FRISCO — Baylor fifth-year senior receiver Chris Platt proudly wears his Cactus Bowl ring.
It’s a visible reminder of Baylor’s 31-16 win over Boise State in 2016 but it’s also motivation to get back to a bowl following last year’s dismal 1-11 season.
The Bears had gone to a school-record seven straight bowl games until Matt Rhule had to deal with a decimated roster in his debut season following the fallout of the sexual assault scandal under former coach Art Briles.
“It was like part of us going to a bowl game every year,” said Platt at Tuesday’s Big 12 media day. “Sitting out last year was really weird. Being home, I had never done this before. What am I supposed to do?”
Baylor has been picked to finish ninth again in the Big 12 coaches poll, finishing only ahead of Kansas. But the expectations of the Baylor players and coaches are far different than people outside the program.
The Bears not only expect to get back to a bowl, they’d be disappointed if they barely squeak into one with a 6-6 record. The Bears will open preseason practice Aug. 3 in preparation for the Sept. 1 season opener against Abilene Christian at McLane Stadium.
“If we just made a bowl game and went 6-6 that would be like the bottom,” said Baylor defensive end Greg Roberts. “I’ve spent my whole life doing this, so why would I just be satisfied with going to a bowl game? We do it to compete for Big 12 championships and national championships. I don’t do it for any other reason.”
Though the Bears won just one game last season, they had chances to win several more.
They lost four games by single digits, including a 48-45 season-opening loss to Liberty, a 17-10 loss to UTSA, a 49-41 loss to Big 12 champion Oklahoma and a 38-36 loss to West Virginia. In other games, they had a shot to win in the fourth quarter.
Now the Bears feel more confident as they enter their second year in Rhule’s system. Since they know the offensive and defensive playbook more thoroughly, they feel like they can play more free and instinctively.
“We’re two years into the system,” Roberts said. “There’s not so many clouded thoughts around our program. Everyone is focused on one goal and I think we’ve all taken steps toward that ever since spring ball. From top to bottom we’ve all worked toward that same goal. There’s a lot more communication as far as calling each other out and holding each other accountable. I think that will take us a long way.”
Baylor senior defensive tackle Ira Lewis believes cleaning up small mistakes at key moments in games will lead to greater success.
“It’s the little things,” Lewis said. “The details like I can’t jump offsides on third down. We can’t let them beat us in the turnover battle. Just be dominant in whatever we do. At the critical point it’s time for us to step up.”
Since many of the upperclassmen have played in bowl games, they know the level it takes to get there. They believe they can pass those expectations on to the younger guys.
“The older guys are coming to the younger guys and saying ‘Hey, we need to get back to that,’” Lewis said. “We already know what it takes and what a team looks like beforehand to get to a bowl game. We know what the expectations are. We’re just trying to hold them to that.”
Rhule doesn’t mind his team thinking big. But he wants his players to make sure they know the steps it takes on a day to day basis to get back to a winning level.
“Until I’m dead coaching I’ll always say at any college football program our goal is to go to a bowl game every year and to be relevant in the championship race,” Rhule said. “That’s when you have your program up and running. Are we there yet? I don’t know where we are. But if we’re not talking about bowl games what are we talking about? I expect us to go fight to go to a bowl game.”
Rhule doesn’t want his team to dwell on last season’s struggles. But he wants his players to learn from their mistakes.
“To dwell on the past makes you miserable,” Rhule said. “To worry about the future gives you anxiety. So I just stay in the present day by day. They’ve done that and that’s why I’m excited. I wouldn’t talk like this if I wasn’t excited about the work they’ve put in and the growth they’ve had.”
Besides playing with a depleted roster from the outset, the Bears were plagued with injuries throughout last season. But Rhule and his staff will have more depth this year and should be stronger after another year in the weight room. But once again, the Bears can’t afford injuries to key players like sophomore quarterback Charlie Brewer.
“I think we have a team that if we stay healthy, we’re going to be pretty good,” Rhule said. “I think if we had wrong injuries, I don’t know how it could go. I like our team. I like our mix of guys. I put my money on our players all the time. I believe they’re going to step up and they’re going to play.”