With 18 verbal commitments, Baylor is expected to sign the bulk of its 2019 recruiting class Wednesday during the NCAA’s early December signing period.
The December signing date was introduced last year and has replaced February as the NCAA’s premier signing period. In addition to his previous commitments, Baylor coach Matt Rhule could add some last-minute signing day recruits.
Baylor’s 2019 class features five players who are ranked in Rivals.com’s Texas top 100.
Cedar Hill Trinity Christian running back Qualan Jones heads the list with a No. 44 ranking. He led Trinity Christian to the TAPPS Division II state championship as he rushed for 1,337 yards and five touchdowns and made 20 catches for 464 yards and six scores for a 14-0 team.
Ranked No. 56, San Antonio Jay quarterback Jacob Zeno is a dual-threat quarterback with a big arm and good mobility.
Round Rock Cedar Ridge’s Jaylen Ellis, an explosive receiver ranked No. 57, could wait until the U.S. Army All-American Bowl on Jan. 5 to announce his decision. He’s a longtime commitment who made his pledge to Baylor in June 2017.
Baylor’s other two Texas top 100 recruits are Beaumont United safety Tyrone Brown at No. 85 and Tomball’s Logan Compton, the No. 89 recruit who has played tight end and on the defensive line.
With last week’s commitment from Monroe College defensive end Niadre Zouzoua, Baylor appears well stocked on the defensive line after already getting pledges from Temple High School defensive end T.J. Franklin, Klein defensive end Harrison White and Waller defensive tackle Gabriel Hall.
Baylor strengthened its incoming class of defensive backs by getting a commitment from Sunrise (Fla.) Piper High School safety Cecil Powell last week. Powell joins an incoming secondary that includes Brown, Plano Prestonwood Academy safety Solomon Turner, and Hattiesburg (Miss.) safety Hakeem Vance.
Rhule is still working his East Coast connections by landing a commitment from wide receiver Yusuf Terry of Imhotep Institute Charter School in Philadelphia. However, Terry might wait until February to sign. Baylor also has a wide receiver commitment from Amarillo Tascosa’s Brandon White.
A pair of Baylor wide receiver targets made recent commitments to other schools. Damarius Good from Lake Brantley High School in Altamonte Springs, Fla., committed to UCF on Monday while Kennedy Lewis from Melissa, Texas, committed to Texas on Tuesday.
Wide receiver Langston Anderson from Midlothian Heritage is expected to announce on Wednesday’s signing day whether he’ll choose Baylor, Oklahoma State, Texas Tech, Auburn, Washington State or Mississippi.
Baylor’s biggest need is offensive linemen, since Paris High School’s Elijah Ellis is the only commitment on board.
Potential Baylor offensive line commitments include Paul Matavao-Poialii from Jefferson High School in Daly City, Calif., Davis DiVall from Bridgton (Maine) Academy, Blake Bedier from Snow (Utah) College and Isaiah Hookfin from Dulles High School.
DiVall recently de-committed from Temple University and Baylor is one of the top schools he’s considering. Hookfin has a number of suitors, including Baylor, Texas and Auburn.
After visiting Baylor last weekend, Matavao-Poialii plans to wait until the February signing period. Bedier, who was named a NJCAA second-team All-American on Tuesday, also visited Baylor last weekend and could make his choice Wednesday.