Clark 13.9 and Kegler 12.0.
Drew liked the way his squad put everything together in the final five minutes against South Dakota. Trailing 57-51, the Bears scored the final 12 points and forced the Coyotes to miss their final 10 shots.
Drew hopes that winning a tight game this early will benefit the Bears as they hit the road.
“Traditionally from a coaching standpoint, wins like that help you a lot more than 30-point blowouts,” Drew said. “That’s what we’re going to face, a lot of close games, a lot of one, two possession games. The more we’re in those and the more we execute and win, the better you feel about the next time you’re in them.”