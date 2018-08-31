Baylor coach Matt Rhule hasn’t spent a lot of time reminding his team that it needs to respect every opponent whether it’s a powerful Big 12 school like Oklahoma or an FCS team like Abilene Christian.
The Bears know it because they saw first-hand how one humiliating loss can go a long way toward wrecking a season.
Their 48-45 season-opening loss to Liberty in Rhule’s debut season set a bad tone as the Bears finished 1-11. The Bears don’t want history to repeat itself against Abilene Christian at 7 p.m. Saturday at McLane Stadium.
“I don’t think I have to mention (the loss to Liberty) to them,” Rhule said. “I think they remember that pretty well. I think all of our guys know that nothing that happened last year affects this week, but we should have learned from things that happened last year. I always say that if you don’t learn from it, you’re a fool. I think we’ve learned from it.”
Rhule will bring a much more confident, experienced team into Saturday’s season opener. The veterans have had more than a year to learn Rhule and his staff’s offensive and defensive systems while digesting an exhaustive playbook.
With more depth on board, Baylor will be able to substitute more freely and stay fresher than last year. Expect the Bears to play a lot of freshmen since the NCAA now allows players to participate in up to four games without losing their redshirt.
“I just think our team overall is so much more mature than we were maybe a year ago,” Rhule said. “Not about opponents, but about us in terms of how hard you have to prepare and how you have to cut it loose on game day. We have to finish games when we have a chance. I think our guys have taken tremendous ownership in that, that they are responsible for the way that they play and we are responsible for the way that we coach.”
Abilene Christian is the only FCS team on Baylor’s schedule, and like the Bears the Wildcats are playing under a second-year head coach.
After winning three FCS Division II national championships at Northwest Missouri State, Adam Dorrel took over at Abilene Christian (an FCS Division I school) last year and finished with a 2-9 record. Dorrel said Abilene Christian’s game against Baylor was already set before he arrived.
Last year, the Wildcats opened the season with a pair of FBS opponents on the road, dropping a 38-14 decision to New Mexico and a 38-10 decision to Colorado State.
“To be real honest they were prescheduled for me,” Dorrel said. “I’m still pretty lukewarm considering where we are right now on playing FBS schools, but it is what it is. We’ll do the best we can. At least this year playing an in-state FBS team helps from a recruiting standpoint.”
The Wildcats return 14 starters from last season. Quarterback Luke Anthony passed for 776 yards and 11 touchdowns in 2017 and leading rusher Tracy James finished with 638 yards and two scores. Wide receiver D.J. Fuller, who made a team-high 51 catches for 749 yards and six scores in 2016, is back after missing last season to concentrate on academic issues.
Abilene Christian’s defense features linebacker Jeremiah Chambers and a talented group of safeties that includes Brandon Richmond, Bolu Onifade, Erik Huhn and Jamar Mack. The biggest thing Dorrel is concerned about is Baylor’s speed.
“The speed of the game will be ginormous,” Dorrel said. “Baylor will be faster than anything we face this year. We’re anticipating Baylor to be a much better football team than last year. There’s no doubt they’ll be better for a lot of reasons: talent, player development, and from a culture standpoint. They’ll know the Xs and Os and the expectations of the head coach.”
Baylor is eager to open the season with a win at McLane Stadium since it went 0-for-6 at home last season. The Bears have lost their last eight home games since a 49-7 win over Kansas on Oct. 15, 2016. Baylor’s only win last year was also against the Jayhawks, a 38-9 decision on Nov. 4 in Lawrence.
“It would be great to get a win at McLane,” said Baylor linebacker Henry Black. “We haven’t won there in a little while. I know we need to get this win, so it will make the fans happy and bring everybody together. I love playing there, I love that stadium. I’m very anxious. I’m ready to go. I’m ready to rock and roll.”
Rhule will start either sophomore Charlie Brewer or graduate transfer Jalan McClendon against the Wildcats, but both quarterbacks are likely to take snaps. He believes both veteran quarterbacks along with freshman Gerry Bohanon have brought out the best in each other during preseason camp.
“I think both are certainly deserving to play,” Rhule said. “These are the kinds of things that keep me up at night. Quarterback play has been really, really exciting. And I kind of don’t want to see it stop. I don’t care if I have to alternate them every play, if they’re going to keep doing this then we’ll do it. I’m not really going to do that, but I want to see them keep pushing each other because they’re really playing well.”
The game will be the first at Baylor for senior receiver Jalen Hurd, who sat out last season under NCAA transfer rules. Hurd rushed for 2,660 yards and 20 touchdowns in three seasons at Tennessee, but he came to Baylor to improve his NFL stock as a wide receiver.
The 6-4, 217-pound Hurd will boost a strong receiving corps that includes returning 1,000-yard receiver Denzel Mims and speedy Chris Platt, who is returning to the lineup after missing the last eight games of the 2017 season with a torn ACL.
“Obviously, the kid coming from Tennessee is pretty well documented for his physical attributes,” Dorrel said. “He’ll be a matchup problem for a lot of people. Their speed is a very big concern for us. If we give up an intermediate pass of 15 to 16 yards, we can’t compound the issue by letting them get yards after the catch.”
Baylor’s defense will focus on forcing turnovers and collecting sacks after underachieving in both areas last year. The Bears want to piece together a strong all-around game and set the right tone for the season, something they failed to do last year.
“We know Abilene Christian is going to come in here with an edge, we know they’re going to come in here ready to play,” Rhule said. “Even reading some of the things their players are saying, they’ll be ready to go. So we have to make sure that we prepare all the way through the game, not just to prepare to prepare, but to make sure that we have an edge as well in terms of the way we play.”