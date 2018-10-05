To become a bowl team, Baylor has to prove it can beat somebody else in the Big 12 besides the Kansas Jayhawks.
The Bears’ last three conference wins have come against the Jayhawks dating back to 2016. Against the rest of the league, the Bears have gone 0-15.
Baylor will try to break that streak against Kansas State at 2:30 p.m. Saturday at McLane Stadium.
After opening the Big 12 with a 26-7 home win over Kansas two weeks ago, the Bears (3-2, 1-1) were crushed by Oklahoma, 66-33, last Saturday in Norman. The Wildcats (2-3, 0-2) are coming off a 19-14 loss to No. 19 Texas in Manhattan.
This is a crucial game for both the Bears and Wildcats as they try to reach the six wins needed for bowl eligibility. Baylor coach Matt Rhule knows his team must become more disciplined against veteran Kansas State coach Bill Snyder’s team, which is fundamentally sound and plays outstanding defense.
“Kansas State plays great defense,” Rhule said. “They do a great job coaching their team. We just have to take advantage of our opportunities and make the most of our offensive possessions. We can’t go out and drop the ball and have penalties. We have to make the most of when we have the ball.”
The Bears amassed 493 yards, 33 first downs and controlled the clock for more than 37 minutes against the Sooners. Quarterback Charlie Brewer hit 38 of 60 passes for 400 yards and two touchdowns.
But Brewer was constantly on the run and was sacked six times against the Sooners.
“I always take it very personal when a quarterback gets hit,” said Baylor center Sam Tecklenburg. “Our job as offensive linemen is to keep him safe, so when he’s taking shots like that we’re not doing our jobs. We looked at it and we’re going to get better this week and fix it.”
Rhule wants to run the ball better after the Bears finished with just 77 yards rushing and averaged two yards per carry against Oklahoma.
JaMycal Hasty will likely have to carry the running load for the Bears since John Lovett is questionable after going through concussion protocol after suffering a head injury against Oklahoma.
Rhule is looking for left guard Johncarlo Valentin and left tackle Jake Fruhmorgen to continue improving after struggling last weekend.
“I thought the O-line played pretty well at times,” Rhule said. “You start throwing 60 passes, you’re going to scramble around. A lot of those sacks kind of happened at the end, though some were in the middle. Those guys just need more time. We don’t have time, but they just need to keep playing. Johncarlo’s second start, hopefully he’ll take another step. And Fruhmorgen third start, I’m sure he’ll take another step.”
Penalties have also been an issue for the Bears as they’ve been the second-most penalized team in the Big 12 with 76.6 yards per game. In sharp contrast, Baylor’s opponents have been penalized 40.4 yards per game.
In the last two games against Kansas and Oklahoma, the Bears have been flagged 22 times for 215 yards. Rhule thought some penalties weren’t called against the Sooners on their touchdown plays.
“We’ve got a bunch of young kids out there, some of them are playing maybe a little bit before they’re ready, and some of them are getting some holding calls and they’re playing really hard,” Rhule said. “But we’re not an undisciplined team. We’re holding about as much as the rest of college football.”
Tecklenburg said the biggest issue for the Baylor offensive linemen is to make sure they have their hands inside to block instead of draped around the defensive players.
“It’s up to us as individuals to make conscious decisions to keep our hands inside on blocks, don’t hold sitting on snap counts, and things like that,” Tecklenburg said. “It starts right here, so I think that’s the biggest thing to fixing that problem.”
The Bears will face a Kansas State offense that features two quarterbacks. Skylar Thompson has hit 56 percent of his passes for 601 yards and four touchdowns while Alex Dalton has completed 47.4 percent for 273 yards and a touchdown.
Thompson had more success against the Longhorns last week as he led the Wildcats to a pair of second-half touchdowns after they were shut out in the first half.
“A lot of people say one can throw and the other can run, but that’s not accurate because they can do both,” Snyder said. “Both can manage the ballgame. They’re both still growing and improving but neither has really separated himself from the other.”
Kansas State’s best offensive player is running back Alex Barnes, who has rushed for 357 yards and two touchdowns. In last year’s 33-20 win over Baylor in Manhattan, Barnes rushed for 80 yards on 13 carries.
But the Bears have to prepare for quarterbacks Thompson and Dalton as running threats. Playing disciplined defense will be a key.
“I’ve been here a while, played them two times before, and they’re true to form,” said Baylor senior defensive end Greg Roberts. “They are who they are. They don’t change up much depending on who the opponent is. So essentially, it’s a technique game. Who’s going to do what they have to do every play and do it to the best of their ability? It’s that kind of game. It just comes down to how you do your job.”