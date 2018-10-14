Walking off the turf at DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium, the Baylor players couldn’t be consoled by the fact that they were 17 yards short of pulling off an upset of a top 10 team.
For a team seeking a signature win this season, Baylor saw Saturday’s game against Texas as one that was there for the taking.
On the verge of completing a program-defining comeback, Charlie Brewer’s last three passes to the end zone fell incomplete as the No. 7 Longhorns held on for a 23-17 win.
“Guys were definitely hurting, and I hurt for them,” said Baylor linebacker Blake Lynch. “I’m a junior, I’ve got another year. But for those seniors, this is their last time to play Texas. We had a game-winning drive and we couldn’t get it done. I just feel bad for them.”
Despite the loss, there were a lot of reasons for optimism as the Bears (4-3, 2-2) shoot for two more wins in their last five games to reach the six wins needed for bowl eligibility.
Following a bye week, the upcoming Oct. 25 date against No. 13 West Virginia in Morgantown appears to be the toughest remaining game. Since joining the Big 12, the Bears have gone 0-for-3 in road games at West Virginia, including a 41-27 loss in 2014 for the only regular season loss in a Big 12 championship season.
Baylor hosts Oklahoma State on Nov. 3 and TCU on Nov. 17 in what could be winnable games against teams that have fallen off this season. After finishing 11-3 last season, the Horned Frogs are 3-3 overall and 1-2 in the Big 12 following Thursday’s 17-14 home loss to Texas Tech. Following last year’s 10-3 season, the Cowboys are 4-3 overall and 1-3 in league play after Saturday’s 31-12 road loss to Kansas State.
The Bears’ other two November games could be tougher, including a Nov. 10 date against Iowa State in Ames and a regular season-ending Nov. 24 date against resurgent Texas Tech at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.
Though the Bears were distraught after their tight loss to the Longhorns, they saw they could take a top 10 team down to the wire on the road.
“We’ve all seen the flashes,” said Baylor offensive lineman Blake Blackmar. “Coach (Matt) Rhule has talked to us about taking the next step. We all know how good we can be. It’s just about believing it all the time. Right now, I think we’re getting more and more of the core to move over to that. We do not have to lose. We do not have to have close games. We can beat people up front and we can dominate.”
Probably the biggest positive for the Bears against the Big 12-leading Longhorns was the play of the defense, which had been burned by big plays by both the run and pass in the previous two games leading up to Texas.
In Baylor’s 66-33 loss to Oklahoma two weeks ago in Norman, Kyler Murray averaged 40.3 yards on six touchdown passes. In the Bears’ 37-34 win at McLane Stadium last weekend, Kansas State averaged 47.3 yards on four touchdown runs.
But against the Longhorns, the Bears kept explosive plays to a minimum. Collin Johnson caught a 44-yard touchdown pass from Shane Buechele in the second quarter while Keontay Ingram got loose for a 30-yard run in the third quarter.
But other than those two plays, the Baylor defense delivered one of its best performances of the season. The Bears shut out Texas in the second half, marking their first second-half shutout in Big 12 play since a 2015 loss to TCU.
“Not giving up explosive runs and just one deep ball, I thought those were big things,” Rhule said. “We felt like we matched up well with this football team. Our linebackers looked like they probably played their best game. Blake Lynch is becoming Blake Lynch. Clay (Johnston) kept going down but he kept getting back.”
Johnston delivered an outstanding performance as he collected a game-high 13 tackles with a sack while Lynch made 10 tackles with one for loss.
Cornerback Raleigh Texada got a third-quarter interception that set up Baylor’s final touchdown, but Johnston came up with Baylor’s only sack. Coming off last week’s 48-45 win over Oklahoma, the Longhorns’ offense was much less explosive as the Bears allowed 389 yards.
The Longhorns might have had more offensive production if starting quarterback Sam Ehlinger hadn’t gone out on the game’s first drive with a shoulder injury, but the Bears can build off their defensive performance.
“The second half they tried to pound the football against us, but I thought our guys stepped up,” Rhule said. “We played a lot of base defense. We didn’t pressure and played man and bump-and-run. We did a great job on their screen game and sometimes their tempo hurt us. We weren’t able to really hit the quarterback. We hit him once or twice.”
The Bears were heavy penalized in the first half with eight for 82 yards, but committed just two penalties for 10 yards in the second half.
“At the end of the day when they moved the ball against us, it involved a defensive penalty,” Rhule said. “A facemask behind the play, an illegal hand to the face. We went from a penalized team to a non-penalized team in the second half.”
With a bye week, the Bears will try to clean up some areas and begin preparing for a dynamic West Virginia offense. While a win over Texas would have been a major step, the Bears look like a confident team that’s ready to continue its fight for bowl eligibility.
“The bye weeks are all about getting back and taking a few days, resting, and watching a lot of film, and having a couple of nice, concise physical practices,” Blackmar said. “Focusing on a lot of the little things that you don’t really have time to work on during the week. More detailed oriented, a lot less scouting and prepping for another team. It’s all about pounding little fundamentals that you kind of regressed on since fall camp. We’re going to work on taking that next step.”